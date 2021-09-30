Virtus KAR International Small-Mid Cap Fund II Buys Knorr-Bremse AG, Allegro.EU SA, Bim Birlesik Magazalar AS, Sells Fintel PLC, Kanzhun, S-1 Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Knorr-Bremse AG, Allegro.EU SA, Bim Birlesik Magazalar AS, Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA, MTU Aero Engines AG, sells Fintel PLC, Kanzhun, S-1 Corp, Tegma Gestao Logistica SA, Adevinta ASA during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Virtus KAR International Small-Mid Cap Fund II. As of 2021Q3, Virtus KAR International Small-Mid Cap Fund II owns 51 stocks with a total value of $38 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Virtus KAR International Small-Mid Cap Fund II's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/virtus+kar+international+small-mid+cap+fund+ii/current-portfolio/portfolio

HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR) - 45,991 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Rightmove PLC (RMV) - 180,035 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO) - 176,895 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA (INW) - 119,814 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.08% Allegro.EU SA (ALE) - 90,491 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 206.06%

Virtus KAR International Small-Mid Cap Fund II initiated holding in Bim Birlesik Magazalar AS. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $66.22. The stock is now traded at around $77.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 116,467 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus KAR International Small-Mid Cap Fund II added to a holding in Knorr-Bremse AG by 352.56%. The purchase prices were between $90.3 and $105.95, with an estimated average price of $98.29. The stock is now traded at around $87.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 11,952 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus KAR International Small-Mid Cap Fund II added to a holding in Allegro.EU SA by 206.06%. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $73.9, with an estimated average price of $66.86. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 90,491 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus KAR International Small-Mid Cap Fund II added to a holding in Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA by 131.08%. The purchase prices were between $9.48 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 119,814 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus KAR International Small-Mid Cap Fund II added to a holding in MTU Aero Engines AG by 137.99%. The purchase prices were between $186.95 and $214.4, with an estimated average price of $201.36. The stock is now traded at around $168.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 4,717 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus KAR International Small-Mid Cap Fund II added to a holding in Haitian International Holdings Ltd by 141.18%. The purchase prices were between $23.75 and $30.1, with an estimated average price of $27.89. The stock is now traded at around $20.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 246,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus KAR International Small-Mid Cap Fund II added to a holding in Nordnet AB by 86.10%. The purchase prices were between $130.4 and $165.9, with an estimated average price of $149.04. The stock is now traded at around $173.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 51,196 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus KAR International Small-Mid Cap Fund II sold out a holding in Fintel PLC. The sale prices were between $2.2 and $2.54, with an estimated average price of $2.32.

Virtus KAR International Small-Mid Cap Fund II sold out a holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.46 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $35.41.

Virtus KAR International Small-Mid Cap Fund II sold out a holding in S-1 Corp. The sale prices were between $80000 and $86300, with an estimated average price of $82681.5.

Virtus KAR International Small-Mid Cap Fund II sold out a holding in Tegma Gestao Logistica SA. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $20.22.

Virtus KAR International Small-Mid Cap Fund II sold out a holding in CTT Systems AB. The sale prices were between $204.5 and $229, with an estimated average price of $215.73.

Virtus KAR International Small-Mid Cap Fund II sold out a holding in Voltronic Power Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $1195 and $1710, with an estimated average price of $1333.28.