Meeder Balanced Fund Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Blackstone Inc, The Hershey Co, Sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: BX, HSY, EXPD, EVRG, DOV, SBUX, MMM, FE, HUBB, YUM, VRTX, MSCI, OXY, GD, UNP, CIM, ODFL, ALNY, DPZ, DCI, PEP, CSX, TROW, VTR, ACIW, BHF, HRI, AXON, BOX, FFIN, IDXX, KLIC, MAA, NCR, OGN, OKTA, WCC, AZZ, BBWI, LFUS, MDB, MPWR, MRTX, PRFT, PZZA, AVNW, CPT, HIBB, CASH, ETN, JHG, MLKN, NVT, RVLV, SASR, SYNH, ANIP, ANF, ADTN, AA, SAVA, CATY, CRTX, CUBI, PLAY, GS, IDT, ICUI, NOTV, KR, LPLA, BTU, DGX, JW.A, MD, RRGB, RWT, SAIA, SBGI, SITM, SMAR, SPT, SSTK, TALO, WDAY, WK, X, ZNTL, ACRS, ALTO, FOLD, AMEH, ADP, AVTX, AVID, BGFV, BH, BXC, VTOL, BKE, CELC, CRNX, CCRN, DBI, DBD, ESTE, EPRT, GOGO, HTZ, IMAX, JOAN, KRT, KZR, CMBM, LQDT, MCRB, MNMD, MRO, NBIX, NUS, OCGN, PLD, PRTG, PTCT, RDUS, RGNX, SESN, STEP, TWI, VNDA, VRTV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Blackstone Inc, The Hershey Co, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Evergy Inc, sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meeder Balanced Fund. As of 2021Q3, Meeder Balanced Fund owns 690 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 191,095 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,640 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,298 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,825 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.34% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 16,219 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.55%

Meeder Balanced Fund initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $133.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 17,539 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Balanced Fund initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $168.68 and $182.13, with an estimated average price of $176.68. The stock is now traded at around $186.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 10,351 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Balanced Fund initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.13 and $130.36, with an estimated average price of $125.19. The stock is now traded at around $131.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 14,472 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Balanced Fund initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $69.26, with an estimated average price of $65.55. The stock is now traded at around $66.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 27,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Balanced Fund initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $150.57 and $175.99, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 10,273 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Balanced Fund initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $116.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 14,066 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Balanced Fund added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 81.14%. The purchase prices were between $81.68 and $82.1, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $81.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 191,095 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Balanced Fund added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 35.55%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $329.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 16,219 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Balanced Fund added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 56.44%. The purchase prices were between $127.01 and $140.26, with an estimated average price of $133.56. The stock is now traded at around $124.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 15,195 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Balanced Fund added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 23.29%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2960.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,392 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Balanced Fund added to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 338.58%. The purchase prices were between $61.8 and $70.63, with an estimated average price of $66.6. The stock is now traded at around $79.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,061 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Balanced Fund added to a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc by 1382.46%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $35.78. The stock is now traded at around $37.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Balanced Fund sold out a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $39.13 and $39.9, with an estimated average price of $39.55.

Meeder Balanced Fund sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.94 and $108.94, with an estimated average price of $108.04.

Meeder Balanced Fund sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $108.92 and $112.45, with an estimated average price of $110.88.

Meeder Balanced Fund sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34.

Meeder Balanced Fund sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36.

Meeder Balanced Fund sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $111.43 and $122.13, with an estimated average price of $117.27.