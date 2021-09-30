Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. Buys Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc, Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc, Ciena Corp, Sells Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Crown Holdings Inc,

- New Purchases: RYAN, BRDG, CIEN, CNM, PGNY, PAYO, SILK, MCB, LVOX, CWAN, INTA, ELMS, YOU, ONON, SWTX, SOPH, STER, TALK, DH,
- Added Positions: WTRG, TOL, FOUR, SMAR, RL, PLYM, SNCY, GFL, AXS, TRGP, PACW, HHC, GTES, TRN, ROIC, KTB, JELD, INN, BALY, BLMN, ON, IRT, EPAC, NDSN, FOCS, CCS, CGNX, DAR, FBNC, Y, PFGC, HSC, RVNC, VRM, FIVE, OCDX, LFUS,
- Reduced Positions: ARES, EVBG, AVTR, ZWS, ACC, LECO, DVN, GLOB, PDCE, EWBC, JACK, TPTX, NTLA, BSIG, PWR, JAZZ, APLS, LASR, JBHT, BJ, PENN, BOOT, VCYT, NEP, TXRH, TIXT,
- Sold Out: HRC, CCK, STMP, BURL, PD, CDLX, SFM, CHNG, KMT, SPT, FA, IART, NSA, TMCI, KAMN, BJRI,
These are the top 5 holdings of PGIM JENNISON SMALL COMPANY FUND
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 1,281,737 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio.
- Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 1,133,104 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.95%
- Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 354,991 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio.
- BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG) - 1,391,304 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.08%
- Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) - 784,471 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.98%
Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $38.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 697,804 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (BRDG)
Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.15 and $19.26, with an estimated average price of $17.25. The stock is now traded at around $21.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 711,342 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ciena Corp (CIEN)
Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Ciena Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $58.51, with an estimated average price of $55.6. The stock is now traded at around $73.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 241,601 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Core & Main Inc (CNM)
Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Core & Main Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $30.1, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 460,833 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Progyny Inc (PGNY)
Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Progyny Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.43 and $63.48, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $46.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 200,369 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO)
Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Payoneer Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.44 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $6.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,230,779 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)
Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Essential Utilities Inc by 92.43%. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $50.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 489,646 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)
Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Toll Brothers Inc by 99.82%. The purchase prices were between $53.32 and $64.49, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $74.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 377,394 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)
Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc by 243.39%. The purchase prices were between $77.51 and $97.57, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 177,355 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)
Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Smartsheet Inc by 36.26%. The purchase prices were between $67.72 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $73.68. The stock is now traded at around $70.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 444,922 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (PLYM)
Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc by 181.21%. The purchase prices were between $20.13 and $23.75, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 377,322 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)
Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp by 35.15%. The purchase prices were between $103.79 and $125.22, with an estimated average price of $115.6. The stock is now traded at around $122.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 193,928 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)
Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $114.56 and $151.88, with an estimated average price of $134.94.Sold Out: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)
Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97.29 and $111.8, with an estimated average price of $104.99.Sold Out: (STMP)
Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $197.01 and $329.8, with an estimated average price of $315.61.Sold Out: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)
Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $283.57 and $352.64, with an estimated average price of $319.52.Sold Out: PagerDuty Inc (PD)
Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in PagerDuty Inc. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $47.49, with an estimated average price of $42.45.Sold Out: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)
Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Cardlytics Inc. The sale prices were between $77.81 and $132.88, with an estimated average price of $101.72.
