Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, ARK Innovation ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Corporate ETF, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Carnival Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 170 stocks with a total value of $421 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SAX WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sax+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SAX WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC
  1. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 1,761,042 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 725,347 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) - 574,250 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 76,854 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 134,180 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $28.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.11%. The holding were 1,761,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.64%. The holding were 725,347 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.43%. The holding were 574,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $60.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 267,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Corporate ETF (VTC)

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.72 and $92.5, with an estimated average price of $91.76. The stock is now traded at around $90.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,368 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.02 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $50.06. The stock is now traded at around $49.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,105 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS)

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 132.83%. The purchase prices were between $71.84 and $76.95, with an estimated average price of $75.05. The stock is now traded at around $79.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,658 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.36%. The purchase prices were between $40.49 and $41.29, with an estimated average price of $40.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,661 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 34.15%. The purchase prices were between $88.99 and $90.75, with an estimated average price of $89.99. The stock is now traded at around $88.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,229 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 74.46%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $72.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,681 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 67.69%. The purchase prices were between $198.51 and $211.64, with an estimated average price of $206.09. The stock is now traded at around $218.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,881 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 28.05%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $288.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,419 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $43.46 and $53.08, with an estimated average price of $47.19.

Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $19.72 and $26.38, with an estimated average price of $23.3.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42.

Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (VTWV)

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund. The sale prices were between $133.39 and $146.01, with an estimated average price of $140.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of SAX WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. SAX WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SAX WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SAX WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SAX WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying
