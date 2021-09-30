Horizon Kinetics Buys Tejon Ranch Co, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Alerian MLP ETF, Sells Colfax Corp, Markel Corp,

- New Purchases: TRC, AMLP, NKTR, VTRS,
- Added Positions: CRL, FNV, ADM, VNOM, WFG, CBRE, MMC, ICE, WPM, BAM, MNRL, VRSK, MSB, CACI, CNS, WY, OR, NTR, GBL, MSGE, JOE, SAND, RPRX, CTT, VIAC, TD, VZ, WTM, XES, SEB, WPC, MMM, RCL, RCG, RYN, PCH, NEM, MMX, KMB, INTC, IAC, INFL, GBX, EPD, ET, COIN, CCL,
- Reduced Positions: CFX, HHC, BGCP, MKL, BRK.B, CBOE, LNG, IEP, LBRDK, LSXMK, SVXY, VGSH, WEN, Y, AMCX, AN, BA, DMLP, INFO, LVS, LBRDA, FWONK, LGF.B, LYV, MA, NVDA, PFL, RGLD, T, ABB, ABT, ABBV, MO, NLY, AAPL, BAC, BKI, BSM, BXMT, BMY, BAMR, CAT, CVX, CSCO, CMS, CMRE, DISCA, DISH, DIS, DORM, DOW, EVV, SATS, EMR, EQC, ELS, EXPE, XOM, FHI, FNF, FIS, FCX, GM, GS, HON, IAA, FXA, RSP, VVR, IRM, IAU, SLV, WOOD, JPST, KAR, KMF, KRP, KLAC, BATRA, LSXMA, L, MTCH, MSFT, MSTR, MDLZ, NDAQ, NVGS, NSC, NVS, JRO, NUV, NBB, OSK, PCM, PAG, PBT, PFE, PM, MINT, PKO, PFN, MHI, RYAM, REZI, ROK, RMT, SPGI, SBR, SEE, GLD, SQ, SPY, STNE, SU, GDX, VOO, VTI, VSAT, VMEO, V, WMB, WYNN,
- Sold Out: MSGN, BABA, BPY, CSX, SLP, BHP, CCI, MAV, MTB, RIO, CEM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Murray Stahl
- Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 1,539,103 shares, 43.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
- Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 948,285 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66%
- CACI International Inc (CACI) - 453,265 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
- Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 3,001,355 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 2,014,076 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
Horizon Kinetics initiated holding in Tejon Ranch Co. The purchase prices were between $14.89 and $19.47, with an estimated average price of $17.76. The stock is now traded at around $18.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 415,895 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Horizon Kinetics initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.5 and $35.45, with an estimated average price of $32.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,351 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)
Horizon Kinetics initiated holding in Nektar Therapeutics. The purchase prices were between $13.07 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $16.04. The stock is now traded at around $12.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Horizon Kinetics initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.25 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $14.21. The stock is now traded at around $12.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,896 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)
Horizon Kinetics added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 39.09%. The purchase prices were between $61.55 and $84.79, with an estimated average price of $75.17. The stock is now traded at around $68.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 53,905 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Horizon Kinetics added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 86.98%. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $31.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 23,408 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (MSGN)
Horizon Kinetics sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.17 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $14.53.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Horizon Kinetics sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: (BPY)
Horizon Kinetics sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $18.26 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $18.8.Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Horizon Kinetics sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $173.32 and $203.28, with an estimated average price of $193.44.Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Horizon Kinetics sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $65.37 and $89.39, with an estimated average price of $78.07.Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)
Horizon Kinetics sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03.
Here is the complete portfolio of Murray Stahl.
1. Murray Stahl's Undervalued Stocks
2. Murray Stahl's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Murray Stahl's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Murray Stahl keeps buying
