Legg Mason Partners Income Trust Buys EG Acquisition Corp, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, EG Acquisition Corp

Investment company Legg Mason Partners Income Trust Current Portfolio ) buys EG Acquisition Corp, sells SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, EG Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legg Mason Partners Income Trust. As of 2021Q3, Legg Mason Partners Income Trust owns 3 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 460 shares, 67.73% of the total portfolio. EG Acquisition Corp (EGGF) - 23,910 shares, 31.63% of the total portfolio. New Position EG Acquisition Corp (EGGFWS) - 7,970 shares, 0.64% of the total portfolio. New Position EG Acquisition Corp (EGGF.U) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Legg Mason Partners Income Trust initiated holding in EG Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.69. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.63%. The holding were 23,910 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Legg Mason Partners Income Trust sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.85 and $27.2, with an estimated average price of $27.04.

Legg Mason Partners Income Trust sold out a holding in EG Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.83 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.91.