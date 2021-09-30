Sequoia Fund Inc Buys Universal Music Group NV, Wayfair Inc, Prosus NV, Sells Vivendi SE, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Arista Networks Inc

- New Purchases: UMG,
- Added Positions: W, TSM, PRX, FB, KMX,
- Reduced Positions: CACC, BRK/B, GOOG,
- Sold Out: VIV, FIS, ANET, HSX,
For the details of SEQUOIA FUND INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sequoia+fund+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SEQUOIA FUND INC
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 967,232 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.13%
- CarMax Inc (KMX) - 2,508,170 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.38%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,484,283 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.78%
- Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 460,023 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.18%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 100,042 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio.
Sequoia Fund Inc initiated holding in Universal Music Group NV. The purchase prices were between $23 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $25.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 7,303,152 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Wayfair Inc (W)
Sequoia Fund Inc added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 82.41%. The purchase prices were between $241.36 and $316.57, with an estimated average price of $282.2. The stock is now traded at around $202.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 832,759 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Prosus NV (PRX)
Sequoia Fund Inc added to a holding in Prosus NV by 33.70%. The purchase prices were between $67.66 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $74.45. The stock is now traded at around $72.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 2,004,779 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Vivendi SE (VIV)
Sequoia Fund Inc sold out a holding in Vivendi SE. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $13.41, with an estimated average price of $11.94.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Sequoia Fund Inc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16.Sold Out: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Sequoia Fund Inc sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $95.53, with an estimated average price of $91.64.Sold Out: Hiscox Ltd (HSX)
Sequoia Fund Inc sold out a holding in Hiscox Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.39 and $9.57, with an estimated average price of $8.95.
Here is the complete portfolio of SEQUOIA FUND INC. Also check out:
1. SEQUOIA FUND INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SEQUOIA FUND INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SEQUOIA FUND INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SEQUOIA FUND INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment