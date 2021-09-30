Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Penn Series Large Core Value Fund Buys M&T Bank Corp, ConocoPhillips, Micron Technology Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, VF Corp, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Penn Series Large Core Value Fund (Current Portfolio) buys M&T Bank Corp, ConocoPhillips, Micron Technology Inc, Healthpeak Properties Inc, EOG Resources Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, VF Corp, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Phillips 66 during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Series Large Core Value Fund. As of 2021Q3, Penn Series Large Core Value Fund owns 63 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Penn Series Large Core Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penn+series+large+core+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Penn Series Large Core Value Fund
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,127 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.2%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 34,222 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 9,076 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
  4. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 36,917 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.65%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 13,122 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Penn Series Large Core Value Fund initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71. The stock is now traded at around $152.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 21,535 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Penn Series Large Core Value Fund initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $73.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 37,432 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Penn Series Large Core Value Fund initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $85.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 34,459 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)

Penn Series Large Core Value Fund initiated holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.31 and $37.36, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 47,646 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Penn Series Large Core Value Fund added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 81.87%. The purchase prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01. The stock is now traded at around $89.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 39,975 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Penn Series Large Core Value Fund added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $50.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 100,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Penn Series Large Core Value Fund added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 30.88%. The purchase prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45. The stock is now traded at around $80.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 59,821 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Penn Series Large Core Value Fund added to a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc by 45.15%. The purchase prices were between $86.82 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $90.51. The stock is now traded at around $104.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 35,213 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)

Penn Series Large Core Value Fund added to a holding in Packaging Corp of America by 48.34%. The purchase prices were between $131.52 and $153.94, with an estimated average price of $142.67. The stock is now traded at around $128.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 19,542 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Penn Series Large Core Value Fund added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 43.64%. The purchase prices were between $117.01 and $138.8, with an estimated average price of $126.37. The stock is now traded at around $146.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,945 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B)

Penn Series Large Core Value Fund sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $272.1 and $289.7, with an estimated average price of $282.9.

Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)

Penn Series Large Core Value Fund sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84.

Sold Out: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR)

Penn Series Large Core Value Fund sold out a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $52.08 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $54.41.

Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Penn Series Large Core Value Fund sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $60.2 and $78.07, with an estimated average price of $66.7.

Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Penn Series Large Core Value Fund sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58.

Sold Out: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Penn Series Large Core Value Fund sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $60.37 and $80.82, with an estimated average price of $67.84.

Reduced: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Penn Series Large Core Value Fund reduced to a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc by 31.66%. The sale prices were between $169.43 and $196.28, with an estimated average price of $187.54. The stock is now traded at around $216.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Penn Series Large Core Value Fund still held 12,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Penn Series Large Core Value Fund reduced to a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc by 33.51%. The sale prices were between $105.75 and $121.73, with an estimated average price of $113.98. The stock is now traded at around $103.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Penn Series Large Core Value Fund still held 11,457 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: EQT Corp (EQT)

Penn Series Large Core Value Fund reduced to a holding in EQT Corp by 34.64%. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.4. The stock is now traded at around $20.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Penn Series Large Core Value Fund still held 51,980 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: EastGroup Properties Inc (EGP)

Penn Series Large Core Value Fund reduced to a holding in EastGroup Properties Inc by 21.71%. The sale prices were between $164.52 and $184.52, with an estimated average price of $173.67. The stock is now traded at around $214.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Penn Series Large Core Value Fund still held 11,674 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Penn Series Large Core Value Fund. Also check out:

1. Penn Series Large Core Value Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Penn Series Large Core Value Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Penn Series Large Core Value Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Penn Series Large Core Value Fund keeps buying
insider