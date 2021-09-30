Intrepid Capital Management Funds Trust Buys Targa Resources Corp, Sells AFC Gamma Inc

Investment company Intrepid Capital Management Funds Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Targa Resources Corp, sells AFC Gamma Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intrepid Capital Management Funds Trust. As of 2021Q3, Intrepid Capital Management Funds Trust owns 1 stocks with a total value of $11 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 10,000 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
Intrepid Capital Management Funds Trust added to a holding in Targa Resources Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.04 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $44.05. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 50%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: AFC Gamma Inc (AFCG)
Intrepid Capital Management Funds Trust sold out a holding in AFC Gamma Inc. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $22.57, with an estimated average price of $21.2.
