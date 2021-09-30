Franklin International Equity Fund Buys L'Oreal SA, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Airbus SE, Sells Sanofi SA, Brenntag SE, Randstad NV

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys L'Oreal SA, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Airbus SE, Electricite de France SA, SSE PLC, sells Sanofi SA, Brenntag SE, Randstad NV, Marubeni Corp, Holcim during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Franklin International Equity Fund. As of 2021Q3, Franklin International Equity Fund owns 197 stocks with a total value of $243 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 8,322 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.17% Nestle SA (NESN) - 46,259 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.65% Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVO B) - 40,821 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31% Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 7,973 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.65% Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - 40,477 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.65%

Franklin International Equity Fund initiated holding in Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA. The purchase prices were between $95.66 and $118.05, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $142.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin International Equity Fund initiated holding in Airbus SE. The purchase prices were between $103.58 and $118, with an estimated average price of $113.52. The stock is now traded at around $105.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin International Equity Fund initiated holding in Electricite de France SA. The purchase prices were between $10.27 and $12.11, with an estimated average price of $11. The stock is now traded at around $12.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 80,954 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin International Equity Fund initiated holding in SSE PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.46 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $15.84. The stock is now traded at around $16.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 46,259 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin International Equity Fund initiated holding in Sonova Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $330.2 and $384.5, with an estimated average price of $358.17. The stock is now traded at around $344.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin International Equity Fund initiated holding in ABB Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.27 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $33.31. The stock is now traded at around $33.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin International Equity Fund added to a holding in L'Oreal SA by 316.38%. The purchase prices were between $356.85 and $403.85, with an estimated average price of $386.49. The stock is now traded at around $419.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 5,413 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin International Equity Fund added to a holding in SoftBank Group Corp by 258.96%. The purchase prices were between $6086 and $7812, with an estimated average price of $6841.79. The stock is now traded at around $5518.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 18,436 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin International Equity Fund added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 79.68%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $43.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,443 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin International Equity Fund added to a holding in BP PLC by 57.29%. The purchase prices were between $2.78 and $3.4, with an estimated average price of $3.03. The stock is now traded at around $3.435500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 183,078 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin International Equity Fund added to a holding in Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd by 52.23%. The purchase prices were between $2305 and $2655, with an estimated average price of $2457.81. The stock is now traded at around $2997.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,146 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin International Equity Fund added to a holding in HSBC Holdings PLC by 36.14%. The purchase prices were between $3.6 and $4.23, with an estimated average price of $3.96. The stock is now traded at around $4.404500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 136,144 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Brenntag SE. The sale prices were between $78.22 and $86.8, with an estimated average price of $83.94.

Franklin International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Randstad NV. The sale prices were between $57.86 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.05.

Franklin International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Marubeni Corp. The sale prices were between $845.7 and $994.9, with an estimated average price of $924.78.

Franklin International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Holcim Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.66 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $51.25.

Franklin International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Endesa SA. The sale prices were between $17.42 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $20.25.

Franklin International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Shionogi & Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $5669 and $7654, with an estimated average price of $6540.13.