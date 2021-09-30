PGIM Jennison Focused Value Fund Buys Qualcomm Inc, Sells FedEx Corp, PTC Inc, Cigna Corp

New Purchases: QCOM,

QCOM, Added Positions: LLY, AZN, DAL, TFC, PNC, CCK, RCL, AIR,

LLY, AZN, DAL, TFC, PNC, CCK, RCL, AIR, Reduced Positions: DIS, JCI, UNP, GS, GM, BAC, COP, GOOGL, JPM, LIN, WMT, MSFT, MET, TXN, D, ZBH, CB, LOW, LRCX, GE, ROST, DHI, LH, AVGO,

DIS, JCI, UNP, GS, GM, BAC, COP, GOOGL, JPM, LIN, WMT, MSFT, MET, TXN, D, ZBH, CB, LOW, LRCX, GE, ROST, DHI, LH, AVGO, Sold Out: FDX, PTC, CI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Qualcomm Inc, sells FedEx Corp, PTC Inc, Cigna Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PGIM Jennison Focused Value Fund. As of 2021Q3, PGIM Jennison Focused Value Fund owns 33 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ConocoPhillips (COP) - 204,781 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 29,170 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.2% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 65,421 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,853 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 212,594 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.05%

PGIM Jennison Focused Value Fund initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $183.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 26,267 shares as of 2021-09-30.

PGIM Jennison Focused Value Fund sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.

PGIM Jennison Focused Value Fund sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $119.79 and $152.69, with an estimated average price of $133.49.

PGIM Jennison Focused Value Fund sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75.