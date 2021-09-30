Virtus KAR International Small-Mid Cap Fund Buys Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA, Knorr-Bremse AG, Allegro.EU SA, Sells Karnov Group AB, Adevinta ASA, Enento Group PLC

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA, Knorr-Bremse AG, Allegro.EU SA, Bim Birlesik Magazalar AS, Nordnet AB, sells Karnov Group AB, Adevinta ASA, Enento Group PLC, Gruppo Mutuionline SpA, BTS Group AB during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Virtus KAR International Small-Mid Cap Fund. As of 2021Q3, Virtus KAR International Small-Mid Cap Fund owns 56 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR) - 3,251,204 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Rightmove PLC (RMV) - 11,657,449 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO) - 13,252,251 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Voltronic Power Technology Corp (6409) - 1,660,413 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74% Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA (INW) - 8,426,361 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. New Position

Virtus KAR International Small-Mid Cap Fund initiated holding in Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA. The purchase prices were between $9.48 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 8,426,361 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus KAR International Small-Mid Cap Fund initiated holding in Knorr-Bremse AG. The purchase prices were between $90.3 and $105.95, with an estimated average price of $98.29. The stock is now traded at around $87.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 840,571 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus KAR International Small-Mid Cap Fund initiated holding in Bim Birlesik Magazalar AS. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $66.22. The stock is now traded at around $77.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 8,185,434 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus KAR International Small-Mid Cap Fund added to a holding in Allegro.EU SA by 651.47%. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $73.9, with an estimated average price of $66.86. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 6,364,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus KAR International Small-Mid Cap Fund added to a holding in Nordnet AB by 84.35%. The purchase prices were between $130.4 and $165.9, with an estimated average price of $149.04. The stock is now traded at around $173.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 3,921,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus KAR International Small-Mid Cap Fund added to a holding in Haitian International Holdings Ltd by 78.44%. The purchase prices were between $23.75 and $30.1, with an estimated average price of $27.89. The stock is now traded at around $20.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 17,295,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus KAR International Small-Mid Cap Fund sold out a holding in Webstep ASA. The sale prices were between $27.2 and $33.3, with an estimated average price of $29.51.

Virtus KAR International Small-Mid Cap Fund sold out a holding in GFC Ltd. The sale prices were between $58.8 and $70.9, with an estimated average price of $62.58.