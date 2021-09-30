Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. Buys Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc, Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc, Ciena Corp, Sells Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Crown Holdings Inc,

New Purchases: RYAN, BRDG, CIEN, CNM, PGNY, PAYO, SILK, MCB, LVOX, CWAN, INTA, ELMS, YOU, ONON, SWTX, SOPH, STER, TALK, DH,

Added Positions: WTRG, TOL, FOUR, SMAR, RL, PLYM, SNCY, GFL, AXS, TRGP, PACW, HHC, GTES, TRN, ROIC, KTB, JELD, INN, BALY, BLMN, ON, IRT, EPAC, NDSN, FOCS, CCS, CGNX, DAR, FBNC, Y, PFGC, HSC, RVNC, VRM, FIVE, OCDX, LFUS,

Reduced Positions: ARES, EVBG, AVTR, ZWS, ACC, LECO, DVN, GLOB, PDCE, EWBC, JACK, TPTX, NTLA, BSIG, PWR, JAZZ, APLS, LASR, JBHT, BJ, PENN, BOOT, VCYT, NEP, TXRH, TIXT,

Sold Out: HRC, CCK, STMP, BURL, PD, CDLX, SFM, CHNG, KMT, SPT, FA, IART, NSA, TMCI, KAMN, BJRI,

Investment company Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc, Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc, Ciena Corp, Core & Main Inc, Progyny Inc, sells Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Crown Holdings Inc, , Burlington Stores Inc, PagerDuty Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. owns 135 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 1,281,737 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 1,133,104 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.95% Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 354,991 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG) - 1,391,304 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.08% Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) - 784,471 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.98%

Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $38.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 697,804 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.15 and $19.26, with an estimated average price of $17.25. The stock is now traded at around $21.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 711,342 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Ciena Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $58.51, with an estimated average price of $55.6. The stock is now traded at around $73.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 241,601 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Core & Main Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $30.1, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 460,833 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Progyny Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.43 and $63.48, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $46.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 200,369 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Payoneer Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.44 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $6.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,230,779 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Essential Utilities Inc by 92.43%. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $50.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 489,646 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Toll Brothers Inc by 99.82%. The purchase prices were between $53.32 and $64.49, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $74.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 377,394 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc by 243.39%. The purchase prices were between $77.51 and $97.57, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 177,355 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Smartsheet Inc by 36.26%. The purchase prices were between $67.72 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $73.68. The stock is now traded at around $70.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 444,922 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc by 181.21%. The purchase prices were between $20.13 and $23.75, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 377,322 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp by 35.15%. The purchase prices were between $103.79 and $125.22, with an estimated average price of $115.6. The stock is now traded at around $122.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 193,928 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $114.56 and $151.88, with an estimated average price of $134.94.

Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97.29 and $111.8, with an estimated average price of $104.99.

Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $197.01 and $329.8, with an estimated average price of $315.61.

Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $283.57 and $352.64, with an estimated average price of $319.52.

Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in PagerDuty Inc. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $47.49, with an estimated average price of $42.45.

Prudential Jennison Small Co Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Cardlytics Inc. The sale prices were between $77.81 and $132.88, with an estimated average price of $101.72.