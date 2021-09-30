Delaware Group Foundation Funds Buys Commonwealth Bank of Australia, AXA SA, Roche Holding AG, Sells AstraZeneca PLC, Nordea Bank Abp, United Overseas Bank

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Delaware Group Foundation Funds Buys Commonwealth Bank of Australia, AXA SA, Roche Holding AG, Sells AstraZeneca PLC, Nordea Bank Abp, United Overseas Bank

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Delaware Group Foundation Funds (Current Portfolio) buys Commonwealth Bank of Australia, AXA SA, Roche Holding AG, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, Panasonic Corp, sells AstraZeneca PLC, Nordea Bank Abp, United Overseas Bank, DBS Group Holdings, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delaware Group Foundation Funds. As of 2021Q3, Delaware Group Foundation Funds owns 467 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Delaware Strategic Allocation Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/delaware+strategic+allocation+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Delaware Strategic Allocation Fund
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 40,840 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.28%
  2. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 24,430 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 94,069 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.75%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,039 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.44%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 611 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.4%
New Purchase: Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)

Delaware Group Foundation Funds initiated holding in Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The purchase prices were between $97.61 and $108.17, with an estimated average price of $100.98. The stock is now traded at around $97.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 10,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AXA SA (CS)

Delaware Group Foundation Funds initiated holding in AXA SA. The purchase prices were between $21 and $24.45, with an estimated average price of $23. The stock is now traded at around $25.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 21,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (O39)

Delaware Group Foundation Funds initiated holding in Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.38 and $12.46, with an estimated average price of $11.84. The stock is now traded at around $11.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 59,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Panasonic Corp (6752)

Delaware Group Foundation Funds initiated holding in Panasonic Corp. The purchase prices were between $1224 and $1463.5, with an estimated average price of $1341.24. The stock is now traded at around $1246.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)

Delaware Group Foundation Funds initiated holding in Nordea Bank Abp. The purchase prices were between $94.3 and $114.33, with an estimated average price of $102.71. The stock is now traded at around $106.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 36,860 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ENEOS Holdings Inc (5020)

Delaware Group Foundation Funds initiated holding in ENEOS Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $416.3 and $477.4, with an estimated average price of $454.01. The stock is now traded at around $431.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 111,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Roche Holding AG (ROG)

Delaware Group Foundation Funds added to a holding in Roche Holding AG by 83.43%. The purchase prices were between $332.6 and $372.55, with an estimated average price of $354.64. The stock is now traded at around $377.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,210 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Dover Corp (DOV)

Delaware Group Foundation Funds added to a holding in Dover Corp by 214.18%. The purchase prices were between $150.57 and $175.99, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,657 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Covestro AG (1COV)

Delaware Group Foundation Funds added to a holding in Covestro AG by 66.32%. The purchase prices were between $52.8 and $59.16, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $52.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,320 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd (2587)

Delaware Group Foundation Funds added to a holding in Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd by 64.41%. The purchase prices were between $3835 and $4890, with an estimated average price of $4299.21. The stock is now traded at around $4165.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Delaware Group Foundation Funds added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 24.52%. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $62.92, with an estimated average price of $55.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Galp Energia SGPS SA (GALP)

Delaware Group Foundation Funds added to a holding in Galp Energia SGPS SA by 48.64%. The purchase prices were between $8.19 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $8.62. The stock is now traded at around $8.398000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 31,810 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Nordea Bank Abp (NDA SE)

Delaware Group Foundation Funds sold out a holding in Nordea Bank Abp. The sale prices were between $94.02 and $113.38, with an estimated average price of $102.79.

Sold Out: United Overseas Bank Ltd (U11)

Delaware Group Foundation Funds sold out a holding in United Overseas Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.35 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $25.92.

Sold Out: DBS Group Holdings Ltd (D05)

Delaware Group Foundation Funds sold out a holding in DBS Group Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.3 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.21.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Delaware Group Foundation Funds sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43.

Sold Out: Tryg A/S (TRYG)

Delaware Group Foundation Funds sold out a holding in Tryg A/S. The sale prices were between $144.9 and $162.15, with an estimated average price of $155.81.

Sold Out: (MRW)

Delaware Group Foundation Funds sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $2.4 and $2.96, with an estimated average price of $2.79.

Reduced: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Delaware Group Foundation Funds reduced to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 56.82%. The sale prices were between $80.63 and $89.58, with an estimated average price of $84.73. The stock is now traded at around $81.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Delaware Group Foundation Funds still held 3,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Diageo PLC (DGE)

Delaware Group Foundation Funds reduced to a holding in Diageo PLC by 61.88%. The sale prices were between $34.34 and $36.36, with an estimated average price of $35.21. The stock is now traded at around $39.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Delaware Group Foundation Funds still held 5,730 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Toyota Motor Corp (7203)

Delaware Group Foundation Funds reduced to a holding in Toyota Motor Corp by 51.08%. The sale prices were between $1783 and $2077, with an estimated average price of $1961.55. The stock is now traded at around $2052.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Delaware Group Foundation Funds still held 23,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Delaware Group Foundation Funds reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.16%. The sale prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Delaware Group Foundation Funds still held 4,190 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (2317)

Delaware Group Foundation Funds reduced to a holding in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd by 32.94%. The sale prices were between $103 and $119.5, with an estimated average price of $110.38. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Delaware Group Foundation Funds still held 89,582 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Delaware Strategic Allocation Fund. Also check out:

1. Delaware Strategic Allocation Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Delaware Strategic Allocation Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Delaware Strategic Allocation Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Delaware Strategic Allocation Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider