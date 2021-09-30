ETF Series Solutions Buys iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Orbital Energy Group Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

ETF Series Solutions Buys iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Orbital Energy Group Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company ETF Series Solutions (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Orbital Energy Group Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ETF Series Solutions. As of 2021Q3, ETF Series Solutions owns 6 stocks with a total value of $26 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alphamark+actively+managed+small+cap+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF
  1. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 68,798 shares, 42.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.42%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 22,734 shares, 25.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.53%
  3. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) - 60,126 shares, 14.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.31%
  4. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 36,016 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.16%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 7,056 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.87%
New Purchase: Orbital Energy Group Inc (OEG)

ETF Series Solutions initiated holding in Orbital Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.92 and $4.66, with an estimated average price of $3.48. The stock is now traded at around $2.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

ETF Series Solutions added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.53%. The purchase prices were between $284.12 and $313.75, with an estimated average price of $300.15. The stock is now traded at around $290.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.37%. The holding were 22,734 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF. Also check out:

1. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider