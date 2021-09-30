Southeastern Asset Management Buys Discovery Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, RenaissanceRe Holdings, Sells Everest Re Group, Comcast Corp, Baidu Inc

- New Purchases: DISCK, IAC, RNR, IMKTA, BATRA, CAH,
- Added Positions: FDX, LUMN, H, LAZ, RLGY, GHC, ESRT, BABA, BATRK, MSGS, AMG, MLCO, YY,
- Reduced Positions: CMCSA, BIDU, GE, MAT, CNHI, MGM,
- Sold Out: RE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Mason Hawkins
- Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 65,690,148 shares, 15.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.54%
- CNX Resources Corp (CNX) - 28,164,597 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- Mattel Inc (MAT) - 18,349,793 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%
- Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) - 4,094,230 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.02%
- Lazard Ltd (LAZ) - 5,855,119 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.88%
Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.19 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $26.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 10,451,012 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $124.28 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $134.57. The stock is now traded at around $130.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 1,669,422 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR)
Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $137.98 and $163.72, with an estimated average price of $151.4. The stock is now traded at around $165.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 908,953 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA)
Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in Ingles Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.62 and $70.41, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $83.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 120,413 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Liberty Braves Group (BATRA)
Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in Liberty Braves Group. The purchase prices were between $25.05 and $28.97, with an estimated average price of $26.71. The stock is now traded at around $28.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 95,304 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.46 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $54.29. The stock is now traded at around $48.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,807 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Southeastern Asset Management added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 35.74%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $246.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 1,148,459 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY)
Southeastern Asset Management added to a holding in Realogy Holdings Corp by 26.66%. The purchase prices were between $16.37 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.66. The stock is now traded at around $16.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 11,009,015 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Graham Holdings Co (GHC)
Southeastern Asset Management added to a holding in Graham Holdings Co by 21.47%. The purchase prices were between $580.7 and $669.9, with an estimated average price of $623.24. The stock is now traded at around $586.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 265,339 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Southeastern Asset Management added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 31.19%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $125.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 661,569 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)
Southeastern Asset Management added to a holding in Liberty Braves Group by 33.93%. The purchase prices were between $24.85 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $26.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,433,926 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO)
Southeastern Asset Management added to a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd by 1681.61%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $13.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,188,746 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)
Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $236.68 and $273.68, with an estimated average price of $256.43.
