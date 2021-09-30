Penn Series Developed International Index Fund Buys Prosus NV, BHP Group, Universal Music Group NV, Sells CapitaLand, Natixis SA, Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Prosus NV, BHP Group, Universal Music Group NV, Sea, CapitaLand Investment, sells CapitaLand, Natixis SA, Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC, Bank of East Asia, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Series Developed International Index Fund. As of 2021Q3, Penn Series Developed International Index Fund owns 849 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nestle SA (NESN) - 18,503 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 2,705 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 4,510 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68% LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) - 1,789 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% Toyota Motor Corp (7203) - 68,340 shares, 1.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%

Penn Series Developed International Index Fund initiated holding in Universal Music Group NV. The purchase prices were between $23 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $25.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Developed International Index Fund initiated holding in CapitaLand Investment Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.95 and $3.53, with an estimated average price of $3.34. The stock is now traded at around $3.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,607 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Developed International Index Fund initiated holding in SITC International Holdings Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $35.5, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $30.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Developed International Index Fund initiated holding in Embracer Group AB. The purchase prices were between $84.3 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $94.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,546 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Developed International Index Fund initiated holding in Vitesco Technologies Group AG. The purchase prices were between $51.7 and $64, with an estimated average price of $58.29. The stock is now traded at around $43.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 146 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Developed International Index Fund added to a holding in Prosus NV by 87.31%. The purchase prices were between $67.66 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $74.45. The stock is now traded at around $72.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,009 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Developed International Index Fund added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 38.16%. The purchase prices were between $36.39 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $46.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,952 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Developed International Index Fund added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $237.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Developed International Index Fund added to a holding in South32 Ltd by 126.86%. The purchase prices were between $2.78 and $3.53, with an estimated average price of $3.08. The stock is now traded at around $3.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,214 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Developed International Index Fund added to a holding in Renesas Electronics Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $1083 and $1452, with an estimated average price of $1232.4. The stock is now traded at around $1456.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Developed International Index Fund added to a holding in CK Asset Holdings Ltd by 73.00%. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $46.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,034 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Developed International Index Fund sold out a holding in CapitaLand Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.68 and $4.11, with an estimated average price of $3.98.

Penn Series Developed International Index Fund sold out a holding in Natixis SA. The sale prices were between $4 and $4.01, with an estimated average price of $4.

Penn Series Developed International Index Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $113.05 and $182.5, with an estimated average price of $161.96.

Penn Series Developed International Index Fund sold out a holding in Bank of East Asia Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.12 and $14.22, with an estimated average price of $13.