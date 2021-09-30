Meeder Spectrum Fund Buys Blackstone Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Evergy Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, Progressive Corp, DTE Energy Co

- New Purchases: BX, EXPD, EVRG, HSY, SBUX, MMM, DOV, IBM, FE, ATH, HUBB, VRTX, FAF, SNPS, GD, IPG, YUM, CIM, MSCI, OXY, ALNY, DCI, UNP, DPZ, PEP, BHF, IDXX, ACIW, FNF, FFIN, HRI, DGX, OKTA, BOX, CPT, GS, ETN, MAA, MPWR, MRTX, NCR, OGN, SLG, TROW, APAM, BBWI, KLIC, JHG, MDB, NVT, SASR, AZZ, SAVA, CATY, HIBB, KR, CASH, LFUS, PRFT, SBGI, SPT, VTR, ANF, AA, AMED, AVNW, CRTX, CRNX, PLAY, DBD, EXTR, GWB, IDT, ICUI, NOTV, KZR, BTU, JW.A, LULU, MD, MLKN, NBIX, NXPI, RGNX, RMD, RRGB, RWT, SITM, SMAR, SSTK, STEP, TALO, VNDA, WK, X, ACRS, ALTO, ANDE, AMEH, ADP, AVTX, BGFV, BXC, BKE, CELC, CDEV, CCRN, ESTE, EPRT, GOGO, HTZ, IMAX, ISBC, JOAN, KRT, CMBM, LQDT, MCRB, MNMD, NATR, NUS, OCGN, ORMP, RDUS, TWI, UNH, VRTV, WDAY, WTI, XPEL,
- Added Positions: FB, BIIB, ZD, LAMR, QRVO, BBY, VEEV, QCOM, ILMN, INCY, MHK, AIG, USB, TSLA, ATVI, F, GNRC, ODFL, ADBE, EVR, NVDA, ABCB, NET, DRI, FHN, MCFE, PZZA, UMPQ, VMI, WCC, AGCO, AMG, AXON, BIG, HII, MC, NUE, PRGS, R, ROKU, STLD, TEX, AAWW, ADSK, BCC, CC, EBAY, GILD, GT, HI, IVZ, MOS, OLN, PKI, RRR, SAIA, SGMS, SLB, TGT, TPR, AMC, AYI, ADTN, AEO, AMSWA, AR, ARCB, CAR, BILL, EAT, CSX, CDNA, CTRE, COMM, DXC, GM, GPMT, HTH, INGN, LE, DSP, GNK, LGF.A, LYB, M, MLI, MTW, MVIS, MYGN, OVV, RARE, RCKT, RRC, SANM, SIG, SONO, SSNC, SWN, TDC, TROX, TSE, TSN, TWTR, WGO, ZNTL, ALLK, AXL, FOLD, APLS, ARQT, AHT, ATKR, AVID, BBBY, BH, BYD, VTOL, BLDR, CAL, CLXT, CYH, CVLT, CORR, CUBI, DK, DNLI, DBI, DRNA, DDS, EOG, EGP, EDIT, ELOX, EVLO, EXAS, EXEL, GALT, GME, GPS, HMHC, JNCE, KSS, LPI, LTRPA, LGND, ADNT, APTV, CPRI, CVAC, LOVE, MARA, MATX, MDP, MGM, MRNS, NEXT, OMF, OSG, PBYI, PTCT, REVG, RIOT, SCVL, SESN, SGEN, SIEB, SM, SNV, SRNE, STAA, STRO, TEN, TUP, UNFI, URBN, VLY, WTRH, YELP,
- Reduced Positions: HD, MRNA, JPM, DAR, SYK, MSFT, AMZN, NSA, DHR, BAC, DIS, SPB, TRMB, CTSH, CERN, UPS, FDX, ALGN, LEN, HUBS, ZS, DUK, GGG, SWKS, TWLO, BAX, CTLT, HCA, HR, PAG, SCHW, AAPL, ABR, CDW, CRL, JBHT, MAN, PSB, TFC, EPAM, FCX, ORCL, PCH, PXD, VRTS, COF, CRWD, FTNT, INTU, LLY, BPOP, MKSI, WD, ARMK, BDC, CE, CHPT, CHPT, XEC, ENS, HST, COOP, INT, NTRA, OHI, PINS, PLUG, SBNY, SIVB, TPTX, TTD, UCTT, AGIO, AMRS, ARWR, WHD, CALX, ECOM, CLR, EWBC, EVRI, GIII, HWKN, LSI, MLR, MU, NOG, ODP, OII, ON, PACB, PACW, PNC, RF, RS, SCWX, SKYW, SLM, TTEC, TXN, TXRH, UNVR, WMT, WTFC, WWE, ALEC, AMT, AMKR, ABUS, OZK, BEAM, CNK, CIVB, CLF, CONN, CEIX, DT, DVAX, EBIX, EVC, FATE, FRGI, FLNT, FOSL, GCO, GDP, GTN, GPI, NTLA, LC, BYSI, DDD, ENDP, FI, MGNX, NVAX, OI, OMI, PDCE, PFGC, PGEN, POLY, QUAD, RBB, RCII, RFL, RYAM, SBFG, SCS, STNG, STRL, UEC, VSTO, WLL, WVE,
- Sold Out: LOW, PGR, DTE, KLAC, LRCX, CMCSA, DE, PEG, ROST, MCD, CAT, UNM, AGNC, NKE, ZBH, OKE, POR, TRGP, KHC, PH, HRC, APPS, DHI, ALXN, ASB, CAG, HUN, TER, MHO, WLK, DOCU, SNOW, ALRM, WERN, WIX, KEY, FELE, NXST, ETR, LTC, WSM, CTVA, PLTR, AZTA, MDGL, NVCR, ZUMZ, ASGN, AXP, BKU, BRC, VIAC, MA, MEI, BKR, DELL, NVST, CRNC, CINF, INFU, FOXF, MATW, MMSI, OSTK, PNFP, SHOO, AN, CWH, EBS, GVA, HBI, LYV, NTB, NWL, RDN, SCCO, WRK, KOD, STEM, KFY, AMCX, CLNE, DISH, ENSG, HOLX, III, INSM, ITCI, FWONK, LPLA, MSTR, NXGN, OSPN, VRAY, XNCR, CMC, GE, GEF, GMED, WELL, HNI, HSC, HY, NBR, NLY, PSX, RJF, MGNI, SBH, TGI, THC, TPC, FCBP, GRWG, MAXR, FUV, RYTM, NMRK, TBIO, ARVN, PD, ARRY, VMEO, BGSF, MCF, NHC, ADVM, ALGT, AMTX, APEI, ATEC, ATRA, AXGN, CCNE, CONE, DLTR, ECHO, FLGT, GLNG, HBAN, HUBG, KOPN, LAWS, MGI, NTGR, REGI, SPPI, VUZI, IDEX, AIR, CDE, CNC, CVI, CXP, EMN, EXPR, HZO, IBP, JWN, KRO, MTOR, NLS, PBI, PLD, PPG, PRTY, RAD, SKT, SLCA, UHS, URI, HGEN, JELD, METC, SLDB, CPLG, VRCA, GH, TMDX, EOSE, VIEW, MMAT,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,020 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,812 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 32,554 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,234 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.19%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 10,762 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.73%
Meeder Spectrum Fund initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $133.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 14,279 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)
Meeder Spectrum Fund initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.13 and $130.36, with an estimated average price of $125.19. The stock is now traded at around $131.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 13,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
Meeder Spectrum Fund initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $69.26, with an estimated average price of $65.55. The stock is now traded at around $66.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 19,514 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Meeder Spectrum Fund initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $168.68 and $182.13, with an estimated average price of $176.68. The stock is now traded at around $186.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 6,895 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Meeder Spectrum Fund initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $116.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 8,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)
Meeder Spectrum Fund initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88. The stock is now traded at around $177.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 4,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Meeder Spectrum Fund added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 30.73%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $329.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 10,762 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Meeder Spectrum Fund added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 50.89%. The purchase prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16. The stock is now traded at around $232.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,853 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)
Meeder Spectrum Fund added to a holding in Lamar Advertising Co by 51.29%. The purchase prices were between $100.02 and $118.2, with an estimated average price of $109.51. The stock is now traded at around $116.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,504 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ziff Davis Inc (ZD)
Meeder Spectrum Fund added to a holding in Ziff Davis Inc by 93.52%. The purchase prices were between $111.99 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $120.01. The stock is now traded at around $106.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,911 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Meeder Spectrum Fund added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 6180.95%. The purchase prices were between $167.19 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $185.96. The stock is now traded at around $159.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,319 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Meeder Spectrum Fund added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 27.55%. The purchase prices were between $104.74 and $121.89, with an estimated average price of $112.41. The stock is now traded at around $103.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,505 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Meeder Spectrum Fund sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34.Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Meeder Spectrum Fund sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38.Sold Out: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Meeder Spectrum Fund sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $111.43 and $122.13, with an estimated average price of $117.27.Sold Out: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Meeder Spectrum Fund sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $293.22 and $372.02, with an estimated average price of $333.63.Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Meeder Spectrum Fund sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Meeder Spectrum Fund sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36.
