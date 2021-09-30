Fairholme Capital Management Buys Enterprise Products Partners LP, Commercial Metals Co, Intel Corp, Sells Vistra Corp, Western Midstream Partners LP

New Purchases: NTR,

NTR, Added Positions: EPD, CMC, INTC, ET, KMI, ORI, ENB, WMB,

EPD, CMC, INTC, ET, KMI, ORI, ENB, WMB, Reduced Positions: JOE, WES,

JOE, WES, Sold Out: VST,

Investment company Fairholme Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys Enterprise Products Partners LP, Commercial Metals Co, Intel Corp, Energy Transfer LP, Kinder Morgan Inc, sells Vistra Corp, Western Midstream Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairholme Capital Management. As of 2021Q3, Fairholme Capital Management owns 15 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bruce Berkowitz 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bruce+berkowitz/current-portfolio/portfolio

Bruce Berkowitz

The St. Joe Co (JOE) - 25,243,090 shares, 85.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,593,400 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2024.53% Commercial Metals Co (CMC) - 1,130,200 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.51% Intel Corp (INTC) - 418,600 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 165.78% Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 934,900 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.12%

Fairholme Capital Management initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $57.51 and $66.26, with an estimated average price of $61.13. The stock is now traded at around $70.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fairholme Capital Management added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 2024.53%. The purchase prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $21.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 1,593,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fairholme Capital Management added to a holding in Commercial Metals Co by 102.51%. The purchase prices were between $29.58 and $36.23, with an estimated average price of $31.83. The stock is now traded at around $32.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,130,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fairholme Capital Management added to a holding in Intel Corp by 165.78%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 418,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fairholme Capital Management added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 40.12%. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $16.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 934,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fairholme Capital Management added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 44.69%. The purchase prices were between $8.73 and $10.71, with an estimated average price of $9.62. The stock is now traded at around $8.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,489,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fairholme Capital Management added to a holding in Old Republic International Corp by 37.33%. The purchase prices were between $22.52 and $26.45, with an estimated average price of $24.76. The stock is now traded at around $24.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 331,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fairholme Capital Management sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $16.77 and $19.47, with an estimated average price of $18.5.

Fairholme Capital Management reduced to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 22.72%. The sale prices were between $18.34 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $19.96. The stock is now traded at around $20.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Fairholme Capital Management still held 375,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.