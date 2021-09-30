Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund Buys The Walt Disney Co, Extra Space Storage Inc, China Overseas Land & Investment, Sells Essex Property Trust Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Equity Residential

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund Buys The Walt Disney Co, Extra Space Storage Inc, China Overseas Land & Investment, Sells Essex Property Trust Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Equity Residential

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Extra Space Storage Inc, China Overseas Land & Investment, China Jinmao Holdings Group, Powerlong Real Estate Holdings, sells Essex Property Trust Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Equity Residential, UDR Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund. As of 2021Q3, Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund owns 978 stocks with a total value of $29 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/virtus+allianzgi+global+dynamic+allocation+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,416 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.06%
  2. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 705 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.84%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 156 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.44%
  4. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 697 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.61%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 1,627 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.69%
New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $152.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 933 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.91 and $193.71, with an estimated average price of $176.89. The stock is now traded at around $208.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 919 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd (00688)

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund initiated holding in China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $19.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 67,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd (00817)

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund initiated holding in China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.17 and $2.8, with an estimated average price of $2.44. The stock is now traded at around $2.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 416,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd (01238)

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund initiated holding in Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.98 and $6.65, with an estimated average price of $5.96. The stock is now traded at around $4.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 195,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $138.99, with an estimated average price of $129.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,124 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Public Storage (PSA)

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund added to a holding in Public Storage by 6971.43%. The purchase prices were between $296.74 and $331.04, with an estimated average price of $313.87. The stock is now traded at around $348.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 495 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 2132.35%. The purchase prices were between $173.32 and $203.28, with an estimated average price of $193.44. The stock is now traded at around $193.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 759 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 788.89%. The purchase prices were between $320.04 and $368.58, with an estimated average price of $345.91. The stock is now traded at around $358.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund added to a holding in Duke Realty Corp by 511.36%. The purchase prices were between $47.36 and $53.65, with an estimated average price of $50.42. The stock is now traded at around $61.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,959 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 323.08%. The purchase prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $272.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05. The stock is now traded at around $797.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $303.93 and $337, with an estimated average price of $323.43.

Sold Out: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $210.51 and $233.02, with an estimated average price of $224.47.

Sold Out: UDR Inc (UDR)

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund sold out a holding in UDR Inc. The sale prices were between $49.59 and $55.59, with an estimated average price of $53.39.

Sold Out: Equity Residential (EQR)

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $78.02 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $82.56.

Sold Out: Sydney Airport (SYD)

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Sydney Airport. The sale prices were between $5.75 and $8.37, with an estimated average price of $7.83.

Sold Out: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $18.14 and $21.76, with an estimated average price of $19.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund. Also check out:

1. Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Virtus AllianzGI Global Dynamic Allocation Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider