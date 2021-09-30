Optimum Fund Trust Buys Everbridge Inc, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Herc Holdings Inc, Sells SI-BONE Inc, Coty Inc, Alliance Data Systems Corp

New Purchases: EVBG, BJ, HRI, ON, XM, AVLR, TECH, CHDN, MTN, NVAX, ALB, MPWR, STER, RYAN, CNM, WSC, BOOT, INSM, COOK, ZVIA, WW,

Investment company Optimum Fund Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Everbridge Inc, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Herc Holdings Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, Omnicell Inc, sells SI-BONE Inc, Coty Inc, Alliance Data Systems Corp, CommScope Holding Co Inc, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Optimum Fund Trust. As of 2021Q3, Optimum Fund Trust owns 182 stocks with a total value of $750 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 152,058 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80% Nutanix Inc (NTNX) - 381,715 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.53% Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 335,257 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.07% Axonics Inc (AXNX) - 189,466 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.18% Element Solutions Inc (ESI) - 545,865 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio.

Optimum Fund Trust initiated holding in Everbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.52 and $166.36, with an estimated average price of $148.17. The stock is now traded at around $63.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 61,314 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Optimum Fund Trust initiated holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $59.18, with an estimated average price of $53.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 157,317 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Optimum Fund Trust initiated holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.13 and $167.07, with an estimated average price of $126.56. The stock is now traded at around $177.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 46,257 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Optimum Fund Trust initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.79 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $42.72. The stock is now traded at around $65.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 155,824 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Optimum Fund Trust initiated holding in Avalara Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.49 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $172.08. The stock is now traded at around $143.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 39,947 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Optimum Fund Trust initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $42.29. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 163,105 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Optimum Fund Trust added to a holding in Omnicell Inc by 150.32%. The purchase prices were between $141.84 and $160.88, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $180.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 78,374 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Optimum Fund Trust added to a holding in Nutanix Inc by 52.53%. The purchase prices were between $33.1 and $43.95, with an estimated average price of $37.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 381,715 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Optimum Fund Trust added to a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc by 99.74%. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $59.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 158,366 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Optimum Fund Trust added to a holding in Signature Bank by 78.24%. The purchase prices were between $226.83 and $276.64, with an estimated average price of $251.23. The stock is now traded at around $304.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 37,792 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Optimum Fund Trust added to a holding in Synaptics Inc by 117.15%. The purchase prices were between $144.3 and $190.65, with an estimated average price of $168.31. The stock is now traded at around $281.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 41,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Optimum Fund Trust added to a holding in Option Care Health Inc by 113.89%. The purchase prices were between $19.98 and $28.17, with an estimated average price of $23.25. The stock is now traded at around $25.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 304,539 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Optimum Fund Trust sold out a holding in SI-BONE Inc. The sale prices were between $19.65 and $31.89, with an estimated average price of $25.38.

Optimum Fund Trust sold out a holding in Coty Inc. The sale prices were between $7.76 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $8.58.

Optimum Fund Trust sold out a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $71.63 and $85.46, with an estimated average price of $77.31.

Optimum Fund Trust sold out a holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The sale prices were between $13.51 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $17.23.

Optimum Fund Trust sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $47.65, with an estimated average price of $41.91.

Optimum Fund Trust sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $184.79, with an estimated average price of $151.34.