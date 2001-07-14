Federman & Sherwood Announces Certification of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Amyris, Inc.

Federman & Sherwood announces that on December 8, 2021, a class action lawsuit was certified in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS), its CEO John Melo, and its former CFO Kathleen Valiasek. The court certified a Class of investors who purchased shares of Amyris, Inc. common stock during the period from March 15, 2018 through March 19, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and who were damaged thereby.

The lawsuit alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations that defendants issued a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of Amyris, Inc. investors who purchased common stock during the Class Period and are therefore a member of the Class.

