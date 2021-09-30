Southeastern Asset Management Buys Discovery Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, RenaissanceRe Holdings, Sells Everest Re Group, Comcast Corp, Baidu Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Southeastern Asset Management Buys Discovery Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, RenaissanceRe Holdings, Sells Everest Re Group, Comcast Corp, Baidu Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Southeastern Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Discovery Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, RenaissanceRe Holdings, FedEx Corp, Realogy Holdings Corp, sells Everest Re Group, Comcast Corp, Baidu Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Southeastern Asset Management. As of 2021Q3, Southeastern Asset Management owns 29 stocks with a total value of $5.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Mason Hawkins 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mason+hawkins/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mason Hawkins
  1. Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 65,690,148 shares, 15.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.54%
  2. CNX Resources Corp (CNX) - 28,164,597 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  3. Mattel Inc (MAT) - 18,349,793 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%
  4. Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) - 4,094,230 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.02%
  5. Lazard Ltd (LAZ) - 5,855,119 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.88%
New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.19 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $26.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 10,451,012 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $124.28 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $134.57. The stock is now traded at around $130.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 1,669,422 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR)

Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $137.98 and $163.72, with an estimated average price of $151.4. The stock is now traded at around $165.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 908,953 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA)

Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in Ingles Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.62 and $70.41, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $83.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 120,413 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Liberty Braves Group (BATRA)

Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in Liberty Braves Group. The purchase prices were between $25.05 and $28.97, with an estimated average price of $26.71. The stock is now traded at around $28.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 95,304 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.46 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $54.29. The stock is now traded at around $48.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,807 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Southeastern Asset Management added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 35.74%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $246.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 1,148,459 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY)

Southeastern Asset Management added to a holding in Realogy Holdings Corp by 26.66%. The purchase prices were between $16.37 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.66. The stock is now traded at around $16.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 11,009,015 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

Southeastern Asset Management added to a holding in Graham Holdings Co by 21.47%. The purchase prices were between $580.7 and $669.9, with an estimated average price of $623.24. The stock is now traded at around $586.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 265,339 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Southeastern Asset Management added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 31.19%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $125.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 661,569 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)

Southeastern Asset Management added to a holding in Liberty Braves Group by 33.93%. The purchase prices were between $24.85 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $26.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,433,926 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO)

Southeastern Asset Management added to a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd by 1681.61%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $13.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,188,746 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $236.68 and $273.68, with an estimated average price of $256.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mason Hawkins. Also check out:

1. Mason Hawkins's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mason Hawkins's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mason Hawkins's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mason Hawkins keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider