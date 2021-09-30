Logo
Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. Buys Block Inc, The Home Depot Inc, HubSpot Inc, Sells Spotify Technology SA, Union Pacific Corp, Safran SA

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Block Inc, The Home Depot Inc, HubSpot Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Sea, sells Spotify Technology SA, Union Pacific Corp, Safran SA, Match Group Inc, RingCentral Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. owns 55 stocks with a total value of $8.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PGIM JENNISON GROWTH FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pgim+jennison+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PGIM JENNISON GROWTH FUND
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 169,363 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.04%
  2. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 603,475 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,769,679 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,362,626 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.51%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 1,826,689 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%
New Purchase: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $550.72 and $734.28, with an estimated average price of $644.36. The stock is now traded at around $723.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 66,861 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $237.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 137,739 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $205.93 and $447.23, with an estimated average price of $316.66. The stock is now traded at around $257.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 121,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $59.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 268,236 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Block Inc (SQ)

Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Block Inc by 30.95%. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $181.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 880,468 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 111.39%. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $415.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 257,455 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 65.69%. The purchase prices were between $1497.27 and $1953.83, with an estimated average price of $1732.61. The stock is now traded at around $1144.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 66,616 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 49.80%. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $391.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 176,018 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Okta Inc by 67.55%. The purchase prices were between $228.93 and $271.75, with an estimated average price of $248.53. The stock is now traded at around $223.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 204,243 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07.

Sold Out: Safran SA (SAF)

Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in Safran SA. The sale prices were between $101.64 and $120.18, with an estimated average price of $110.21.

Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $212.13 and $303.93, with an estimated average price of $254.02.

Reduced: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. reduced to a holding in Match Group Inc by 31.45%. The sale prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $130.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. still held 728,256 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of PGIM JENNISON GROWTH FUND. Also check out:

1. PGIM JENNISON GROWTH FUND's Undervalued Stocks
2. PGIM JENNISON GROWTH FUND's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PGIM JENNISON GROWTH FUND's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PGIM JENNISON GROWTH FUND keeps buying
