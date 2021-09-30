Delaware Group Foundation Funds Buys Commonwealth Bank of Australia, AXA SA, Roche Holding AG, Sells AstraZeneca PLC, Nordea Bank Abp, United Overseas Bank

Investment company Delaware Group Foundation Funds Current Portfolio ) buys Commonwealth Bank of Australia, AXA SA, Roche Holding AG, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, Panasonic Corp, sells AstraZeneca PLC, Nordea Bank Abp, United Overseas Bank, DBS Group Holdings, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delaware Group Foundation Funds. As of 2021Q3, Delaware Group Foundation Funds owns 467 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 40,840 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.28% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 24,430 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 94,069 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.75% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,039 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.44% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 611 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.4%

Delaware Group Foundation Funds initiated holding in Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The purchase prices were between $97.61 and $108.17, with an estimated average price of $100.98. The stock is now traded at around $97.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 10,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Delaware Group Foundation Funds initiated holding in AXA SA. The purchase prices were between $21 and $24.45, with an estimated average price of $23. The stock is now traded at around $25.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 21,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Delaware Group Foundation Funds initiated holding in Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.38 and $12.46, with an estimated average price of $11.84. The stock is now traded at around $11.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 59,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Delaware Group Foundation Funds initiated holding in Panasonic Corp. The purchase prices were between $1224 and $1463.5, with an estimated average price of $1341.24. The stock is now traded at around $1246.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Delaware Group Foundation Funds initiated holding in Nordea Bank Abp. The purchase prices were between $94.3 and $114.33, with an estimated average price of $102.71. The stock is now traded at around $106.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 36,860 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Delaware Group Foundation Funds initiated holding in ENEOS Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $416.3 and $477.4, with an estimated average price of $454.01. The stock is now traded at around $431.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 111,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Delaware Group Foundation Funds added to a holding in Roche Holding AG by 83.43%. The purchase prices were between $332.6 and $372.55, with an estimated average price of $354.64. The stock is now traded at around $377.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,210 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Delaware Group Foundation Funds added to a holding in Dover Corp by 214.18%. The purchase prices were between $150.57 and $175.99, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,657 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Delaware Group Foundation Funds added to a holding in Covestro AG by 66.32%. The purchase prices were between $52.8 and $59.16, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $52.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,320 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Delaware Group Foundation Funds added to a holding in Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd by 64.41%. The purchase prices were between $3835 and $4890, with an estimated average price of $4299.21. The stock is now traded at around $4165.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Delaware Group Foundation Funds added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 24.52%. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $62.92, with an estimated average price of $55.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Delaware Group Foundation Funds added to a holding in Galp Energia SGPS SA by 48.64%. The purchase prices were between $8.19 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $8.62. The stock is now traded at around $8.398000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 31,810 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Delaware Group Foundation Funds sold out a holding in Nordea Bank Abp. The sale prices were between $94.02 and $113.38, with an estimated average price of $102.79.

Delaware Group Foundation Funds sold out a holding in United Overseas Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.35 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $25.92.

Delaware Group Foundation Funds sold out a holding in DBS Group Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.3 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.21.

Delaware Group Foundation Funds sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43.

Delaware Group Foundation Funds sold out a holding in Tryg A/S. The sale prices were between $144.9 and $162.15, with an estimated average price of $155.81.

Delaware Group Foundation Funds sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $2.4 and $2.96, with an estimated average price of $2.79.

Delaware Group Foundation Funds reduced to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 56.82%. The sale prices were between $80.63 and $89.58, with an estimated average price of $84.73. The stock is now traded at around $81.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Delaware Group Foundation Funds still held 3,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Delaware Group Foundation Funds reduced to a holding in Diageo PLC by 61.88%. The sale prices were between $34.34 and $36.36, with an estimated average price of $35.21. The stock is now traded at around $39.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Delaware Group Foundation Funds still held 5,730 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Delaware Group Foundation Funds reduced to a holding in Toyota Motor Corp by 51.08%. The sale prices were between $1783 and $2077, with an estimated average price of $1961.55. The stock is now traded at around $2052.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Delaware Group Foundation Funds still held 23,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Delaware Group Foundation Funds reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.16%. The sale prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Delaware Group Foundation Funds still held 4,190 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Delaware Group Foundation Funds reduced to a holding in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd by 32.94%. The sale prices were between $103 and $119.5, with an estimated average price of $110.38. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Delaware Group Foundation Funds still held 89,582 shares as of 2021-09-30.