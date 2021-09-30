Logo
Meeder Moderate Allocation Fund Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Blackstone Inc, The Hershey Co, Sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Meeder Moderate Allocation Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Blackstone Inc, The Hershey Co, Evergy Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meeder Moderate Allocation Fund. As of 2021Q3, Meeder Moderate Allocation Fund owns 688 stocks with a total value of $78 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Meeder Moderate Allocation Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meeder+moderate+allocation+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Meeder Moderate Allocation Fund
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 136,880 shares, 14.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.03%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,154 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.27%
  3. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) - 111,879 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 78.36%
  4. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 57,435 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 84.31%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,750 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Meeder Moderate Allocation Fund initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $133.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 4,865 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Meeder Moderate Allocation Fund initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $168.68 and $182.13, with an estimated average price of $176.68. The stock is now traded at around $186.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,880 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Evergy Inc (EVRG)

Meeder Moderate Allocation Fund initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $69.26, with an estimated average price of $65.55. The stock is now traded at around $66.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 7,691 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

Meeder Moderate Allocation Fund initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.13 and $130.36, with an estimated average price of $125.19. The stock is now traded at around $131.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 3,999 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Meeder Moderate Allocation Fund initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88. The stock is now traded at around $177.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,205 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Meeder Moderate Allocation Fund initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $116.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,310 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Meeder Moderate Allocation Fund added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 80.03%. The purchase prices were between $81.68 and $82.1, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $81.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.37%. The holding were 136,880 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ziff Davis Inc (ZD)

Meeder Moderate Allocation Fund added to a holding in Ziff Davis Inc by 295.03%. The purchase prices were between $111.99 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $120.01. The stock is now traded at around $106.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,702 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Meeder Moderate Allocation Fund added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 31.72%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2960.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 382 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First American Financial Corp (FAF)

Meeder Moderate Allocation Fund added to a holding in First American Financial Corp by 454.11%. The purchase prices were between $61.58 and $71.29, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $76.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,751 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Meeder Moderate Allocation Fund added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 1600.00%. The purchase prices were between $167.19 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $185.96. The stock is now traded at around $159.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 629 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Meeder Moderate Allocation Fund added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 466.10%. The purchase prices were between $282.94 and $341, with an estimated average price of $317.34. The stock is now traded at around $265.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 334 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

Meeder Moderate Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $39.13 and $39.9, with an estimated average price of $39.55.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Meeder Moderate Allocation Fund sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.94 and $108.94, with an estimated average price of $108.04.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (EMB)

Meeder Moderate Allocation Fund sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $108.92 and $112.45, with an estimated average price of $110.88.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Meeder Moderate Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Meeder Moderate Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36.

Sold Out: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Meeder Moderate Allocation Fund sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $293.22 and $372.02, with an estimated average price of $333.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of Meeder Moderate Allocation Fund. Also check out:

1. Meeder Moderate Allocation Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Meeder Moderate Allocation Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Meeder Moderate Allocation Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Meeder Moderate Allocation Fund keeps buying

