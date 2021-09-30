Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund Buys The Walt Disney Co, Extra Space Storage Inc, China Overseas Land & Investment, Sells Essex Property Trust Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Equity Residential

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Walt Disney Co, Extra Space Storage Inc, China Overseas Land & Investment, China Jinmao Holdings Group, Powerlong Real Estate Holdings, sells Essex Property Trust Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Equity Residential, UDR Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund. As of 2021Q3, Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund owns 978 stocks with a total value of $29 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/virtus+allianzgi+global+dynamic+allocation+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,416 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.06% ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 705 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.84% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 156 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.44% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 697 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.61% Visa Inc (V) - 1,627 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.69%

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $152.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 933 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.91 and $193.71, with an estimated average price of $176.89. The stock is now traded at around $208.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 919 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund initiated holding in China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $19.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 67,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund initiated holding in China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.17 and $2.8, with an estimated average price of $2.44. The stock is now traded at around $2.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 416,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund initiated holding in Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.98 and $6.65, with an estimated average price of $5.96. The stock is now traded at around $4.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 195,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $138.99, with an estimated average price of $129.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,124 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund added to a holding in Public Storage by 6971.43%. The purchase prices were between $296.74 and $331.04, with an estimated average price of $313.87. The stock is now traded at around $348.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 495 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 2132.35%. The purchase prices were between $173.32 and $203.28, with an estimated average price of $193.44. The stock is now traded at around $193.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 759 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 788.89%. The purchase prices were between $320.04 and $368.58, with an estimated average price of $345.91. The stock is now traded at around $358.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund added to a holding in Duke Realty Corp by 511.36%. The purchase prices were between $47.36 and $53.65, with an estimated average price of $50.42. The stock is now traded at around $61.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,959 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 323.08%. The purchase prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $272.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05. The stock is now traded at around $797.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $303.93 and $337, with an estimated average price of $323.43.

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $210.51 and $233.02, with an estimated average price of $224.47.

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund sold out a holding in UDR Inc. The sale prices were between $49.59 and $55.59, with an estimated average price of $53.39.

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $78.02 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $82.56.

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Sydney Airport. The sale prices were between $5.75 and $8.37, with an estimated average price of $7.83.

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $18.14 and $21.76, with an estimated average price of $19.9.