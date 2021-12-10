Intercept Music, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation, Adds Industry Veteran David Miller to Leadership Team

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Intercept Music, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation, Adds Industry Veteran David Miller to Leadership Team

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Alum of Capitol Records, RCA, and Sire to Guide Marketing, Acquisition, Partnership Strategies

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / Intercept Music, Inc., ("Intercept"), wholly-owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a SAAS entertainment-technology company, announced today that it has appointed music industry veteran David Miller as vice president of marketing. A stalwart of the industry for many years, Miller brings a legacy of success with the largest labels, and the biggest artists, in the world, as well as high-growth independent labels. The announcement was made today by Tod Turner, president of Intercept Music.

In this newly created role for Intercept Music, Miller will provide marketing strategy, and support marketing efforts for the company; guide and support independent label acquisition; advise on future product development; and lead communications with existing and prospective indie label customers, among many other duties.

"We're very proud to add David Miller to our leadership team, because he has consistently produced results during a time of the greatest changes the music industry has ever seen," said Turner. "His track record alone shows his capability, but having that level of success in this environment demonstrates a sensibility to the future direction of the business. This is critical for us as we acquire more indie labels, develop our products, and grow Intercept Music and its client base."

Miller has led strategic commercial campaigns for the largest music companies in the world, including Universal Music Group, Sire Records, RCA Records, and Capitol Records, leading to massive sales of artists including Beck, Gorillaz, David Guetta, Katy Perry, Sam Smith, and dozens more. As a senior executive, he has significant experience in a full range of label functions including artist development, commercial marketing, and digital music store (DSP) strategies. Most recently, he has focused on the independent music market, as the head of DSP strategy and business development for Black Box, and as founder of Frogtown Music, he has provided marketing, release, and distribution strategies to major independents and indie labels.

"Intercept Music is an unusual startup in that they have some of the greatest minds of the music industry behind them," said Miller. "That, plus their services totally focused on generating revenue for independent labels and artists, makes a powerful offering to any label out there. I'm grateful to contribute to this team, and give Intercept Music all the exposure and mindshare of the indie music market that they deserve."

Intercept Music offers a range of services designed to generate revenue for artists and labels. The platform gives artists and their labels immediate access to hundreds of digital stores and every major streaming platform, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, and YouTube Music. In addition, Intercept Music's powerful, proprietary social media marketing and promotional software creates an effective communication channel for promoting music, merch, and performances. In addition, the company's fully managed advertising, promotional services, and the opportunity to sell merchandise through branded online stores gives independent labels all the revenue-generating tools of any major label, bar none.

About Intercept Music, Inc.

Intercept Music, Inc. is an entertainment technology company dedicated to helping independent labels and artists effectively distribute, market, and monetize their music. Sold through a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, Intercept Music's online platform delivers an unsurpassed combination of marketing, promotion, and distribution to hundreds of stores worldwide and every major streaming service, including Apple Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, and Spotify. Intercept Music offers full-service, concierge-style support and even one-on-one coaching from award-winning music industry professionals. Intercept focuses exclusively on the independent music market, which is estimated at 12 million artists, and is the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. For more information, visit interceptmusic.com.

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.

For further inquiries, contact [email protected], or [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements. All statements regarding our expected future financial positions, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, listing on the OTC Markets, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Sanwire Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/677110/Intercept-Music-Wholly-Owned-Subsidiary-of-Sanwire-Corporation-Adds-Industry-Veteran-David-Miller-to-Leadership-Team

img.ashx?id=677110

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment