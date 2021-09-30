Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund Buys BAE Systems PLC, Amcor PLC, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, Sells 3M Co, Snap-on Inc, Fastenal Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund (Current Portfolio) buys BAE Systems PLC, Amcor PLC, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc, sells 3M Co, Snap-on Inc, Fastenal Co, Sonoco Products Co, Paychex Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund. As of 2021Q3, Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund owns 35 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/virtus+kar+equity+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund
  1. PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 41,142 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
  2. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 45,100 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
  3. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 114,753 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
  4. Watsco Inc (WSO) - 22,133 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
  5. Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) - 140,065 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
New Purchase: BAE Systems PLC (BAESY)

Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund initiated holding in BAE Systems PLC. The purchase prices were between $29.26 and $32.77, with an estimated average price of $31.04. The stock is now traded at around $29.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 168,578 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Amcor PLC (AMCR)

Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Amcor PLC. The purchase prices were between $11.25 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $11.94. The stock is now traded at around $11.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 438,674 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund added to a holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc by 85.88%. The purchase prices were between $78.79 and $91.85, with an estimated average price of $84.95. The stock is now traded at around $84.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 71,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)

Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc by 28.22%. The purchase prices were between $44.84 and $51.74, with an estimated average price of $48.2. The stock is now traded at around $41.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 108,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

Sold Out: Fastenal Co (FAST)

Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $51.61 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $54.25.

Reduced: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 62.02%. The sale prices were between $208.95 and $231.63, with an estimated average price of $221.79. The stock is now traded at around $217.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.64%. Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund still held 6,453 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Sonoco Products Co (SON)

Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Sonoco Products Co by 39.06%. The sale prices were between $59.58 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $64.05. The stock is now traded at around $59.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund still held 42,606 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Paychex Inc by 38.82%. The sale prices were between $106.73 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $112.3. The stock is now traded at around $124.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.21%. Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund still held 25,506 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 25.37%. The sale prices were between $99.18 and $116.92, with an estimated average price of $110.47. The stock is now traded at around $117.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund still held 39,719 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund. Also check out:

1. Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Virtus KAR Equity Income Fund keeps buying
