Delaware Group Equity Funds Iv Buys Knorr-Bremse AG, Clorox Co, Smith & Nephew PLC, Sells Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc, Roche Holding AG

Investment company Delaware Group Equity Funds Iv Current Portfolio ) buys Knorr-Bremse AG, Clorox Co, Smith & Nephew PLC, sells Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc, Roche Holding AG, SECOM Co, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delaware Group Equity Funds Iv. As of 2021Q3, Delaware Group Equity Funds Iv owns 37 stocks with a total value of $248 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Diageo PLC (DGE) - 230,530 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39% Nestle SA (NESN) - 85,780 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65% Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) - 137,380 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) - 155,640 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.53% Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV (AD) - 286,710 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.47%

Delaware Group Equity Funds Iv initiated holding in Knorr-Bremse AG. The purchase prices were between $90.3 and $105.95, with an estimated average price of $98.29. The stock is now traded at around $87.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 38,910 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Delaware Group Equity Funds Iv initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $162.19 and $187.74, with an estimated average price of $172.28. The stock is now traded at around $168.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 17,120 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Delaware Group Equity Funds Iv added to a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC by 42.11%. The purchase prices were between $12.87 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $14.29. The stock is now traded at around $12.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 467,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Delaware Group Equity Funds Iv sold out a holding in SECOM Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $8050 and $8655, with an estimated average price of $8424.63.

Delaware Group Equity Funds Iv reduced to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.29%. The sale prices were between $528 and $680.6, with an estimated average price of $609.3. The stock is now traded at around $751.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.84%. Delaware Group Equity Funds Iv still held 78,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Delaware Group Equity Funds Iv reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 45.27%. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $52.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.38%. Delaware Group Equity Funds Iv still held 115,520 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Delaware Group Equity Funds Iv reduced to a holding in Roche Holding AG by 28.4%. The sale prices were between $332.6 and $372.55, with an estimated average price of $354.64. The stock is now traded at around $377.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.31%. Delaware Group Equity Funds Iv still held 23,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Delaware Group Equity Funds Iv reduced to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.03%. The sale prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $432.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Delaware Group Equity Funds Iv still held 6,980 shares as of 2021-09-30.