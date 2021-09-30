ONCAP Completes Sale of Davis-Standard

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (“Onex”) (TSX: ONEX) today announced that ONCAP has completed the sale of Davis-Standard, LLC (“Davis-Standard”). Davis-Standard is a leading supplier of extrusion and converting systems and related aftermarket products and services for the rigid packaging, flexible packaging and infrastructure end-markets. Of the total proceeds from the sale, Onex’ share was approximately $75 million as a Limited Partner in ONCAP III. Further terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

About ONCAP

ONCAP is the mid-market private equity platform of Onex. In partnership with operating company management teams, ONCAP invests in and builds value in North American headquartered small- and medium-sized businesses that are market leaders and possess meaningful growth potential. For more information on ONCAP, visit its website at www.oncap.com .

About Onex

Founded in 1984, Onex manages and invests capital on behalf of its shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients from around the world. Onex’ platforms include: Onex Partners, private equity funds focused on mid- to large-cap opportunities in North America and Western Europe; ONCAP, private equity funds focused on middle market and smaller opportunities in North America; Onex Credit, which manages primarily non-investment grade debt through tradeable, private and opportunistic credit strategies as well as actively managed public equity and public credit funds; and Gluskin Sheff’s wealth management services. In total, as of September 30, 2021, Onex has approximately $47 billion of assets under management, of which approximately $7.9 billion is its own investing capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey, Boston and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms.

Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com . Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com .

For further information:

Jill Homenuk

Managing Director – Shareholder Relations and Communications

Tel: +1.416.362.7711