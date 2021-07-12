Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) PRESIDENT AND CEO Edward Meyercord Sold $901,298 of Shares

PRESIDENT AND CEO of Extreme Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Edward Meyercord (insider trades) sold 64,195 shares of EXTR on 12/07/2021 at an average price of $14.04 a share. The total sale was $901,298.
