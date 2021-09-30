Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. Buys Block Inc, The Home Depot Inc, HubSpot Inc, Sells Spotify Technology SA, Union Pacific Corp, Safran SA

New Purchases: HUBS, SE, BNTX, ZI,

Investment company Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Block Inc, The Home Depot Inc, HubSpot Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Sea, sells Spotify Technology SA, Union Pacific Corp, Safran SA, Match Group Inc, RingCentral Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. owns 55 stocks with a total value of $8.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 169,363 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.04% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 603,475 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,769,679 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,362,626 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.51% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 1,826,689 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%

Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $550.72 and $734.28, with an estimated average price of $644.36. The stock is now traded at around $723.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 66,861 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $237.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 137,739 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $205.93 and $447.23, with an estimated average price of $316.66. The stock is now traded at around $257.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 121,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $59.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 268,236 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Block Inc by 30.95%. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $181.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 880,468 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 111.39%. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $415.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 257,455 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 65.69%. The purchase prices were between $1497.27 and $1953.83, with an estimated average price of $1732.61. The stock is now traded at around $1144.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 66,616 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 49.80%. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $391.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 176,018 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Okta Inc by 67.55%. The purchase prices were between $228.93 and $271.75, with an estimated average price of $248.53. The stock is now traded at around $223.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 204,243 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42.

Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07.

Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in Safran SA. The sale prices were between $101.64 and $120.18, with an estimated average price of $110.21.

Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $212.13 and $303.93, with an estimated average price of $254.02.

Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. reduced to a holding in Match Group Inc by 31.45%. The sale prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $130.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Prudential Investment Portfolios, Inc. still held 728,256 shares as of 2021-09-30.