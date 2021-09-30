Meeder Global Allocation Fund Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Blackstone Inc, The Hershey Co, Sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Blackstone Inc, The Hershey Co, Dover Corp, Evergy Inc, sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meeder Global Allocation Fund. As of 2021Q3, Meeder Global Allocation Fund owns 676 stocks with a total value of $20 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Meeder Global Allocation Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meeder+global+allocation+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 42,298 shares, 15.99% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,957 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.4% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 12,312 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,386 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 6,426 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.40%

Meeder Global Allocation Fund initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $133.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,188 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Global Allocation Fund initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $168.68 and $182.13, with an estimated average price of $176.68. The stock is now traded at around $186.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Global Allocation Fund initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $69.26, with an estimated average price of $65.55. The stock is now traded at around $66.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,871 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Global Allocation Fund initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $150.57 and $175.99, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 749 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Global Allocation Fund initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $116.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 820 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Global Allocation Fund initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.13 and $130.36, with an estimated average price of $125.19. The stock is now traded at around $131.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 703 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Global Allocation Fund added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 68.40%. The purchase prices were between $81.68 and $82.1, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $81.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 6,426 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Global Allocation Fund added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $329.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,119 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Global Allocation Fund added to a holding in Ziff Davis Inc by 219.34%. The purchase prices were between $111.99 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $120.01. The stock is now traded at around $106.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 578 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Global Allocation Fund added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 4150.00%. The purchase prices were between $167.19 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $185.96. The stock is now traded at around $159.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 170 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Global Allocation Fund added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 68.73%. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.94. The stock is now traded at around $57.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,036 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Global Allocation Fund added to a holding in First American Financial Corp by 122.90%. The purchase prices were between $61.58 and $71.29, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $76.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 584 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Global Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $39.13 and $39.9, with an estimated average price of $39.55.

Meeder Global Allocation Fund sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.94 and $108.94, with an estimated average price of $108.04.

Meeder Global Allocation Fund sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $108.92 and $112.45, with an estimated average price of $110.88.

Meeder Global Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34.

Meeder Global Allocation Fund sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $293.22 and $372.02, with an estimated average price of $333.63.

Meeder Global Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38.