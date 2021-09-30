Penn Series Large Core Growth Fund Buys Roblox Corp, Airbnb Inc, Danaher Corp, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Intuitive Surgical Inc

New Purchases: RBLX, ABNB, PINS, COIN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Roblox Corp, Airbnb Inc, Danaher Corp, Pinterest Inc, Wayfair Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Intuitive Surgical Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Series Large Core Growth Fund. As of 2021Q3, Penn Series Large Core Growth Fund owns 39 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 9,902 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72% Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 200,864 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58% Block Inc (SQ) - 50,151 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24% Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 38,058 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.22% Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) - 37,345 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7%

Penn Series Large Core Growth Fund initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $115.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 74,798 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Core Growth Fund initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $180.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 22,818 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Core Growth Fund initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $37.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 41,364 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Core Growth Fund initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $255.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,630 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Core Growth Fund added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 89.75%. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $317.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 18,922 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Core Growth Fund added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 56.06%. The purchase prices were between $241.36 and $316.57, with an estimated average price of $282.2. The stock is now traded at around $202.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 20,492 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Core Growth Fund added to a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc by 42.61%. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $59.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 98,195 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Core Growth Fund added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $257.41 and $401.12, with an estimated average price of $337.35. The stock is now traded at around $185.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 28,609 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Core Growth Fund added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 23.94%. The purchase prices were between $103.48 and $148.69, with an estimated average price of $126.16. The stock is now traded at around $174.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 43,296 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Core Growth Fund sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9.

Penn Series Large Core Growth Fund sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.

Penn Series Large Core Growth Fund sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07.

Penn Series Large Core Growth Fund sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $189.29 and $209.69, with an estimated average price of $201.78.

Penn Series Large Core Growth Fund sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $446.13 and $496.63, with an estimated average price of $479.11.

Penn Series Large Core Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 45.23%. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3444.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.06%. Penn Series Large Core Growth Fund still held 1,704 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Core Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 52.68%. The sale prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42. The stock is now traded at around $233.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.04%. Penn Series Large Core Growth Fund still held 15,668 shares as of 2021-09-30.