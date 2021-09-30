Virtus NFJ Emerging Markets Value Fund Buys Micron Technology Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Meituan, Sells Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, Equinix Inc, Uni-President Enterprises Corp

New Purchases: MU, SWKS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Micron Technology Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Meituan, Samsung Electronics Co, sells Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, Equinix Inc, Uni-President Enterprises Corp, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Virtus NFJ Emerging Markets Value Fund. As of 2021Q3, Virtus NFJ Emerging Markets Value Fund owns 129 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 162,300 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988) - 387,100 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005935) - 112,522 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd (002475) - 1,004,130 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Teradyne Inc (TER) - 39,159 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio.

Virtus NFJ Emerging Markets Value Fund initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $85.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 13,109 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus NFJ Emerging Markets Value Fund initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.78 and $196.67, with an estimated average price of $182.96. The stock is now traded at around $162.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 5,137 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus NFJ Emerging Markets Value Fund added to a holding in Meituan by 62.69%. The purchase prices were between $193.4 and $304, with an estimated average price of $244.56. The stock is now traded at around $243.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 32,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus NFJ Emerging Markets Value Fund added to a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 51.00%. The purchase prices were between $72700 and $82900, with an estimated average price of $77643.1. The stock is now traded at around $76900.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 17,057 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus NFJ Emerging Markets Value Fund sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05.

Virtus NFJ Emerging Markets Value Fund sold out a holding in Uni-President Enterprises Corp. The sale prices were between $67.2 and $75.5, with an estimated average price of $71.71.

Virtus NFJ Emerging Markets Value Fund sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23.

Virtus NFJ Emerging Markets Value Fund reduced to a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd by 29.34%. The sale prices were between $51.35 and $74.9, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Virtus NFJ Emerging Markets Value Fund still held 277,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.