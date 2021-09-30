Meeder Balanced Fund Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Blackstone Inc, The Hershey Co, Sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: BX, HSY, EXPD, EVRG, DOV, SBUX, MMM, FE, HUBB, YUM, VRTX, MSCI, OXY, GD, UNP, CIM, ODFL, ALNY, DPZ, DCI, PEP, CSX, TROW, VTR, ACIW, BHF, HRI, AXON, BOX, FFIN, IDXX, KLIC, MAA, NCR, OGN, OKTA, WCC, AZZ, BBWI, LFUS, MDB, MPWR, MRTX, PRFT, PZZA, AVNW, CPT, HIBB, CASH, ETN, JHG, MLKN, NVT, RVLV, SASR, SYNH, ANIP, ANF, ADTN, AA, SAVA, CATY, CRTX, CUBI, PLAY, GS, IDT, ICUI, NOTV, KR, LPLA, BTU, DGX, JW.A, MD, RRGB, RWT, SAIA, SBGI, SITM, SMAR, SPT, SSTK, TALO, WDAY, WK, X, ZNTL, ACRS, ALTO, FOLD, AMEH, ADP, AVTX, AVID, BGFV, BH, BXC, VTOL, BKE, CELC, CRNX, CCRN, DBI, DBD, ESTE, EPRT, GOGO, HTZ, IMAX, JOAN, KRT, KZR, CMBM, LQDT, MCRB, MNMD, MRO, NBIX, NUS, OCGN, PLD, PRTG, PTCT, RDUS, RGNX, SESN, STEP, TWI, VNDA, VRTV,
- Added Positions: BSV, FB, IBM, GOOGL, ATH, IPG, BIIB, MHK, ZD, QRVO, SNPS, EA, INCY, FAF, ILMN, NFLX, DRI, LAMR, GNRC, USB, VMI, NET, ABCB, BBY, FHN, JBL, NVDA, QCOM, SSNC, WMT, AGCO, AMG, CERN, MC, MCFE, PRGS, AMT, HRB, F, HPQ, IVZ, PKI, R, REGN, ROKU, SAGE, STLD, TEX, VEEV, AES, ATVI, AAWW, BAX, BILL, CC, NUE, RRR, SGMS, SLB, TGT, TPR, UMPQ, AMC, AYI, ALLK, AEO, AMSWA, AMKR, AR, ARCB, ADSK, CAR, BIG, EAT, CDNA, CTRE, CHX, COMM, DXC, DRNA, EOG, EFC, EXTR, GM, GT, GPMT, HI, HTH, INGN, DSP, GNK, LE, LGF.A, LYB, M, MGM, MLI, MOS, MTW, MVIS, MYGN, OLN, RARE, RCKT, RRC, SIG, SONO, SWN, TDC, TSE, TWTR, TXN, ABM, ABEO, APLS, ARQT, AHT, BBBY, BCC, BYD, BBIO, CAL, CE, CDEV, CYH, CORR, GLW, DK, DNLI, DDS, DVAX, EBIX, EDIT, ELOX, WIRE, EVLO, EXAS, GALT, GME, GNLN, KSS, ADNT, APTV, ASPS, BYSI, CPRI, CVAC, IGT, LOVE, LPI, LSI, LTRPA, MARA, MATX, MGY, MRNS, MU, NEXT, OVV, PBYI, PRTA, REVG, RIOT, SIEB, SM, SRNE, SSYS, STAA, STRO, SWTX, TEN, TGNA, TROX, TUP, UNFI, URBN, VLY, WTRH, YELP,
- Reduced Positions: SHYG, SJNK, LRCX, SYK, HD, JPM, AMZN, MSFT, GOOG, MRNA, AAPL, CTSH, BAC, DAR, TRGP, INTU, CDNS, DUK, NSA, SPB, UPS, ALGN, CDW, DHI, BRK/B, JNJ, ZS, CTLT, DHR, HUBS, MAN, TSLA, FDX, POR, EPAM, FNF, GGG, PSB, ADBE, AMAT, CRL, FCX, LEN, LLY, MDT, ORCL, SCHW, SYF, VRTS, AIG, ABR, COF, XEC, BPOP, MKSI, SPSC, TFC, WST, T, CHPT, CHPT, CINF, CVLT, CRWD, EWBC, ENS, HCA, JBHT, NTRA, PLUG, PXD, TXRH, UCTT, WFC, AFL, AGIO, AMRS, ARMK, ARWR, OZK, WHD, ECOM, CLR, GIII, HST, COOP, INT, NOG, ODP, OHI, OMF, ON, PACW, PCH, PINS, PNC, RPRX, RS, SBNY, SCWX, SIVB, TPTX, TTD, TTEC, V, WD, WWE, ALEC, AMPY, ABUS, BEAM, BLDR, CLF, CONN, CEIX, EBAY, EVRI, EXEL, FNB, FATE, FRGI, FLNT, FOSL, GCO, GDP, GPI, HWKN, NTLA, DDD, ENDP, FI, LC, LGND, MLR, NVAX, OI, OII, PDCE, PFGC, PGEN, POLY, QUAD, RYAM, SKYW, STNG, SXC, TSN, UEC, UTHR, VSTO, WLL, WVE,
- Sold Out: HYLB, JNK, EMB, LOW, CMCSA, KLAC, DTE, PEG, MCD, DE, PGR, ROST, OKE, CAT, MA, ZBH, KHC, UNM, AGNC, NKE, TRMB, LTC, PH, ISRG, ETR, TER, APPS, OMC, DOCU, NXST, SWKS, ALXN, CAG, HRC, HUN, HOLX, ASB, ALRM, WIX, CWH, MHO, IQV, TWLO, WLK, PLTR, SNOW, NVCR, WERN, BKU, BRC, KEY, MEI, NTB, RDN, WSM, CTVA, KFY, FELE, JAZZ, MDGL, MMSI, PTC, ZUMZ, ASGN, VIAC, L, SCCO, WRK, BKR, DELL, CRNC, ALGT, CCNE, CONE, FOXF, GLPI, MATW, MSTR, NCBS, OSTK, NXGN, SHOO, WTFC, XNCR, AXP, BDC, CMC, CNC, EBS, EMN, GVA, HBI, HNI, HY, HZO, KMI, LYV, NLY, OMI, PDM, PSX, MGNI, SAH, SBH, STE, TGI, TPC, GRWG, RYTM, NMRK, AVYA, ARVN, KOD, NVST, STEM, BGSF, MCF, ACRX, ADVM, AMCX, AMTX, APEI, AXGN, CLNE, CTMX, EGLE, ENSG, FLGT, GLNG, INSM, ITCI, LAWS, MGI, MGNX, PACB, PNFP, SPPI, OSPN, VRAY, VUZI, VYGR, IDEX, ABC, AN, CDE, CNK, CVI, CXP, EXPR, HSC, IRM, MTDR, NBR, NLS, PBI, PRTY, SKT, TNK, FCBP, HGEN, MAXR, METC, FUV, CPLG, VRCA, TBIO, PD, TMDX, HYLN, ARRY, EOSE, SGFY, VIEW, VMEO, MMAT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Meeder Balanced Fund
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 191,095 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.14%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,640 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,298 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,825 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.34%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 16,219 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.55%
Meeder Balanced Fund initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $133.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 17,539 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Meeder Balanced Fund initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $168.68 and $182.13, with an estimated average price of $176.68. The stock is now traded at around $186.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 10,351 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)
Meeder Balanced Fund initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.13 and $130.36, with an estimated average price of $125.19. The stock is now traded at around $131.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 14,472 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
Meeder Balanced Fund initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $69.26, with an estimated average price of $65.55. The stock is now traded at around $66.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 27,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dover Corp (DOV)
Meeder Balanced Fund initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $150.57 and $175.99, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 10,273 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Meeder Balanced Fund initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $116.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 14,066 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Meeder Balanced Fund added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 81.14%. The purchase prices were between $81.68 and $82.1, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $81.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 191,095 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Meeder Balanced Fund added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 35.55%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $329.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 16,219 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Meeder Balanced Fund added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 56.44%. The purchase prices were between $127.01 and $140.26, with an estimated average price of $133.56. The stock is now traded at around $124.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 15,195 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Meeder Balanced Fund added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 23.29%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2960.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,392 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)
Meeder Balanced Fund added to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 338.58%. The purchase prices were between $61.8 and $70.63, with an estimated average price of $66.6. The stock is now traded at around $79.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,061 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)
Meeder Balanced Fund added to a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc by 1382.46%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $35.78. The stock is now traded at around $37.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)
Meeder Balanced Fund sold out a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $39.13 and $39.9, with an estimated average price of $39.55.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Meeder Balanced Fund sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.94 and $108.94, with an estimated average price of $108.04.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (EMB)
Meeder Balanced Fund sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $108.92 and $112.45, with an estimated average price of $110.88.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Meeder Balanced Fund sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Meeder Balanced Fund sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36.Sold Out: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Meeder Balanced Fund sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $111.43 and $122.13, with an estimated average price of $117.27.
