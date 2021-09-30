Sterling Capital Funds Buys Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, Coterra Energy Inc, Sells Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Organon

- New Purchases: BAH,
- Added Positions: CTRA, EOG, CMI, CSCO, ABBV, MDT, C, ADI, HON, ANTM, SBUX, KO,
- Reduced Positions: DFS, NTRS, MMC, GS,
- Sold Out: DKS, OGN,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 344,000 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 289,000 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio.
- Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 543,000 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
- Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 719,000 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.87%
- Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 226,000 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
Sterling Capital Funds initiated holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.07 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $83.62. The stock is now traded at around $83.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 463,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
Sterling Capital Funds added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 65.13%. The purchase prices were between $14.42 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $17.17. The stock is now traded at around $20.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 2,477,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)
Sterling Capital Funds sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $94.85 and $145.19, with an estimated average price of $116.48.Sold Out: Organon & Co (OGN)
Sterling Capital Funds sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03.
