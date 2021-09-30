Horizon Kinetics Buys Tejon Ranch Co, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Alerian MLP ETF, Sells Colfax Corp, Markel Corp,

New Purchases: TRC, AMLP, NKTR, VTRS,

Investment company Horizon Kinetics Current Portfolio ) buys Tejon Ranch Co, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Alerian MLP ETF, Nektar Therapeutics, ViacomCBS Inc, sells Colfax Corp, Markel Corp, , NVIDIA Corp, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horizon Kinetics. As of 2021Q3, Horizon Kinetics owns 337 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 1,539,103 shares, 43.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 948,285 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66% CACI International Inc (CACI) - 453,265 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36% Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 3,001,355 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 2,014,076 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%

Horizon Kinetics initiated holding in Tejon Ranch Co. The purchase prices were between $14.89 and $19.47, with an estimated average price of $17.76. The stock is now traded at around $18.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 415,895 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Horizon Kinetics initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.5 and $35.45, with an estimated average price of $32.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,351 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Horizon Kinetics initiated holding in Nektar Therapeutics. The purchase prices were between $13.07 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $16.04. The stock is now traded at around $12.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Horizon Kinetics initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.25 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $14.21. The stock is now traded at around $12.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,896 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Horizon Kinetics added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 39.09%. The purchase prices were between $61.55 and $84.79, with an estimated average price of $75.17. The stock is now traded at around $68.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 53,905 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Horizon Kinetics added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 86.98%. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $31.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 23,408 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Horizon Kinetics sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.17 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $14.53.

Horizon Kinetics sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Horizon Kinetics sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $18.26 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $18.8.

Horizon Kinetics sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $173.32 and $203.28, with an estimated average price of $193.44.

Horizon Kinetics sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $65.37 and $89.39, with an estimated average price of $78.07.

Horizon Kinetics sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03.