Delaware Group Foundation Funds Buys Commonwealth Bank of Australia, AXA SA, Roche Holding AG, Sells AstraZeneca PLC, Nordea Bank Abp, United Overseas Bank

These are the top 5 holdings of Delaware Strategic Allocation Fund
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 40,840 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.28%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 24,430 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 94,069 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.75%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,039 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.44%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 611 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.4%
Delaware Group Foundation Funds initiated holding in Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The purchase prices were between $97.61 and $108.17, with an estimated average price of $100.98. The stock is now traded at around $97.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 10,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: AXA SA (CS)
Delaware Group Foundation Funds initiated holding in AXA SA. The purchase prices were between $21 and $24.45, with an estimated average price of $23. The stock is now traded at around $25.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 21,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (O39)
Delaware Group Foundation Funds initiated holding in Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.38 and $12.46, with an estimated average price of $11.84. The stock is now traded at around $11.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 59,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Panasonic Corp (6752)
Delaware Group Foundation Funds initiated holding in Panasonic Corp. The purchase prices were between $1224 and $1463.5, with an estimated average price of $1341.24. The stock is now traded at around $1246.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)
Delaware Group Foundation Funds initiated holding in Nordea Bank Abp. The purchase prices were between $94.3 and $114.33, with an estimated average price of $102.71. The stock is now traded at around $106.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 36,860 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ENEOS Holdings Inc (5020)
Delaware Group Foundation Funds initiated holding in ENEOS Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $416.3 and $477.4, with an estimated average price of $454.01. The stock is now traded at around $431.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 111,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Roche Holding AG (ROG)
Delaware Group Foundation Funds added to a holding in Roche Holding AG by 83.43%. The purchase prices were between $332.6 and $372.55, with an estimated average price of $354.64. The stock is now traded at around $377.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,210 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Dover Corp (DOV)
Delaware Group Foundation Funds added to a holding in Dover Corp by 214.18%. The purchase prices were between $150.57 and $175.99, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,657 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Covestro AG (1COV)
Delaware Group Foundation Funds added to a holding in Covestro AG by 66.32%. The purchase prices were between $52.8 and $59.16, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $52.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,320 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd (2587)
Delaware Group Foundation Funds added to a holding in Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd by 64.41%. The purchase prices were between $3835 and $4890, with an estimated average price of $4299.21. The stock is now traded at around $4165.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Delaware Group Foundation Funds added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 24.52%. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $62.92, with an estimated average price of $55.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Galp Energia SGPS SA (GALP)
Delaware Group Foundation Funds added to a holding in Galp Energia SGPS SA by 48.64%. The purchase prices were between $8.19 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $8.62. The stock is now traded at around $8.398000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 31,810 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Nordea Bank Abp (NDA SE)
Delaware Group Foundation Funds sold out a holding in Nordea Bank Abp. The sale prices were between $94.02 and $113.38, with an estimated average price of $102.79.Sold Out: United Overseas Bank Ltd (U11)
Delaware Group Foundation Funds sold out a holding in United Overseas Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.35 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $25.92.Sold Out: DBS Group Holdings Ltd (D05)
Delaware Group Foundation Funds sold out a holding in DBS Group Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.3 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.21.Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Delaware Group Foundation Funds sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43.Sold Out: Tryg A/S (TRYG)
Delaware Group Foundation Funds sold out a holding in Tryg A/S. The sale prices were between $144.9 and $162.15, with an estimated average price of $155.81.Sold Out: (MRW)
Delaware Group Foundation Funds sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $2.4 and $2.96, with an estimated average price of $2.79.Reduced: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Delaware Group Foundation Funds reduced to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 56.82%. The sale prices were between $80.63 and $89.58, with an estimated average price of $84.73. The stock is now traded at around $81.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Delaware Group Foundation Funds still held 3,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Diageo PLC (DGE)
Delaware Group Foundation Funds reduced to a holding in Diageo PLC by 61.88%. The sale prices were between $34.34 and $36.36, with an estimated average price of $35.21. The stock is now traded at around $39.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Delaware Group Foundation Funds still held 5,730 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Toyota Motor Corp (7203)
Delaware Group Foundation Funds reduced to a holding in Toyota Motor Corp by 51.08%. The sale prices were between $1783 and $2077, with an estimated average price of $1961.55. The stock is now traded at around $2052.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Delaware Group Foundation Funds still held 23,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Delaware Group Foundation Funds reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.16%. The sale prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Delaware Group Foundation Funds still held 4,190 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (2317)
Delaware Group Foundation Funds reduced to a holding in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd by 32.94%. The sale prices were between $103 and $119.5, with an estimated average price of $110.38. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Delaware Group Foundation Funds still held 89,582 shares as of 2021-09-30.
