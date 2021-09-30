Meeder Global Allocation Fund Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Blackstone Inc, The Hershey Co, Sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: BX, HSY, DOV, EVRG, SBUX, EXPD, ATH, SNPS, MMM, IPG, FE, YUM, GD, INCY, MSCI, PEP, CSX, TROW, OXY, PTC, UNP, VRTX, ALNY, PIPR, AFL, BHF, CPT, CIM, NET, DPZ, ILMN, MAA, ACIW, BAX, SLG, DGX, NCR, RMD, BOX, FFIN, IDXX, JHG, MPWR, MRTX, OGN, SASR, ACI, BBWI, SAVA, DCI, HWC, HRI, KLIC, LULU, MDB, NVT, OKTA, PRFT, WCC, AZZ, ANF, ACRS, ADTN, AA, BH, PLAY, GMS, HIBB, IDT, ICUI, NOTV, BTU, CASH, JW.A, MLKN, NXPI, PZZA, RRGB, SAGE, SBGI, SSTK, STEP, WDAY, WK, X, ZNTL, ANIP, ALTO, AMED, FOLD, AMEH, ADP, AVTX, AVNW, AVID, BGFV, BXC, BKE, CARS, CDEV, CHRS, CRTX, DBD, EVC, EPRT, FLXS, GOGO, GS, GWB, IMAX, KRT, KZR, KR, LGND, LQDT, CMBM, MCRB, MD, MNMD, MRO, OCGN, ORGO, PRTG, RGNX, RWT, SITM, SPT, TALO, TWI, VCYT, VNDA, VRTV, WTI,
- Added Positions: BSV, FB, ZD, GOOGL, QRVO, USB, ANTM, FAF, AMT, BBY, VMI, VEEV, BIIB, DRI, EBAY, HPQ, ABCB, AXON, CINF, F, GNRC, MCFE, TEX, AMG, AAWW, CE, CERN, CSCO, EA, EVR, GGG, LAMR, LYB, MC, MGM, NUE, PRGS, R, SGMS, STLD, AYI, AXL, AEO, AMSWA, AR, OZK, BIG, BILL, CTRE, CC, CUBI, EFC, FHN, JBL, LEN, M, MVIS, MYGN, OLN, OVV, RARE, RCKT, ROKU, RRC, RRR, SAIA, SIG, SLB, SONO, TDC, TPR, TSN, UMPQ, AGCO, AMC, APLS, ARCB, ARQT, AHT, CAR, BBBY, BYD, EAT, VTOL, CAL, CLXT, CDNA, CELH, CHS, COMM, CYH, CVLT, CORR, DXC, DK, DNLI, DBI, DRH, DRNA, EDIT, ELOX, ETD, EVLO, EXTR, GT, GNLN, HTH, INGN, JNCE, LE, LPI, LTRPA, LGF.A, ADNT, APTV, ASPS, DSP, IGT, IVZ, MARA, MATX, MDP, MOS, MRNS, MTW, NEXT, OC, OMF, PRTA, PSA, REVG, RIOT, RMNI, SESN, SKT, SM, SWN, TROX, TSE, TUP, TWTR, UNFI, URBN, VSTO, YELP,
- Reduced Positions: SHYG, SJNK, MSFT, CDNS, SYK, AMZN, HD, GOOG, DAR, JPM, MRNA, BRK/B, ADBE, JNJ, BAC, DHR, INTU, MDT, AIG, NSA, ORCL, T, ABBV, AMAT, DUK, XOM, MRK, SPB, UPS, AAPL, CTSH, REGN, SYF, WMT, AVGO, LLY, MAN, POR, TSLA, EPAM, MHK, FDX, ZS, BMY, HUBS, PWR, SCHW, TFC, ADSK, COF, TXN, V, CTLT, FCX, HCA, BPOP, MCK, MHO, MS, NVDA, OHI, ABR, CDW, XEC, CRWD, PNC, RS, SSNC, VRTS, WFC, ATVI, ALGN, AMGN, AVT, CHPT, CHPT, GLW, ENS, GM, LEA, LSI, MU, NTRA, PCH, PXD, RCII, RF, SGEN, SIVB, TGT, TTEC, UNH, UTHR, ZTS, AGIO, ALEC, ARMK, ARWR, BEAM, WHD, ECOM, C, CLF, CEIX, CLR, DAN, DVN, DOW, EOG, EWBC, FTNT, GIII, HWKN, HST, KFY, BG, CRM, ENDP, MA, NFLX, NOG, NVAX, ODP, ON, OSTK, PINS, PLUG, SBNY, SCWX, SKYW, TPTX, TTD, TWST, TXRH, UCTT, WAL, WD, WLL, ASIX, AMPY, AMRS, ABUS, AVNT, BLDR, CMRX, CONN, COP, MCF, FANG, DVAX, EBIX, EVRI, EXAS, EXEL, FNB, FATE, FRGI, FOSL, FLGT, GME, GDP, EAF, GPMT, GTN, GPI, HES, HMHC, NTLA, KSS, LC, BYSI, CPRI, DDD, DHT, FI, GNK, MGI, MGY, MNKD, NINE, OI, OII, PACW, PBYI, PDCE, PFGC, PGEN, POLY, PTCT, QUAD, RYAM, RYI, SAMG, SNV, SONM, SRNE, SSYS, STAA, STNG, SXC, TEN, TGH, TITN, UEC, WWE, YELL,
- Sold Out: HYLB, JNK, EMB, LOW, KLAC, PGR, DTE, LRCX, CMCSA, PEG, DE, DIS, MCD, ROST, KHC, OKE, ABT, CAT, DHI, OMC, NKE, TRGP, AGNC, TRMB, HR, ZBH, PH, PSB, HRC, LTC, UNM, ALXN, NXST, SBAC, CAG, TER, WST, JBHT, ASB, FNF, HUN, DOCU, APPS, SWKS, TWLO, ALRM, EMN, ETR, KEY, WLK, DELL, SNOW, MKSI, ODFL, WERN, WIX, COOP, BRC, IRM, MEI, WSM, CTVA, PLTR, FELE, HOLX, MDGL, NVCR, PNFP, SHOO, ZUMZ, ASGN, BKU, VIAC, CWH, NTB, PSX, RDN, SCCO, WRK, BKR, CRNC, HUM, AXGN, CCNE, CONE, FOXF, INSM, MATW, MMSI, MSTR, NXGN, SPSC, OSPN, VRAY, WTFC, XNCR, AXP, BDC, CMC, EBS, GTY, GVA, HBI, HNI, HSC, HY, INT, L, LYV, MGNI, SBH, TGI, GRWG, RYTM, TBIO, ARVN, KOD, PD, STEM, VMEO, BGSF, RLGT, ADVM, AMCX, AMTX, APEI, ATRA, CIVB, CLNE, CMLS, DISH, EGLE, ENSG, GLNG, HBAN, III, ITCI, KOPN, LAWS, LPLA, MGNX, NCBS, PACB, REGI, SPPI, TSCO, VUZI, WVE, IDEX, AN, CDE, CNK, CRL, CVI, EXPR, GCO, GEF, MOG.A, NBR, NLS, NLY, PBI, PRTY, RAD, SAH, THC, TPC, FCBP, HGEN, MAXR, INVH, FUV, NMRK, AVYA, VRCA, TMDX, NVST, CVAC, ARRY, EOSE, VIEW, CURI, CURI, MMAT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Meeder Global Allocation Fund
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 42,298 shares, 15.99% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,957 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.4%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 12,312 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,386 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 6,426 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.40%
Meeder Global Allocation Fund initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $133.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,188 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Meeder Global Allocation Fund initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $168.68 and $182.13, with an estimated average price of $176.68. The stock is now traded at around $186.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
Meeder Global Allocation Fund initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $69.26, with an estimated average price of $65.55. The stock is now traded at around $66.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,871 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dover Corp (DOV)
Meeder Global Allocation Fund initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $150.57 and $175.99, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 749 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Meeder Global Allocation Fund initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $116.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 820 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)
Meeder Global Allocation Fund initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.13 and $130.36, with an estimated average price of $125.19. The stock is now traded at around $131.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 703 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Meeder Global Allocation Fund added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 68.40%. The purchase prices were between $81.68 and $82.1, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $81.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 6,426 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Meeder Global Allocation Fund added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $329.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,119 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ziff Davis Inc (ZD)
Meeder Global Allocation Fund added to a holding in Ziff Davis Inc by 219.34%. The purchase prices were between $111.99 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $120.01. The stock is now traded at around $106.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 578 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Meeder Global Allocation Fund added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 4150.00%. The purchase prices were between $167.19 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $185.96. The stock is now traded at around $159.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 170 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Meeder Global Allocation Fund added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 68.73%. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.94. The stock is now traded at around $57.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,036 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: First American Financial Corp (FAF)
Meeder Global Allocation Fund added to a holding in First American Financial Corp by 122.90%. The purchase prices were between $61.58 and $71.29, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $76.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 584 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)
Meeder Global Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $39.13 and $39.9, with an estimated average price of $39.55.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Meeder Global Allocation Fund sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.94 and $108.94, with an estimated average price of $108.04.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (EMB)
Meeder Global Allocation Fund sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $108.92 and $112.45, with an estimated average price of $110.88.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Meeder Global Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34.Sold Out: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Meeder Global Allocation Fund sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $293.22 and $372.02, with an estimated average price of $333.63.Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Meeder Global Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38.
