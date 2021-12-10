Logo
Material Fact: Payment of Interest on Capital

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 10, 2021

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. announces to its stockholders that its Board of Directors approved, on this date, the payment of interest on capital in replacement of the monthly dividend for the year 2022, in the amount of R$0.01765 per share, with a 15% withholding income tax, resulting in net interest of R$0.015 per share, with the exception of any corporate stockholders that can prove they are exempt from such withholding, in accordance with the schedule below:

Month of Accrual

Base date

Date of the last trading day at B3

Individualized Credit

Payment

January

December 30, 2021

January 31, 2022

February 01, 2022

February

January 31, 2022

February 25, 2022

March 02, 2022

March

February 25, 2022

March 31, 2022

April 01, 2022

April

March 31, 2022

April 29, 2022

May 02, 2022

May

April 29, 2022

May 31, 2022

June 01, 2022

June

May 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

July 01, 2022

July

June 30, 2022

July 29, 2022

August 01, 2022

August

July 29, 2022

August 31, 2022

September 01, 2022

September

August 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

October 03, 2022

October

September 30, 2022

October 31, 2022

November 01, 2022

November

October 31, 2022

November 30, 2022

December 01, 2022

December

November 30, 2022

December 29, 2022

January 02, 2023

If you have any questions, please access www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores and follow the route: Contact IR > IR Services.

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Note: The amounts of interest on capital are paid equally for common (ITUB3) and preferred (ITUB4) shares.

favicon.png?sn=IN04339&sd=2021-12-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/material-fact-payment-of-interest-on-capital-301442541.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IN04339&Transmission_Id=202112101720PR_NEWS_USPR_____IN04339&DateId=20211210
