Dean Small Cap Value Buys American Woodmark Corp, National Energy Services Reunited Corp, Energizer Holdings Inc, Sells Powell Industries Inc, Pactiv Evergreen Inc, Commercial Metals Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys American Woodmark Corp, National Energy Services Reunited Corp, Energizer Holdings Inc, White Mountains Insurance Group, Stepan Co, sells Powell Industries Inc, Pactiv Evergreen Inc, Commercial Metals Co, Apogee Enterprises Inc, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dean Small Cap Value. As of 2021Q3, Dean Small Cap Value owns 79 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DEAN SMALL CAP VALUE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dean+small+cap+value/current-portfolio/portfolio

Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) - 26,052 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.38% StoneX Group Inc (SNEX) - 65,392 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.75% Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) - 61,666 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72% Standard Motor Products Inc (SMP) - 88,208 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.98% Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) - 47,529 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.73%

Dean Small Cap Value initiated holding in American Woodmark Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.91 and $82.49, with an estimated average price of $73.47. The stock is now traded at around $65.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 31,399 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dean Small Cap Value initiated holding in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.54 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $12.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 116,751 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dean Small Cap Value initiated holding in Energizer Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.15 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $40.28. The stock is now traded at around $39.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 33,399 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dean Small Cap Value initiated holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1059.17 and $1174.26, with an estimated average price of $1117.68. The stock is now traded at around $1010.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,181 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dean Small Cap Value initiated holding in Stepan Co. The purchase prices were between $109.75 and $122.75, with an estimated average price of $116.48. The stock is now traded at around $119.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 8,346 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dean Small Cap Value initiated holding in Bioventus Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.7 and $17.25, with an estimated average price of $15.4. The stock is now traded at around $13.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 63,612 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dean Small Cap Value added to a holding in Hooker Furnishings Corp by 178.12%. The purchase prices were between $26.26 and $35.61, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $23.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 40,224 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dean Small Cap Value added to a holding in Spire Inc by 30.50%. The purchase prices were between $60.85 and $73.65, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $63.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 46,284 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dean Small Cap Value added to a holding in Werner Enterprises Inc by 31.33%. The purchase prices were between $43.8 and $48.38, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 57,385 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dean Small Cap Value added to a holding in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc by 95.18%. The purchase prices were between $16.32 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $19.08. The stock is now traded at around $20.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 55,707 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dean Small Cap Value added to a holding in Camden National Corp by 20.88%. The purchase prices were between $44 and $49.09, with an estimated average price of $46.11. The stock is now traded at around $46.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 49,236 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dean Small Cap Value added to a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc by 28.45%. The purchase prices were between $58.82 and $70.33, with an estimated average price of $65.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,957 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dean Small Cap Value sold out a holding in Powell Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $23.25 and $30.97, with an estimated average price of $27.01.

Dean Small Cap Value sold out a holding in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. The sale prices were between $10.79 and $15.42, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Dean Small Cap Value sold out a holding in Commercial Metals Co. The sale prices were between $29.58 and $36.23, with an estimated average price of $31.83.

Dean Small Cap Value sold out a holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $35.74 and $43.71, with an estimated average price of $40.19.

Dean Small Cap Value sold out a holding in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. The sale prices were between $15.46 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $18.

Dean Small Cap Value sold out a holding in F N B Corp. The sale prices were between $10.68 and $12.43, with an estimated average price of $11.52.

Dean Small Cap Value reduced to a holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc by 50.99%. The sale prices were between $82.73 and $111, with an estimated average price of $93.71. The stock is now traded at around $86.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Dean Small Cap Value still held 5,582 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dean Small Cap Value reduced to a holding in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc by 47.26%. The sale prices were between $20.13 and $23.75, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Dean Small Cap Value still held 28,536 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dean Small Cap Value reduced to a holding in Global Medical REIT Inc by 41.55%. The sale prices were between $14.7 and $15.97, with an estimated average price of $15.24. The stock is now traded at around $16.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Dean Small Cap Value still held 41,646 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dean Small Cap Value reduced to a holding in Cathay General Bancorp by 23.02%. The sale prices were between $35.81 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39. The stock is now traded at around $43.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Dean Small Cap Value still held 33,872 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dean Small Cap Value reduced to a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc by 23.38%. The sale prices were between $15.16 and $18.92, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $16.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Dean Small Cap Value still held 60,904 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dean Small Cap Value reduced to a holding in Mission Produce Inc by 25.58%. The sale prices were between $18.06 and $20.91, with an estimated average price of $19.7. The stock is now traded at around $18.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Dean Small Cap Value still held 44,705 shares as of 2021-09-30.