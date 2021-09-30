Virtus Opportunities Trust Buys Kimco Realty Corp, Simon Property Group Inc, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, Sells , , SBA Communications Corp

New Purchases: KIM,

Investment company Virtus Opportunities Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Kimco Realty Corp, Simon Property Group Inc, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, sells , , SBA Communications Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Virtus Opportunities Trust. As of 2021Q3, Virtus Opportunities Trust owns 32 stocks with a total value of $532 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 368,744 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 53,381 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.69% Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 202,596 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.63% Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 139,865 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58% Duke Realty Corp (DRE) - 518,193 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio.

Virtus Opportunities Trust initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.57 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $22.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 420,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus Opportunities Trust added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 27.63%. The purchase prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23. The stock is now traded at around $152.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 202,596 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus Opportunities Trust added to a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $26.87 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $29.16. The stock is now traded at around $33.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 568,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus Opportunities Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $45.23 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $48.57.

Virtus Opportunities Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.