ADAPTHEALTH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating AdaptHealth Corp. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against AdaptHealth on July 29, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of AdaptHealth have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AdaptHealth had misrepresented its organic growth trajectory by retroactively inflating past organic growth numbers without disclosing the changes, in violation of SEC regulations; (ii) accordingly, the Company had materially overstated its financial prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

