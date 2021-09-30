Rbc Funds Trust Buys Tencent Holdings, President Chain Store Corp, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, Sells Naspers, Hanon Systems, Hero MotoCorp

- New Purchases: 2912, 2308,
- Added Positions: 00700, 000660, 2330, BBCA, B3SA3, ULVR, HDFC, 003550, 600406, TCS, DRREDDY, BABA, 000810, 01299, FMX, 1216, 00388, ANTO, M&M, YUMC, 02382, 02318, CLS, HDFCBANK, DSY, RADL3, 601012, MNP, 01109, 2395, 2884, SM, 300124, 036570, FALABELLA, MELI, KLBF, ENKAI,
- Reduced Positions: NPN, HEROMOTOCO, 2454, BBDC3, BAP, 055550,
- Sold Out: 018880,
For the details of RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rbc+emerging+markets+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 8,810,973 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.38%
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 2,212,981 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.56%
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) - 2,451,587 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98%
- SK Hynix Inc (000660) - 1,340,152 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.25%
- Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC) - 2,896,805 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.95%
Rbc Funds Trust initiated holding in President Chain Store Corp. The purchase prices were between $259 and $291, with an estimated average price of $275.46. The stock is now traded at around $275.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,646,721 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Delta Electronics Inc (2308)
Rbc Funds Trust initiated holding in Delta Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.5 and $323, with an estimated average price of $281.2. The stock is now traded at around $271.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 760,903 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700)
Rbc Funds Trust added to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 43.56%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84. The stock is now traded at around $463.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 2,212,981 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BBCA)
Rbc Funds Trust added to a holding in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk by 25.40%. The purchase prices were between $5960 and $7000, with an estimated average price of $6338.03. The stock is now traded at around $7375.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 90,053,685 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao (B3SA3)
Rbc Funds Trust added to a holding in B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao by 28.89%. The purchase prices were between $12.74 and $17.12, with an estimated average price of $14.9. The stock is now traded at around $11.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 16,057,083 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: LG Corp (003550)
Rbc Funds Trust added to a holding in LG Corp by 20.18%. The purchase prices were between $89500 and $100500, with an estimated average price of $95729.2. The stock is now traded at around $86600.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 467,165 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NARI Technology Co Ltd (600406)
Rbc Funds Trust added to a holding in NARI Technology Co Ltd by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $23.34 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $30.54. The stock is now traded at around $40.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,349,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Hanon Systems (018880)
Rbc Funds Trust sold out a holding in Hanon Systems. The sale prices were between $15100 and $16800, with an estimated average price of $16102.3.Reduced: Naspers Ltd (NPN)
Rbc Funds Trust reduced to a holding in Naspers Ltd by 58.06%. The sale prices were between $2290.87 and $3011.33, with an estimated average price of $2634.29. The stock is now traded at around $2519.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.44%. Rbc Funds Trust still held 231,997 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Hero MotoCorp Ltd (HEROMOTOCO)
Rbc Funds Trust reduced to a holding in Hero MotoCorp Ltd by 67.13%. The sale prices were between $2647.55 and $2938.05, with an estimated average price of $2819.82. The stock is now traded at around $2526.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Rbc Funds Trust still held 186,390 shares as of 2021-09-30.
