Virtus NFJ Emerging Markets Value Fund Buys Micron Technology Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Meituan, Sells Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, Equinix Inc, Uni-President Enterprises Corp

- New Purchases: MU, SWKS,
- Added Positions: 03690, 005930,
- Reduced Positions: 02318,
- Sold Out: EQIX, 1216, EDU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Virtus NFJ Emerging Markets Value Fund
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 162,300 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988) - 387,100 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio.
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005935) - 112,522 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio.
- Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd (002475) - 1,004,130 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio.
- Teradyne Inc (TER) - 39,159 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio.
Virtus NFJ Emerging Markets Value Fund initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $85.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 13,109 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Virtus NFJ Emerging Markets Value Fund initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.78 and $196.67, with an estimated average price of $182.96. The stock is now traded at around $162.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 5,137 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Meituan (03690)
Virtus NFJ Emerging Markets Value Fund added to a holding in Meituan by 62.69%. The purchase prices were between $193.4 and $304, with an estimated average price of $244.56. The stock is now traded at around $243.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 32,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930)
Virtus NFJ Emerging Markets Value Fund added to a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 51.00%. The purchase prices were between $72700 and $82900, with an estimated average price of $77643.1. The stock is now traded at around $76900.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 17,057 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Virtus NFJ Emerging Markets Value Fund sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05.Sold Out: Uni-President Enterprises Corp (1216)
Virtus NFJ Emerging Markets Value Fund sold out a holding in Uni-President Enterprises Corp. The sale prices were between $67.2 and $75.5, with an estimated average price of $71.71.Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Virtus NFJ Emerging Markets Value Fund sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23.Reduced: Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd (02318)
Virtus NFJ Emerging Markets Value Fund reduced to a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd by 29.34%. The sale prices were between $51.35 and $74.9, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Virtus NFJ Emerging Markets Value Fund still held 277,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.
