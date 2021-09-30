Rubric Capital Management LP Buys Ferroglobe PLC, AdaptHealth Corp, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Sells Kraton Corp, , Tronox Holdings PLC

- New Purchases: AHCO, CF, AMYT, TRIP, ITOS, CMRX, XPDI, NFE, JXN, KNSA,
- Added Positions: GSM, RDUS, WSC, XPER, LORL, MREO, HSC, VINC, IDCC, CCO, PLYA, AIR, ALLY, GLNG, PTVE, COLL, KURA, KDNY, NAUT, BGCP, FREE, KOP, TXMD, ATRS, QSI, ADV,
- Reduced Positions: OCUL, HMHC, KPTI, ARNC, OMF,
- Sold Out: KRA, CHMA, TROX, TTMI, BPOP, FBP, SC, MORF, SBBP, UEPS, MARA, MVIS,
For the details of Rubric Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rubric+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Rubric Capital Management LP
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,500,000 shares, 30.00% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 3,500,000 shares, 21.41% of the total portfolio.
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 3,113,409 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.00%
- Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) - 10,000,000 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 400.00%
- Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) - 10,419,643 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.53%
Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.49 and $27.46, with an estimated average price of $24.23. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 2,300,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.34 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $48.02. The stock is now traded at around $61.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 830,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Amryt Pharma PLC (AMYT)
Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in Amryt Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $11.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 3,257,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)
Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.41 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 921,752 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS)
Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in ITeos Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.91 and $29.58, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $35.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 988,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Chimerix Inc (CMRX)
Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in Chimerix Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.94 and $8.75, with an estimated average price of $6.9. The stock is now traded at around $6.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)
Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in Ferroglobe PLC by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.98 and $9.53, with an estimated average price of $6.84. The stock is now traded at around $6.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 10,000,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Radius Health Inc (RDUS)
Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in Radius Health Inc by 288.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.03 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $14.45. The stock is now traded at around $7.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 3,675,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)
Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp by 29.00%. The purchase prices were between $26.49 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $39.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 3,113,409 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Xperi Holding Corp (XPER)
Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in Xperi Holding Corp by 43.18%. The purchase prices were between $18.8 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $20.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,150,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Loral Space & Communications Inc (LORL)
Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc by 47.85%. The purchase prices were between $33.13 and $45.37, with an estimated average price of $38.87. The stock is now traded at around $41.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Mereo BioPharma Group PLC (MREO)
Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in Mereo BioPharma Group PLC by 99.63%. The purchase prices were between $2.2 and $3.17, with an estimated average price of $2.66. The stock is now traded at around $1.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 11,300,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Kraton Corp (KRA)
Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Kraton Corp. The sale prices were between $31.65 and $45.64, with an estimated average price of $39.63.Sold Out: (CHMA)
Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $3.76 and $4.73, with an estimated average price of $4.31.Sold Out: Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX)
Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $17.39 and $25.08, with an estimated average price of $20.56.Sold Out: TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI)
Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in TTM Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $12.37 and $14.37, with an estimated average price of $13.75.Sold Out: Popular Inc (BPOP)
Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Popular Inc. The sale prices were between $69.13 and $79.03, with an estimated average price of $74.44.Sold Out: First BanCorp (FBP)
Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in First BanCorp. The sale prices were between $10.99 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $12.31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Rubric Capital Management LP. Also check out:
1. Rubric Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rubric Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rubric Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rubric Capital Management LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment