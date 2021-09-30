Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Tencent Holdings, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Alphabet Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Tencent Holdings, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Alphabet Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Tencent Holdings, FMC Corp, NORMA Group SE, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Alphabet Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $408 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TWEEDY, BROWNE VALUE FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tweedy%2C+browne+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TWEEDY, BROWNE VALUE FUND
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 60 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,150 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio.
  3. CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 891,670 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.05%
  4. AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 8,745 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio.
  5. Nestle SA (NSRGY) - 118,780 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988)

Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $141.9 and $212, with an estimated average price of $177.96. The stock is now traded at around $121.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 426,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Baidu Inc (09888)

Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.5 and $193.3, with an estimated average price of $160.35. The stock is now traded at around $145.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 231,680 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700)

Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. initiated holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84. The stock is now traded at around $463.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 72,095 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FMC Corp (FMC)

Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. initiated holding in FMC Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.77 and $108.77, with an estimated average price of $98.79. The stock is now traded at around $108.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 45,731 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NORMA Group SE (NOEJ)

Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. initiated holding in NORMA Group SE. The purchase prices were between $34.04 and $45.18, with an estimated average price of $42.27. The stock is now traded at around $33.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 76,131 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Rheinmetall AG (RHM)

Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. initiated holding in Rheinmetall AG. The purchase prices were between $77 and $84.36, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $81.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 23,478 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tarkett SA (TKTT)

Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. added to a holding in Tarkett SA by 100.93%. The purchase prices were between $18.92 and $21.3, with an estimated average price of $20.22. The stock is now traded at around $18.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 150,328 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Rubis SCA (RUI)

Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. added to a holding in Rubis SCA by 34.14%. The purchase prices were between $29.19 and $37.44, with an estimated average price of $33.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 184,410 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Inaba Denkisangyo Co Ltd (9934)

Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. added to a holding in Inaba Denkisangyo Co Ltd by 59.04%. The purchase prices were between $2565 and $2921, with an estimated average price of $2712.14. The stock is now traded at around $2678.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 36,595 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.

Sold Out: Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)

Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. sold out a holding in Standard Chartered PLC. The sale prices were between $4.1 and $4.68, with an estimated average price of $4.45.

Sold Out: Babcock International Group PLC (BAB)

Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. sold out a holding in Babcock International Group PLC. The sale prices were between $2.56 and $3.8, with an estimated average price of $3.28.

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 41.07%. The sale prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2973.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.33%. Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. still held 3,235 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 28.09%. The sale prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $165.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.09%. Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. still held 71,953 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Novartis AG (NOVN)

Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. reduced to a holding in Novartis AG by 43.43%. The sale prices were between $76.12 and $86.75, with an estimated average price of $82.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. still held 50,749 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Bollore SA (BOL)

Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. reduced to a holding in Bollore SA by 24.52%. The sale prices were between $4.44 and $5.38, with an estimated average price of $4.87. The stock is now traded at around $4.658000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. still held 804,778 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of TWEEDY, BROWNE VALUE FUND. Also check out:

1. TWEEDY, BROWNE VALUE FUND's Undervalued Stocks
2. TWEEDY, BROWNE VALUE FUND's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TWEEDY, BROWNE VALUE FUND's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TWEEDY, BROWNE VALUE FUND keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider