Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund Buys Alchip Technologies, Sojitz Corp, Bystronic AG, Sells Marui Group Co, HELLA GmbH KGaA, OC Oerlikon Corp AG, Pfaffikon

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alchip Technologies, Sojitz Corp, Bystronic AG, Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corp, JMDC Inc, sells Marui Group Co, HELLA GmbH KGaA, OC Oerlikon Corp AG, Pfaffikon, Showa Denko KK, Open House Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund. As of 2021Q3, Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund owns 83 stocks with a total value of $76 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/virtus+allianzgi+international+small-cap+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alchip Technologies Ltd (3661) - 47,000 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2250.00% Elkem ASA (ELK) - 334,736 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.49% Evotec SE (EVT) - 29,251 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.8% Unimicron Technology Corp (3037) - 289,000 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.4% Sojitz Corp (2768) - 83,020 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. New Position

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund initiated holding in Sojitz Corp. The purchase prices were between $1555 and $1840, with an estimated average price of $1684.52. The stock is now traded at around $1649.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 83,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund initiated holding in Bystronic AG. The purchase prices were between $1218 and $1356, with an estimated average price of $1280. The stock is now traded at around $1324.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 885 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund initiated holding in Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $202700 and $224700, with an estimated average price of $215868. The stock is now traded at around $215000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 653 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund initiated holding in JMDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $5480 and $8070, with an estimated average price of $6601.59. The stock is now traded at around $7950.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 16,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund initiated holding in Shimamura Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9690 and $10880, with an estimated average price of $10268.4. The stock is now traded at around $10010.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund initiated holding in Hitachi Zosen Corp. The purchase prices were between $731 and $1002, with an estimated average price of $826.63. The stock is now traded at around $795.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 58,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund added to a holding in Alchip Technologies Ltd by 2250.00%. The purchase prices were between $553 and $928, with an estimated average price of $690.81. The stock is now traded at around $979.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund added to a holding in Asahi Intecc Co Ltd by 278.82%. The purchase prices were between $2649 and $3360, with an estimated average price of $3062.62. The stock is now traded at around $2527.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 32,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund added to a holding in Techmatrix Corp by 76.50%. The purchase prices were between $1557 and $2095, with an estimated average price of $1849.02. The stock is now traded at around $1976.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 67,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund added to a holding in Huhtamaki Oyj by 39.33%. The purchase prices were between $39 and $45.62, with an estimated average price of $43.39. The stock is now traded at around $38.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 22,293 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund added to a holding in Nikon Corp by 36.33%. The purchase prices were between $972 and $1355, with an estimated average price of $1152.84. The stock is now traded at around $1183.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 77,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund added to a holding in Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd by 35.04%. The purchase prices were between $1.78 and $2.22, with an estimated average price of $1.97. The stock is now traded at around $2.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 246,278 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund sold out a holding in Marui Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $1848 and $2190, with an estimated average price of $2015.32.

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund sold out a holding in HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA. The sale prices were between $56.44 and $67.24, with an estimated average price of $60.14.

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund sold out a holding in OC Oerlikon Corp AG, Pfaffikon. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.94, with an estimated average price of $10.47.

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund sold out a holding in Showa Denko KK. The sale prices were between $2446 and $3370, with an estimated average price of $2922.89.

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund sold out a holding in Open House Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $4750 and $6950, with an estimated average price of $5587.14.

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund sold out a holding in Heiwa Real Estate Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $3730 and $4385, with an estimated average price of $4042.62.

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund reduced to a holding in Penta-Ocean Construction Co Ltd by 65.57%. The sale prices were between $676 and $780, with an estimated average price of $738.63. The stock is now traded at around $674.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund still held 57,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund reduced to a holding in ValueCommerce Co Ltd by 40.44%. The sale prices were between $3050 and $5000, with an estimated average price of $4030.56. The stock is now traded at around $4750.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund still held 24,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund reduced to a holding in HUTCHMED (China) Ltd by 34.44%. The sale prices were between $35.66 and $42.94, with an estimated average price of $39.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund still held 21,240 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund reduced to a holding in Jeol Ltd by 31.47%. The sale prices were between $6260 and $9550, with an estimated average price of $7586.51. The stock is now traded at around $8990.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund still held 15,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.