Meeder Tactical Income Fund Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meeder Tactical Income Fund. As of 2021Q3, Meeder Tactical Income Fund owns 3 stocks with a total value of $12 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 91,645 shares, 63.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.71% SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) - 85,491 shares, 19.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 82.63% iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 43,927 shares, 16.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 85.07% ISHARES TRUST (EMB) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Meeder Tactical Income Fund added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 103.71%. The purchase prices were between $81.68 and $82.1, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $81.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.24%. The holding were 91,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Tactical Income Fund sold out a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $39.13 and $39.9, with an estimated average price of $39.55.

Meeder Tactical Income Fund sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.94 and $108.94, with an estimated average price of $108.04.

Meeder Tactical Income Fund sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $108.92 and $112.45, with an estimated average price of $110.88.