ETF Series Solutions Buys iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Orbital Energy Group Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Investment company ETF Series Solutions Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Orbital Energy Group Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ETF Series Solutions. As of 2021Q3, ETF Series Solutions owns 6 stocks with a total value of $26 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 68,798 shares, 42.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.42% iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 22,734 shares, 25.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.53% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) - 60,126 shares, 14.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.31% iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 36,016 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.16% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 7,056 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.87%

ETF Series Solutions initiated holding in Orbital Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.92 and $4.66, with an estimated average price of $3.48. The stock is now traded at around $2.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ETF Series Solutions added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.53%. The purchase prices were between $284.12 and $313.75, with an estimated average price of $300.15. The stock is now traded at around $290.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.37%. The holding were 22,734 shares as of 2021-09-30.