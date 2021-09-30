Meeder Global Allocation Fund Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Blackstone Inc, The Hershey Co, Sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Meeder Global Allocation Fund Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Blackstone Inc, The Hershey Co, Sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Meeder Global Allocation Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Blackstone Inc, The Hershey Co, Dover Corp, Evergy Inc, sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meeder Global Allocation Fund. As of 2021Q3, Meeder Global Allocation Fund owns 676 stocks with a total value of $20 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Meeder Global Allocation Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meeder+global+allocation+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Meeder Global Allocation Fund
  1. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 42,298 shares, 15.99% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,957 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.4%
  3. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 12,312 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio.
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,386 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 6,426 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.40%
New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Meeder Global Allocation Fund initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $133.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,188 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Meeder Global Allocation Fund initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $168.68 and $182.13, with an estimated average price of $176.68. The stock is now traded at around $186.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Evergy Inc (EVRG)

Meeder Global Allocation Fund initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $69.26, with an estimated average price of $65.55. The stock is now traded at around $66.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,871 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dover Corp (DOV)

Meeder Global Allocation Fund initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $150.57 and $175.99, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 749 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Meeder Global Allocation Fund initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $116.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 820 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

Meeder Global Allocation Fund initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.13 and $130.36, with an estimated average price of $125.19. The stock is now traded at around $131.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 703 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Meeder Global Allocation Fund added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 68.40%. The purchase prices were between $81.68 and $82.1, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $81.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 6,426 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Meeder Global Allocation Fund added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $329.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,119 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ziff Davis Inc (ZD)

Meeder Global Allocation Fund added to a holding in Ziff Davis Inc by 219.34%. The purchase prices were between $111.99 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $120.01. The stock is now traded at around $106.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 578 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Meeder Global Allocation Fund added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 4150.00%. The purchase prices were between $167.19 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $185.96. The stock is now traded at around $159.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 170 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Meeder Global Allocation Fund added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 68.73%. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.94. The stock is now traded at around $57.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,036 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First American Financial Corp (FAF)

Meeder Global Allocation Fund added to a holding in First American Financial Corp by 122.90%. The purchase prices were between $61.58 and $71.29, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $76.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 584 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

Meeder Global Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $39.13 and $39.9, with an estimated average price of $39.55.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Meeder Global Allocation Fund sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.94 and $108.94, with an estimated average price of $108.04.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (EMB)

Meeder Global Allocation Fund sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $108.92 and $112.45, with an estimated average price of $110.88.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Meeder Global Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34.

Sold Out: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Meeder Global Allocation Fund sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $293.22 and $372.02, with an estimated average price of $333.63.

Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Meeder Global Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of Meeder Global Allocation Fund. Also check out:

1. Meeder Global Allocation Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Meeder Global Allocation Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Meeder Global Allocation Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Meeder Global Allocation Fund keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider