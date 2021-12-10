Intercept Music, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation, Adds Industry Veteran David Miller to Leadership Team

Alum of Capitol Records, RCA, and Sire to Guide Marketing, Acquisition, Partnership Strategies

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / Intercept Music, Inc., ("Intercept"), wholly-owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a SAAS entertainment-technology company, announced today that it has appointed music industry veteran David Miller as vice president of marketing. A stalwart of the industry for many years, Miller brings a legacy of success with the largest labels, and the biggest artists, in the world, as well as high-growth independent labels. The announcement was made today by Tod Turner, president of Intercept Music.

In this newly created role for Intercept Music, Miller will provide marketing strategy, and support marketing efforts for the company; guide and support independent label acquisition; advise on future product development; and lead communications with existing and prospective indie label customers, among many other duties.

"We're very proud to add David Miller to our leadership team, because he has consistently produced results during a time of the greatest changes the music industry has ever seen," said Turner. "His track record alone shows his capability, but having that level of success in this environment demonstrates a sensibility to the future direction of the business. This is critical for us as we acquire more indie labels, develop our products, and grow Intercept Music and its client base."

Miller has led strategic commercial campaigns for the largest music companies in the world, including Universal Music Group, Sire Records, RCA Records, and Capitol Records, leading to massive sales of artists including Beck, Gorillaz, David Guetta, Katy Perry, Sam Smith, and dozens more. As a senior executive, he has significant experience in a full range of label functions including artist development, commercial marketing, and digital music store (DSP) strategies. Most recently, he has focused on the independent music market, as the head of DSP strategy and business development for Black Box, and as founder of Frogtown Music, he has provided marketing, release, and distribution strategies to major independents and indie labels.

"Intercept Music is an unusual startup in that they have some of the greatest minds of the music industry behind them," said Miller. "That, plus their services totally focused on generating revenue for independent labels and artists, makes a powerful offering to any label out there. I'm grateful to contribute to this team, and give Intercept Music all the exposure and mindshare of the indie music market that they deserve."

Intercept Music offers a range of services designed to generate revenue for artists and labels. The platform gives artists and their labels immediate access to hundreds of digital stores and every major streaming platform, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, and YouTube Music. In addition, Intercept Music's powerful, proprietary social media marketing and promotional software creates an effective communication channel for promoting music, merch, and performances. In addition, the company's fully managed advertising, promotional services, and the opportunity to sell merchandise through branded online stores gives independent labels all the revenue-generating tools of any major label, bar none.

About Intercept Music, Inc.

Intercept Music, Inc. is an entertainment technology company dedicated to helping independent labels and artists effectively distribute, market, and monetize their music. Sold through a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, Intercept Music's online platform delivers an unsurpassed combination of marketing, promotion, and distribution to hundreds of stores worldwide and every major streaming service, including Apple Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, and Spotify. Intercept Music offers full-service, concierge-style support and even one-on-one coaching from award-winning music industry professionals. Intercept focuses exclusively on the independent music market, which is estimated at 12 million artists, and is the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. For more information, visit interceptmusic.com.

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.

