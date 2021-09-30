Delaware Group Equity Funds Iv Buys Knorr-Bremse AG, Clorox Co, Smith & Nephew PLC, Sells Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc, Roche Holding AG

- New Purchases: KBX, CLX,
- Added Positions: SN., LW, MMM, HSIC, AMS, SECU B, 2651, ADS, MRK,
- Reduced Positions: NOVO B, PFE, ROG, BN, VOO, GIS, AD, AI, KMB, 4452, DGE, SAP, SW, ESSITY B, UHR, CAG, INGR, HM B, PUB, ORA, 2502, NXT, PH,
- Sold Out: 9735,
- Diageo PLC (DGE) - 230,530 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39%
- Nestle SA (NESN) - 85,780 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) - 137,380 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
- Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) - 155,640 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.53%
- Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV (AD) - 286,710 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.47%
Delaware Group Equity Funds Iv initiated holding in Knorr-Bremse AG. The purchase prices were between $90.3 and $105.95, with an estimated average price of $98.29. The stock is now traded at around $87.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 38,910 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Clorox Co (CLX)
Delaware Group Equity Funds Iv initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $162.19 and $187.74, with an estimated average price of $172.28. The stock is now traded at around $168.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 17,120 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
Delaware Group Equity Funds Iv added to a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC by 42.11%. The purchase prices were between $12.87 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $14.29. The stock is now traded at around $12.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 467,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: SECOM Co Ltd (9735)
Delaware Group Equity Funds Iv sold out a holding in SECOM Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $8050 and $8655, with an estimated average price of $8424.63.Reduced: Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVO B)
Delaware Group Equity Funds Iv reduced to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.29%. The sale prices were between $528 and $680.6, with an estimated average price of $609.3. The stock is now traded at around $751.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.84%. Delaware Group Equity Funds Iv still held 78,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Delaware Group Equity Funds Iv reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 45.27%. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $52.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.38%. Delaware Group Equity Funds Iv still held 115,520 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Roche Holding AG (ROG)
Delaware Group Equity Funds Iv reduced to a holding in Roche Holding AG by 28.4%. The sale prices were between $332.6 and $372.55, with an estimated average price of $354.64. The stock is now traded at around $377.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.31%. Delaware Group Equity Funds Iv still held 23,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Delaware Group Equity Funds Iv reduced to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.03%. The sale prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $432.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Delaware Group Equity Funds Iv still held 6,980 shares as of 2021-09-30.
