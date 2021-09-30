Virtus AllianzGI Emerging Markets Consumer Fund Buys ANTA Sports Products, Cathay Financial Holding Co, Divi's Laboratories, Sells Samsung Electronics Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Holdings

New Purchases: 02020, 2882, DIVISLAB, 02331, AMXL, 8454, JUBLFOOD, PEP, 030200, SE, GARAN, 8924, 601607, 09633, 600919, 06110, WB, 01099, BBDC4,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ANTA Sports Products, Cathay Financial Holding Co, Divi's Laboratories, Li Ning Co, America Movil SAB de CV, sells Samsung Electronics Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Holdings, JD.com Inc, Fubon Financial Holdings Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Virtus AllianzGI Emerging Markets Consumer Fund. As of 2021Q3, Virtus AllianzGI Emerging Markets Consumer Fund owns 80 stocks with a total value of $4 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Fubon Financial Holdings Co Ltd (2881) - 125,400 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 3,138 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 62.82% Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 2,700 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.7% China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (03968) - 17,000 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.26% Daimler AG (DAI) - 1,484 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.34%

Virtus AllianzGI Emerging Markets Consumer Fund initiated holding in ANTA Sports Products Ltd. The purchase prices were between $139.1 and $189, with an estimated average price of $166.32. The stock is now traded at around $129.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI Emerging Markets Consumer Fund initiated holding in Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $60.3, with an estimated average price of $56.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI Emerging Markets Consumer Fund initiated holding in Divi's Laboratories Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4435.7 and $5212.1, with an estimated average price of $4903.48. The stock is now traded at around $4506.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 997 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI Emerging Markets Consumer Fund initiated holding in Li Ning Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $72.35 and $107.7, with an estimated average price of $92.46. The stock is now traded at around $93.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI Emerging Markets Consumer Fund initiated holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $19.77, with an estimated average price of $17.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 66,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI Emerging Markets Consumer Fund initiated holding in momo.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $1439.39 and $2100, with an estimated average price of $1715.52. The stock is now traded at around $1620.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI Emerging Markets Consumer Fund sold out a holding in Asustek Computer Inc. The sale prices were between $311 and $381, with an estimated average price of $337.91.

Virtus AllianzGI Emerging Markets Consumer Fund sold out a holding in Kakao Corp. The sale prices were between $115000 and $163000, with an estimated average price of $144323.

Virtus AllianzGI Emerging Markets Consumer Fund sold out a holding in China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.53 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.33.

Virtus AllianzGI Emerging Markets Consumer Fund sold out a holding in Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $193.93 and $298.2, with an estimated average price of $234.47.

Virtus AllianzGI Emerging Markets Consumer Fund sold out a holding in Primax Electronics Ltd. The sale prices were between $49 and $61.5, with an estimated average price of $54.11.

Virtus AllianzGI Emerging Markets Consumer Fund sold out a holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $23.54 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $24.51.