Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Tencent Holdings, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: 09988, 09888, 00700, FMC, NOEJ, RHM, 00220, 00116, 9715, LAS.A, BACHOCOB, VVO, 1979,
- Added Positions: TKTT, RUI, 9934,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, JNJ, NOVN, ROG, DEO, BOL, BK, TREL B, CSCO, CNHI, HEIO,
- Sold Out: BABA, BIDU, STAN, BAB,
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 60 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,150 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio.
- CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 891,670 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.05%
- AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 8,745 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio.
- Nestle SA (NSRGY) - 118,780 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio.
Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $141.9 and $212, with an estimated average price of $177.96. The stock is now traded at around $121.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 426,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Baidu Inc (09888)
Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.5 and $193.3, with an estimated average price of $160.35. The stock is now traded at around $145.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 231,680 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700)
Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. initiated holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84. The stock is now traded at around $463.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 72,095 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FMC Corp (FMC)
Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. initiated holding in FMC Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.77 and $108.77, with an estimated average price of $98.79. The stock is now traded at around $108.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 45,731 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: NORMA Group SE (NOEJ)
Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. initiated holding in NORMA Group SE. The purchase prices were between $34.04 and $45.18, with an estimated average price of $42.27. The stock is now traded at around $33.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 76,131 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Rheinmetall AG (RHM)
Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. initiated holding in Rheinmetall AG. The purchase prices were between $77 and $84.36, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $81.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 23,478 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Tarkett SA (TKTT)
Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. added to a holding in Tarkett SA by 100.93%. The purchase prices were between $18.92 and $21.3, with an estimated average price of $20.22. The stock is now traded at around $18.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 150,328 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Rubis SCA (RUI)
Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. added to a holding in Rubis SCA by 34.14%. The purchase prices were between $29.19 and $37.44, with an estimated average price of $33.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 184,410 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Inaba Denkisangyo Co Ltd (9934)
Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. added to a holding in Inaba Denkisangyo Co Ltd by 59.04%. The purchase prices were between $2565 and $2921, with an estimated average price of $2712.14. The stock is now traded at around $2678.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 36,595 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.Sold Out: Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)
Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. sold out a holding in Standard Chartered PLC. The sale prices were between $4.1 and $4.68, with an estimated average price of $4.45.Sold Out: Babcock International Group PLC (BAB)
Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. sold out a holding in Babcock International Group PLC. The sale prices were between $2.56 and $3.8, with an estimated average price of $3.28.Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 41.07%. The sale prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2973.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.33%. Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. still held 3,235 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 28.09%. The sale prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $165.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.09%. Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. still held 71,953 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Novartis AG (NOVN)
Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. reduced to a holding in Novartis AG by 43.43%. The sale prices were between $76.12 and $86.75, with an estimated average price of $82.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. still held 50,749 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Bollore SA (BOL)
Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. reduced to a holding in Bollore SA by 24.52%. The sale prices were between $4.44 and $5.38, with an estimated average price of $4.87. The stock is now traded at around $4.658000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. still held 804,778 shares as of 2021-09-30.
