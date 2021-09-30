Logo
Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund Buys Alchip Technologies, Sojitz Corp, Bystronic AG, Sells Marui Group Co, HELLA GmbH KGaA, OC Oerlikon Corp AG, Pfaffikon

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Alchip Technologies, Sojitz Corp, Bystronic AG, Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corp, JMDC Inc, sells Marui Group Co, HELLA GmbH KGaA, OC Oerlikon Corp AG, Pfaffikon, Showa Denko KK, Open House Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund. As of 2021Q3, Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund owns 83 stocks with a total value of $76 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/virtus+allianzgi+international+small-cap+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund
  1. Alchip Technologies Ltd (3661) - 47,000 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2250.00%
  2. Elkem ASA (ELK) - 334,736 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.49%
  3. Evotec SE (EVT) - 29,251 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.8%
  4. Unimicron Technology Corp (3037) - 289,000 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.4%
  5. Sojitz Corp (2768) - 83,020 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Sojitz Corp (2768)

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund initiated holding in Sojitz Corp. The purchase prices were between $1555 and $1840, with an estimated average price of $1684.52. The stock is now traded at around $1649.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 83,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Bystronic AG (BYS)

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund initiated holding in Bystronic AG. The purchase prices were between $1218 and $1356, with an estimated average price of $1280. The stock is now traded at around $1324.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 885 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corp (3249)

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund initiated holding in Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $202700 and $224700, with an estimated average price of $215868. The stock is now traded at around $215000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 653 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JMDC Inc (4483)

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund initiated holding in JMDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $5480 and $8070, with an estimated average price of $6601.59. The stock is now traded at around $7950.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 16,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Shimamura Co Ltd (8227)

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund initiated holding in Shimamura Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9690 and $10880, with an estimated average price of $10268.4. The stock is now traded at around $10010.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Hitachi Zosen Corp (7004)

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund initiated holding in Hitachi Zosen Corp. The purchase prices were between $731 and $1002, with an estimated average price of $826.63. The stock is now traded at around $795.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 58,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alchip Technologies Ltd (3661)

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund added to a holding in Alchip Technologies Ltd by 2250.00%. The purchase prices were between $553 and $928, with an estimated average price of $690.81. The stock is now traded at around $979.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Asahi Intecc Co Ltd (7747)

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund added to a holding in Asahi Intecc Co Ltd by 278.82%. The purchase prices were between $2649 and $3360, with an estimated average price of $3062.62. The stock is now traded at around $2527.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 32,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Techmatrix Corp (3762)

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund added to a holding in Techmatrix Corp by 76.50%. The purchase prices were between $1557 and $2095, with an estimated average price of $1849.02. The stock is now traded at around $1976.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 67,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Huhtamaki Oyj (HUH1V)

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund added to a holding in Huhtamaki Oyj by 39.33%. The purchase prices were between $39 and $45.62, with an estimated average price of $43.39. The stock is now traded at around $38.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 22,293 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Nikon Corp (7731)

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund added to a holding in Nikon Corp by 36.33%. The purchase prices were between $972 and $1355, with an estimated average price of $1152.84. The stock is now traded at around $1183.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 77,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (PAR)

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund added to a holding in Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd by 35.04%. The purchase prices were between $1.78 and $2.22, with an estimated average price of $1.97. The stock is now traded at around $2.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 246,278 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Marui Group Co Ltd (8252)

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund sold out a holding in Marui Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $1848 and $2190, with an estimated average price of $2015.32.

Sold Out: HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA (HLE)

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund sold out a holding in HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA. The sale prices were between $56.44 and $67.24, with an estimated average price of $60.14.

Sold Out: OC Oerlikon Corp AG, Pfaffikon (OERL)

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund sold out a holding in OC Oerlikon Corp AG, Pfaffikon. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.94, with an estimated average price of $10.47.

Sold Out: Showa Denko KK (4004)

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund sold out a holding in Showa Denko KK. The sale prices were between $2446 and $3370, with an estimated average price of $2922.89.

Sold Out: Open House Co Ltd (3288)

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund sold out a holding in Open House Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $4750 and $6950, with an estimated average price of $5587.14.

Sold Out: Heiwa Real Estate Co Ltd (8803)

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund sold out a holding in Heiwa Real Estate Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $3730 and $4385, with an estimated average price of $4042.62.

Reduced: Penta-Ocean Construction Co Ltd (1893)

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund reduced to a holding in Penta-Ocean Construction Co Ltd by 65.57%. The sale prices were between $676 and $780, with an estimated average price of $738.63. The stock is now traded at around $674.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund still held 57,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: ValueCommerce Co Ltd (2491)

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund reduced to a holding in ValueCommerce Co Ltd by 40.44%. The sale prices were between $3050 and $5000, with an estimated average price of $4030.56. The stock is now traded at around $4750.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund still held 24,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: HUTCHMED (China) Ltd (HCM)

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund reduced to a holding in HUTCHMED (China) Ltd by 34.44%. The sale prices were between $35.66 and $42.94, with an estimated average price of $39.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund still held 21,240 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Jeol Ltd (6951)

Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund reduced to a holding in Jeol Ltd by 31.47%. The sale prices were between $6260 and $9550, with an estimated average price of $7586.51. The stock is now traded at around $8990.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Virtus AllianzGI International Small-Cap Fund still held 15,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.



