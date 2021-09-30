Sequoia Fund Inc Buys Universal Music Group NV, Wayfair Inc, Prosus NV, Sells Vivendi SE, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Arista Networks Inc

New Purchases: UMG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Universal Music Group NV, Wayfair Inc, Prosus NV, sells Vivendi SE, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sequoia Fund Inc. As of 2021Q3, Sequoia Fund Inc owns 26 stocks with a total value of $4.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SEQUOIA FUND INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sequoia+fund+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 967,232 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.13% CarMax Inc (KMX) - 2,508,170 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.38% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,484,283 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.78% Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 460,023 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.18% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 100,042 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio.

Sequoia Fund Inc initiated holding in Universal Music Group NV. The purchase prices were between $23 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $25.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 7,303,152 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sequoia Fund Inc added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 82.41%. The purchase prices were between $241.36 and $316.57, with an estimated average price of $282.2. The stock is now traded at around $202.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 832,759 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sequoia Fund Inc added to a holding in Prosus NV by 33.70%. The purchase prices were between $67.66 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $74.45. The stock is now traded at around $72.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 2,004,779 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sequoia Fund Inc sold out a holding in Vivendi SE. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $13.41, with an estimated average price of $11.94.

Sequoia Fund Inc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16.

Sequoia Fund Inc sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $95.53, with an estimated average price of $91.64.

Sequoia Fund Inc sold out a holding in Hiscox Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.39 and $9.57, with an estimated average price of $8.95.