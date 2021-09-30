Virtus Equity Trust Buys WR Berkley Corp, Exponent Inc, Nordson Corp, Sells Zebra Technologies Corp, Moody's Corporation, Autohome Inc

- New Purchases: WRB,
- Added Positions: EXPO, NDSN, SWIM, LW, AZTA, WST, GMED, EFX, AME, TSCO, BR, ODFL, HLI, ELAN, VRSK, DLB, COO, ALLE, LII, ELS, HEI.A, ROST, AZPN, APH, FFIN, LPLA,
- Reduced Positions: ZBRA, SITE,
- Sold Out: MCO, ATHM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Virtus KAR Mid-Cap Core Fund
- West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 221,910 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02%
- Azenta Inc (AZTA) - 728,195 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.90%
- AMETEK Inc (AME) - 534,384 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69%
- Globus Medical Inc (GMED) - 850,522 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.51%
- Exponent Inc (EXPO) - 511,586 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.19%
Virtus Equity Trust initiated holding in WR Berkley Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.47 and $76.73, with an estimated average price of $74.22. The stock is now traded at around $80.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 499,772 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Exponent Inc (EXPO)
Virtus Equity Trust added to a holding in Exponent Inc by 41.19%. The purchase prices were between $89.45 and $119.55, with an estimated average price of $107.72. The stock is now traded at around $122.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 511,586 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Nordson Corp (NDSN)
Virtus Equity Trust added to a holding in Nordson Corp by 43.92%. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $244.93, with an estimated average price of $230.95. The stock is now traded at around $270.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 207,354 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Latham Group Inc (SWIM)
Virtus Equity Trust added to a holding in Latham Group Inc by 67.79%. The purchase prices were between $16.4 and $31.91, with an estimated average price of $23.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,754,462 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
Virtus Equity Trust added to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 32.64%. The purchase prices were between $60.37 and $80.82, with an estimated average price of $67.84. The stock is now traded at around $57.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 703,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
Virtus Equity Trust sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $355.11 and $386.84, with an estimated average price of $376.82.Sold Out: Autohome Inc (ATHM)
Virtus Equity Trust sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $37.26 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $47.43.Reduced: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
Virtus Equity Trust reduced to a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp by 42.46%. The sale prices were between $506.91 and $590.6, with an estimated average price of $557.52. The stock is now traded at around $614.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.22%. Virtus Equity Trust still held 73,726 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)
Virtus Equity Trust reduced to a holding in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc by 24.04%. The sale prices were between $165.99 and $207.98, with an estimated average price of $188.92. The stock is now traded at around $236.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Virtus Equity Trust still held 178,779 shares as of 2021-09-30.
