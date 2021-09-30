Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund Buys BAE Systems PLC, Amcor PLC, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, Sells 3M Co, Snap-on Inc, Fastenal Co

New Purchases: BAESY, AMCR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BAE Systems PLC, Amcor PLC, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc, sells 3M Co, Snap-on Inc, Fastenal Co, Sonoco Products Co, Paychex Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund. As of 2021Q3, Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund owns 35 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 41,142 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 45,100 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 114,753 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Watsco Inc (WSO) - 22,133 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) - 140,065 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%

Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund initiated holding in BAE Systems PLC. The purchase prices were between $29.26 and $32.77, with an estimated average price of $31.04. The stock is now traded at around $29.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 168,578 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Amcor PLC. The purchase prices were between $11.25 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $11.94. The stock is now traded at around $11.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 438,674 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund added to a holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc by 85.88%. The purchase prices were between $78.79 and $91.85, with an estimated average price of $84.95. The stock is now traded at around $84.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 71,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc by 28.22%. The purchase prices were between $44.84 and $51.74, with an estimated average price of $48.2. The stock is now traded at around $41.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 108,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $51.61 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $54.25.

Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 62.02%. The sale prices were between $208.95 and $231.63, with an estimated average price of $221.79. The stock is now traded at around $217.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.64%. Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund still held 6,453 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Sonoco Products Co by 39.06%. The sale prices were between $59.58 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $64.05. The stock is now traded at around $59.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund still held 42,606 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Paychex Inc by 38.82%. The sale prices were between $106.73 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $112.3. The stock is now traded at around $124.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.21%. Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund still held 25,506 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 25.37%. The sale prices were between $99.18 and $116.92, with an estimated average price of $110.47. The stock is now traded at around $117.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund still held 39,719 shares as of 2021-09-30.