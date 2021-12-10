Logo
Charge Enterprises Names Chief Operating Officer & Chief Compliance Officer, Craig Denson Secretary of Charge Enterprises

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people through communications and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, today announced that Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer, Craig Denson, has been named Secretary of Charge Enterprises. Mr. Denson assumes this role from Board member Philip P. Scala.

"Bringing the role of Corporate Secretary into the C-suite aligns our practices with those of standard regulatory compliance and strengthens our corporate infrastructure as we work to complete our application to list Charge's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market," said Chairman, CEO and Founder, Andrew Fox. "We appreciate Craig's shouldering this additional responsibility and remain focused on executing our pioneering strategy of becoming the trusted global infrastructure partner at the cross-over of mobility and connectivity."

About Charge Enterprises Inc.

Our Telecommunications Division

Our Telecommunications division ("Telecommunications") has provided termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO's) globally for over two decades and we will selectively add profitable products and services to this long-established business.

Our Infrastructure Division

Our Infrastructure division ("Infrastructure") has a primary focus on two fast growing sectors: electric vehicle ("EV") charging, and Telecommunications Network 5G, including cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications. Solutions for these two sectors include: Design and Engineering, Equipment specification and sourcing, Installation, Data & software solutions, and Service and Maintenance.

Our Investment Division

Our Investment division ("Investment") focuses on opportunities related to our global portfolio to expand our vision's impact. We aim to invest in opportunities that would complement our two operating divisions in addition to marketable securities, including money markets funds and other listed securities. Our Investment division provides services aimed at offsetting the overall cost of capital.

We offer our Investment services through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Charge Investments ("CI").

To learn more about Charge, visit Charge Enterprises.

Media Contacts:
Steve Keyes (248) 952-7022
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Carolyn Capaccio, CFA (212) 838-3777
[email protected]

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or Charge's future performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although Charge believes that the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the business plans and strategies of Charge, Charge's future business development, market acceptance of electric vehicles, Charge's ability to generate profits and positive cash flow, and changes in government regulations and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. For more information on Charge, investors are encouraged to review Charge's public filings on OTC Market at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CRGE/overview. Charge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Charge Enterprises Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/677096/Charge-Enterprises-Names-Chief-Operating-Officer-Chief-Compliance-Officer-Craig-Denson-Secretary-of-Charge-Enterprises

