Meeder Spectrum Fund Buys Blackstone Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Evergy Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, Progressive Corp, DTE Energy Co

New Purchases: BX, EXPD, EVRG, HSY, SBUX, MMM, DOV, IBM, FE, ATH, HUBB, VRTX, FAF, SNPS, GD, IPG, YUM, CIM, MSCI, OXY, ALNY, DCI, UNP, DPZ, PEP, BHF, IDXX, ACIW, FNF, FFIN, HRI, DGX, OKTA, BOX, CPT, GS, ETN, MAA, MPWR, MRTX, NCR, OGN, SLG, TROW, APAM, BBWI, KLIC, JHG, MDB, NVT, SASR, AZZ, SAVA, CATY, HIBB, KR, CASH, LFUS, PRFT, SBGI, SPT, VTR, ANF, AA, AMED, AVNW, CRTX, CRNX, PLAY, DBD, EXTR, GWB, IDT, ICUI, NOTV, KZR, BTU, JW.A, LULU, MD, MLKN, NBIX, NXPI, RGNX, RMD, RRGB, RWT, SITM, SMAR, SSTK, STEP, TALO, VNDA, WK, X, ACRS, ALTO, ANDE, AMEH, ADP, AVTX, BGFV, BXC, BKE, CELC, CDEV, CCRN, ESTE, EPRT, GOGO, HTZ, IMAX, ISBC, JOAN, KRT, CMBM, LQDT, MCRB, MNMD, NATR, NUS, OCGN, ORMP, RDUS, TWI, UNH, VRTV, WDAY, WTI, XPEL,

FB, BIIB, ZD, LAMR, QRVO, BBY, VEEV, QCOM, ILMN, INCY, MHK, AIG, USB, TSLA, ATVI, F, GNRC, ODFL, ADBE, EVR, NVDA, ABCB, NET, DRI, FHN, MCFE, PZZA, UMPQ, VMI, WCC, AGCO, AMG, AXON, BIG, HII, MC, NUE, PRGS, R, ROKU, STLD, TEX, AAWW, ADSK, BCC, CC, EBAY, GILD, GT, HI, IVZ, MOS, OLN, PKI, RRR, SAIA, SGMS, SLB, TGT, TPR, AMC, AYI, ADTN, AEO, AMSWA, AR, ARCB, CAR, BILL, EAT, CSX, CDNA, CTRE, COMM, DXC, GM, GPMT, HTH, INGN, LE, DSP, GNK, LGF.A, LYB, M, MLI, MTW, MVIS, MYGN, OVV, RARE, RCKT, RRC, SANM, SIG, SONO, SSNC, SWN, TDC, TROX, TSE, TSN, TWTR, WGO, ZNTL, ALLK, AXL, FOLD, APLS, ARQT, AHT, ATKR, AVID, BBBY, BH, BYD, VTOL, BLDR, CAL, CLXT, CYH, CVLT, CORR, CUBI, DK, DNLI, DBI, DRNA, DDS, EOG, EGP, EDIT, ELOX, EVLO, EXAS, EXEL, GALT, GME, GPS, HMHC, JNCE, KSS, LPI, LTRPA, LGND, ADNT, APTV, CPRI, CVAC, LOVE, MARA, MATX, MDP, MGM, MRNS, NEXT, OMF, OSG, PBYI, PTCT, REVG, RIOT, SCVL, SESN, SGEN, SIEB, SM, SNV, SRNE, STAA, STRO, TEN, TUP, UNFI, URBN, VLY, WTRH, YELP, Reduced Positions: HD, MRNA, JPM, DAR, SYK, MSFT, AMZN, NSA, DHR, BAC, DIS, SPB, TRMB, CTSH, CERN, UPS, FDX, ALGN, LEN, HUBS, ZS, DUK, GGG, SWKS, TWLO, BAX, CTLT, HCA, HR, PAG, SCHW, AAPL, ABR, CDW, CRL, JBHT, MAN, PSB, TFC, EPAM, FCX, ORCL, PCH, PXD, VRTS, COF, CRWD, FTNT, INTU, LLY, BPOP, MKSI, WD, ARMK, BDC, CE, CHPT, CHPT, XEC, ENS, HST, COOP, INT, NTRA, OHI, PINS, PLUG, SBNY, SIVB, TPTX, TTD, UCTT, AGIO, AMRS, ARWR, WHD, CALX, ECOM, CLR, EWBC, EVRI, GIII, HWKN, LSI, MLR, MU, NOG, ODP, OII, ON, PACB, PACW, PNC, RF, RS, SCWX, SKYW, SLM, TTEC, TXN, TXRH, UNVR, WMT, WTFC, WWE, ALEC, AMT, AMKR, ABUS, OZK, BEAM, CNK, CIVB, CLF, CONN, CEIX, DT, DVAX, EBIX, EVC, FATE, FRGI, FLNT, FOSL, GCO, GDP, GTN, GPI, NTLA, LC, BYSI, DDD, ENDP, FI, MGNX, NVAX, OI, OMI, PDCE, PFGC, PGEN, POLY, QUAD, RBB, RCII, RFL, RYAM, SBFG, SCS, STNG, STRL, UEC, VSTO, WLL, WVE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Blackstone Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Evergy Inc, The Hershey Co, Starbucks Corp, sells Lowe's Inc, Progressive Corp, DTE Energy Co, KLA Corp, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meeder Spectrum Fund. As of 2021Q3, Meeder Spectrum Fund owns 689 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Meeder Spectrum Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meeder+spectrum+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,020 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,812 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 32,554 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,234 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.19% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 10,762 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.73%

Meeder Spectrum Fund initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $133.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 14,279 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Spectrum Fund initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.13 and $130.36, with an estimated average price of $125.19. The stock is now traded at around $131.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 13,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Spectrum Fund initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $69.26, with an estimated average price of $65.55. The stock is now traded at around $66.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 19,514 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Spectrum Fund initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $168.68 and $182.13, with an estimated average price of $176.68. The stock is now traded at around $186.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 6,895 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Spectrum Fund initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $116.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 8,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Spectrum Fund initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88. The stock is now traded at around $177.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 4,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Spectrum Fund added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 30.73%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $329.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 10,762 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Spectrum Fund added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 50.89%. The purchase prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16. The stock is now traded at around $232.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,853 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Spectrum Fund added to a holding in Lamar Advertising Co by 51.29%. The purchase prices were between $100.02 and $118.2, with an estimated average price of $109.51. The stock is now traded at around $116.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,504 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Spectrum Fund added to a holding in Ziff Davis Inc by 93.52%. The purchase prices were between $111.99 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $120.01. The stock is now traded at around $106.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,911 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Spectrum Fund added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 6180.95%. The purchase prices were between $167.19 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $185.96. The stock is now traded at around $159.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,319 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Spectrum Fund added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 27.55%. The purchase prices were between $104.74 and $121.89, with an estimated average price of $112.41. The stock is now traded at around $103.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,505 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Spectrum Fund sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34.

Meeder Spectrum Fund sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38.

Meeder Spectrum Fund sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $111.43 and $122.13, with an estimated average price of $117.27.

Meeder Spectrum Fund sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $293.22 and $372.02, with an estimated average price of $333.63.

Meeder Spectrum Fund sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7.

Meeder Spectrum Fund sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36.