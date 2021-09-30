Logo
Optimum Fund Trust Buys Everbridge Inc, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Herc Holdings Inc, Sells SI-BONE Inc, Coty Inc, Alliance Data Systems Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Optimum Fund Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Everbridge Inc, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Herc Holdings Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, Omnicell Inc, sells SI-BONE Inc, Coty Inc, Alliance Data Systems Corp, CommScope Holding Co Inc, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Optimum Fund Trust. As of 2021Q3, Optimum Fund Trust owns 182 stocks with a total value of $750 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OPTIMUM SMALL-MID CAP GROWTH FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/optimum+small-mid+cap+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OPTIMUM SMALL-MID CAP GROWTH FUND
  1. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 152,058 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%
  2. Nutanix Inc (NTNX) - 381,715 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.53%
  3. Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 335,257 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.07%
  4. Axonics Inc (AXNX) - 189,466 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.18%
  5. Element Solutions Inc (ESI) - 545,865 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)

Optimum Fund Trust initiated holding in Everbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.52 and $166.36, with an estimated average price of $148.17. The stock is now traded at around $63.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 61,314 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)

Optimum Fund Trust initiated holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $59.18, with an estimated average price of $53.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 157,317 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Herc Holdings Inc (HRI)

Optimum Fund Trust initiated holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.13 and $167.07, with an estimated average price of $126.56. The stock is now traded at around $177.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 46,257 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Optimum Fund Trust initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.79 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $42.72. The stock is now traded at around $65.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 155,824 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

Optimum Fund Trust initiated holding in Avalara Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.49 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $172.08. The stock is now traded at around $143.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 39,947 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)

Optimum Fund Trust initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $42.29. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 163,105 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Omnicell Inc (OMCL)

Optimum Fund Trust added to a holding in Omnicell Inc by 150.32%. The purchase prices were between $141.84 and $160.88, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $180.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 78,374 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Nutanix Inc (NTNX)

Optimum Fund Trust added to a holding in Nutanix Inc by 52.53%. The purchase prices were between $33.1 and $43.95, with an estimated average price of $37.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 381,715 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

Optimum Fund Trust added to a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc by 99.74%. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $59.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 158,366 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Optimum Fund Trust added to a holding in Signature Bank by 78.24%. The purchase prices were between $226.83 and $276.64, with an estimated average price of $251.23. The stock is now traded at around $304.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 37,792 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)

Optimum Fund Trust added to a holding in Synaptics Inc by 117.15%. The purchase prices were between $144.3 and $190.65, with an estimated average price of $168.31. The stock is now traded at around $281.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 41,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Option Care Health Inc (OPCH)

Optimum Fund Trust added to a holding in Option Care Health Inc by 113.89%. The purchase prices were between $19.98 and $28.17, with an estimated average price of $23.25. The stock is now traded at around $25.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 304,539 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: SI-BONE Inc (SIBN)

Optimum Fund Trust sold out a holding in SI-BONE Inc. The sale prices were between $19.65 and $31.89, with an estimated average price of $25.38.

Sold Out: Coty Inc (COTY)

Optimum Fund Trust sold out a holding in Coty Inc. The sale prices were between $7.76 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $8.58.

Sold Out: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)

Optimum Fund Trust sold out a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $71.63 and $85.46, with an estimated average price of $77.31.

Sold Out: CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM)

Optimum Fund Trust sold out a holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The sale prices were between $13.51 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $17.23.

Sold Out: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

Optimum Fund Trust sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $47.65, with an estimated average price of $41.91.

Sold Out: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Optimum Fund Trust sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $184.79, with an estimated average price of $151.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of OPTIMUM SMALL-MID CAP GROWTH FUND. Also check out:

1. OPTIMUM SMALL-MID CAP GROWTH FUND's Undervalued Stocks
2. OPTIMUM SMALL-MID CAP GROWTH FUND's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OPTIMUM SMALL-MID CAP GROWTH FUND's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OPTIMUM SMALL-MID CAP GROWTH FUND keeps buying
