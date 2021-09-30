Logo
Franklin International Equity Fund Buys L'Oreal SA, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Airbus SE, Sells Sanofi SA, Brenntag SE, Randstad NV

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Franklin International Equity Fund (Current Portfolio) buys L'Oreal SA, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Airbus SE, Electricite de France SA, SSE PLC, sells Sanofi SA, Brenntag SE, Randstad NV, Marubeni Corp, Holcim during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Franklin International Equity Fund. As of 2021Q3, Franklin International Equity Fund owns 197 stocks with a total value of $243 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Franklin International Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/franklin+international+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Franklin International Equity Fund
  1. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 8,322 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.17%
  2. Nestle SA (NESN) - 46,259 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.65%
  3. Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVO B) - 40,821 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31%
  4. Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 7,973 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.65%
  5. Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - 40,477 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.65%
New Purchase: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (CFR)

Franklin International Equity Fund initiated holding in Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA. The purchase prices were between $95.66 and $118.05, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $142.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Airbus SE (AIR)

Franklin International Equity Fund initiated holding in Airbus SE. The purchase prices were between $103.58 and $118, with an estimated average price of $113.52. The stock is now traded at around $105.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Electricite de France SA (EDF)

Franklin International Equity Fund initiated holding in Electricite de France SA. The purchase prices were between $10.27 and $12.11, with an estimated average price of $11. The stock is now traded at around $12.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 80,954 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SSE PLC (SSE)

Franklin International Equity Fund initiated holding in SSE PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.46 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $15.84. The stock is now traded at around $16.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 46,259 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sonova Holding AG (SOON)

Franklin International Equity Fund initiated holding in Sonova Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $330.2 and $384.5, with an estimated average price of $358.17. The stock is now traded at around $344.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ABB Ltd (ABBN)

Franklin International Equity Fund initiated holding in ABB Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.27 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $33.31. The stock is now traded at around $33.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: L'Oreal SA (OR)

Franklin International Equity Fund added to a holding in L'Oreal SA by 316.38%. The purchase prices were between $356.85 and $403.85, with an estimated average price of $386.49. The stock is now traded at around $419.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 5,413 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SoftBank Group Corp (9984)

Franklin International Equity Fund added to a holding in SoftBank Group Corp by 258.96%. The purchase prices were between $6086 and $7812, with an estimated average price of $6841.79. The stock is now traded at around $5518.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 18,436 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

Franklin International Equity Fund added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 79.68%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $43.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,443 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BP PLC (BP.)

Franklin International Equity Fund added to a holding in BP PLC by 57.29%. The purchase prices were between $2.78 and $3.4, with an estimated average price of $3.03. The stock is now traded at around $3.435500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 183,078 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd (5214)

Franklin International Equity Fund added to a holding in Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd by 52.23%. The purchase prices were between $2305 and $2655, with an estimated average price of $2457.81. The stock is now traded at around $2997.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,146 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)

Franklin International Equity Fund added to a holding in HSBC Holdings PLC by 36.14%. The purchase prices were between $3.6 and $4.23, with an estimated average price of $3.96. The stock is now traded at around $4.404500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 136,144 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Brenntag SE (BNR)

Franklin International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Brenntag SE. The sale prices were between $78.22 and $86.8, with an estimated average price of $83.94.

Sold Out: Randstad NV (RAND)

Franklin International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Randstad NV. The sale prices were between $57.86 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.05.

Sold Out: Marubeni Corp (8002)

Franklin International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Marubeni Corp. The sale prices were between $845.7 and $994.9, with an estimated average price of $924.78.

Sold Out: Holcim Ltd (HOLN)

Franklin International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Holcim Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.66 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $51.25.

Sold Out: Endesa SA (ELE)

Franklin International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Endesa SA. The sale prices were between $17.42 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $20.25.

Sold Out: Shionogi & Co Ltd (4507)

Franklin International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Shionogi & Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $5669 and $7654, with an estimated average price of $6540.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Franklin International Equity Fund. Also check out:

1. Franklin International Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Franklin International Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Franklin International Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Franklin International Equity Fund keeps buying
