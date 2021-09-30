Legg Mason Partners Income Trust Buys EG Acquisition Corp, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, EG Acquisition Corp

For the details of Western Asset Global High Yield Bond Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/western+asset+global+high+yield+bond+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Western Asset Global High Yield Bond Fund
- Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 460 shares, 67.73% of the total portfolio.
- EG Acquisition Corp (EGGF) - 23,910 shares, 31.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
- EG Acquisition Corp (EGGFWS) - 7,970 shares, 0.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
- EG Acquisition Corp (EGGF.U) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Legg Mason Partners Income Trust initiated holding in EG Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.69. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.63%. The holding were 23,910 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK)
Legg Mason Partners Income Trust sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.85 and $27.2, with an estimated average price of $27.04.Sold Out: EG Acquisition Corp (EGGF.U)
Legg Mason Partners Income Trust sold out a holding in EG Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.83 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.91.
