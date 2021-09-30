Virtus Equity Trust Buys WR Berkley Corp, Exponent Inc, Nordson Corp, Sells Zebra Technologies Corp, Moody's Corporation, Autohome Inc

New Purchases: WRB,

Investment company Virtus Equity Trust Current Portfolio ) buys WR Berkley Corp, Exponent Inc, Nordson Corp, Latham Group Inc, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, sells Zebra Technologies Corp, Moody's Corporation, Autohome Inc, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Virtus Equity Trust. As of 2021Q3, Virtus Equity Trust owns 31 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 221,910 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02% Azenta Inc (AZTA) - 728,195 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.90% AMETEK Inc (AME) - 534,384 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69% Globus Medical Inc (GMED) - 850,522 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.51% Exponent Inc (EXPO) - 511,586 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.19%

Virtus Equity Trust initiated holding in WR Berkley Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.47 and $76.73, with an estimated average price of $74.22. The stock is now traded at around $80.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 499,772 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus Equity Trust added to a holding in Exponent Inc by 41.19%. The purchase prices were between $89.45 and $119.55, with an estimated average price of $107.72. The stock is now traded at around $122.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 511,586 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus Equity Trust added to a holding in Nordson Corp by 43.92%. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $244.93, with an estimated average price of $230.95. The stock is now traded at around $270.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 207,354 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus Equity Trust added to a holding in Latham Group Inc by 67.79%. The purchase prices were between $16.4 and $31.91, with an estimated average price of $23.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,754,462 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus Equity Trust added to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 32.64%. The purchase prices were between $60.37 and $80.82, with an estimated average price of $67.84. The stock is now traded at around $57.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 703,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus Equity Trust sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $355.11 and $386.84, with an estimated average price of $376.82.

Virtus Equity Trust sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $37.26 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $47.43.

Virtus Equity Trust reduced to a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp by 42.46%. The sale prices were between $506.91 and $590.6, with an estimated average price of $557.52. The stock is now traded at around $614.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.22%. Virtus Equity Trust still held 73,726 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus Equity Trust reduced to a holding in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc by 24.04%. The sale prices were between $165.99 and $207.98, with an estimated average price of $188.92. The stock is now traded at around $236.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Virtus Equity Trust still held 178,779 shares as of 2021-09-30.