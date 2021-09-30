Virtus AllianzGI Emerging Markets Consumer Fund Buys ANTA Sports Products, Cathay Financial Holding Co, Divi's Laboratories, Sells Samsung Electronics Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Holdings

- New Purchases: 02020, 2882, DIVISLAB, 02331, AMXL, 8454, JUBLFOOD, PEP, 030200, SE, GARAN, 8924, 601607, 09633, 600919, 06110, WB, 01099, BBDC4,
- Added Positions: 2892,
- Reduced Positions: 005930, 09988, 00700, JD, 2881, 086790, 03968, DAI, 066570, HDB, AAPL, MSFT, ROG, 161390, 00992, 300760, 097950, 2891, 002563, 03690, MBT, 000568, 000270, TMO, BIDU, 00551, 02269, 035420, BBAS3, 2301, 2352, 02313, 039490, 2885, RELIANCE, 01810, BILI, SMTO3, ABG, STGT-F, TCS, APOLLOTYRE, 00881, 09618, 00168, BAJAJ-AUTO, GRUMAB, DNP, 00175, NIO, 600606, ARCLK, INDF, 5534, 02333, CPF-F, TCELL, GLO, 4137,
- Sold Out: 2357, 035720, 601881, 000858, 4915, MFC, PNDORA, LICHSGFIN, 02318, 2382, 09999, NPN, 00799, 008770, CYRE3, 2385, QUAL3, 00921, MNCN, EDU,
For the details of Virtus AllianzGI Emerging Markets Consumer Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/virtus+allianzgi+emerging+markets+consumer+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Fubon Financial Holdings Co Ltd (2881) - 125,400 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio.
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 3,138 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 62.82%
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 2,700 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.7%
- China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (03968) - 17,000 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.26%
- Daimler AG (DAI) - 1,484 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.34%
Virtus AllianzGI Emerging Markets Consumer Fund initiated holding in ANTA Sports Products Ltd. The purchase prices were between $139.1 and $189, with an estimated average price of $166.32. The stock is now traded at around $129.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd (2882)
Virtus AllianzGI Emerging Markets Consumer Fund initiated holding in Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $60.3, with an estimated average price of $56.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Divi's Laboratories Ltd (DIVISLAB)
Virtus AllianzGI Emerging Markets Consumer Fund initiated holding in Divi's Laboratories Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4435.7 and $5212.1, with an estimated average price of $4903.48. The stock is now traded at around $4506.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 997 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Li Ning Co Ltd (02331)
Virtus AllianzGI Emerging Markets Consumer Fund initiated holding in Li Ning Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $72.35 and $107.7, with an estimated average price of $92.46. The stock is now traded at around $93.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: America Movil SAB de CV (AMXL)
Virtus AllianzGI Emerging Markets Consumer Fund initiated holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $19.77, with an estimated average price of $17.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 66,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: momo.com Inc (8454)
Virtus AllianzGI Emerging Markets Consumer Fund initiated holding in momo.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $1439.39 and $2100, with an estimated average price of $1715.52. The stock is now traded at around $1620.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Asustek Computer Inc (2357)
Virtus AllianzGI Emerging Markets Consumer Fund sold out a holding in Asustek Computer Inc. The sale prices were between $311 and $381, with an estimated average price of $337.91.Sold Out: Kakao Corp (035720)
Virtus AllianzGI Emerging Markets Consumer Fund sold out a holding in Kakao Corp. The sale prices were between $115000 and $163000, with an estimated average price of $144323.Sold Out: China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd (601881)
Virtus AllianzGI Emerging Markets Consumer Fund sold out a holding in China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.53 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.33.Sold Out: Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd (000858)
Virtus AllianzGI Emerging Markets Consumer Fund sold out a holding in Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $193.93 and $298.2, with an estimated average price of $234.47.Sold Out: Primax Electronics Ltd (4915)
Virtus AllianzGI Emerging Markets Consumer Fund sold out a holding in Primax Electronics Ltd. The sale prices were between $49 and $61.5, with an estimated average price of $54.11.Sold Out: Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)
Virtus AllianzGI Emerging Markets Consumer Fund sold out a holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $23.54 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $24.51.
