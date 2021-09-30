ETF Series Solutions Buys iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Orbital Energy Group Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF

For the details of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alphamark+actively+managed+small+cap+etf/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF
- iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 68,798 shares, 42.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.42%
- iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 22,734 shares, 25.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.53%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) - 60,126 shares, 14.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.31%
- iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 36,016 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.16%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 7,056 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.87%
ETF Series Solutions initiated holding in Orbital Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.92 and $4.66, with an estimated average price of $3.48. The stock is now traded at around $2.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
ETF Series Solutions added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.53%. The purchase prices were between $284.12 and $313.75, with an estimated average price of $300.15. The stock is now traded at around $290.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.37%. The holding were 22,734 shares as of 2021-09-30.
