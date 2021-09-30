Virtus Opportunities Trust Buys Kimco Realty Corp, Simon Property Group Inc, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, Sells , , SBA Communications Corp

- New Purchases: KIM,
- Added Positions: SPG, HTA, MAA, AIRC, HST, REXR, REG,
- Reduced Positions: EQIX, PEAK, ARE, SBAC, CONE, SUI, STOR, WELL, EXR,
- Sold Out: VER, WRI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Virtus Duff & Phelps Real Estate Securities Fund
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 368,744 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio.
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 53,381 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.69%
- Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 202,596 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.63%
- Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 139,865 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%
- Duke Realty Corp (DRE) - 518,193 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio.
Virtus Opportunities Trust initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.57 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $22.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 420,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Virtus Opportunities Trust added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 27.63%. The purchase prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23. The stock is now traded at around $152.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 202,596 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA)
Virtus Opportunities Trust added to a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $26.87 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $29.16. The stock is now traded at around $33.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 568,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (VER)
Virtus Opportunities Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $45.23 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $48.57.Sold Out: (WRI)
Virtus Opportunities Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.
