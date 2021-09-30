Penn Series Developed International Index Fund Buys Prosus NV, BHP Group, Universal Music Group NV, Sells CapitaLand, Natixis SA, Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Penn Series Developed International Index Fund Buys Prosus NV, BHP Group, Universal Music Group NV, Sells CapitaLand, Natixis SA, Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Penn Series Developed International Index Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Prosus NV, BHP Group, Universal Music Group NV, Sea, CapitaLand Investment, sells CapitaLand, Natixis SA, Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC, Bank of East Asia, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Series Developed International Index Fund. As of 2021Q3, Penn Series Developed International Index Fund owns 849 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Penn Series Developed International Index Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penn+series+developed+international+index+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Penn Series Developed International Index Fund
  1. Nestle SA (NESN) - 18,503 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
  2. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 2,705 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
  3. Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 4,510 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%
  4. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) - 1,789 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
  5. Toyota Motor Corp (7203) - 68,340 shares, 1.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
New Purchase: Universal Music Group NV (UMG)

Penn Series Developed International Index Fund initiated holding in Universal Music Group NV. The purchase prices were between $23 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $25.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: CapitaLand Investment Ltd (9CI)

Penn Series Developed International Index Fund initiated holding in CapitaLand Investment Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.95 and $3.53, with an estimated average price of $3.34. The stock is now traded at around $3.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,607 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SITC International Holdings Co Ltd (01308)

Penn Series Developed International Index Fund initiated holding in SITC International Holdings Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $35.5, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $30.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Embracer Group AB (EMBRAC B)

Penn Series Developed International Index Fund initiated holding in Embracer Group AB. The purchase prices were between $84.3 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $94.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,546 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vitesco Technologies Group AG (VTSC)

Penn Series Developed International Index Fund initiated holding in Vitesco Technologies Group AG. The purchase prices were between $51.7 and $64, with an estimated average price of $58.29. The stock is now traded at around $43.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 146 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Prosus NV (PRX)

Penn Series Developed International Index Fund added to a holding in Prosus NV by 87.31%. The purchase prices were between $67.66 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $74.45. The stock is now traded at around $72.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,009 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Penn Series Developed International Index Fund added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 38.16%. The purchase prices were between $36.39 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $46.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,952 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Penn Series Developed International Index Fund added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $237.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: South32 Ltd (S32)

Penn Series Developed International Index Fund added to a holding in South32 Ltd by 126.86%. The purchase prices were between $2.78 and $3.53, with an estimated average price of $3.08. The stock is now traded at around $3.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,214 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Renesas Electronics Corp (6723)

Penn Series Developed International Index Fund added to a holding in Renesas Electronics Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $1083 and $1452, with an estimated average price of $1232.4. The stock is now traded at around $1456.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CK Asset Holdings Ltd (01113)

Penn Series Developed International Index Fund added to a holding in CK Asset Holdings Ltd by 73.00%. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $46.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,034 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: CapitaLand Ltd (C31)

Penn Series Developed International Index Fund sold out a holding in CapitaLand Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.68 and $4.11, with an estimated average price of $3.98.

Sold Out: Natixis SA (KN)

Penn Series Developed International Index Fund sold out a holding in Natixis SA. The sale prices were between $4 and $4.01, with an estimated average price of $4.

Sold Out: (ILD)

Penn Series Developed International Index Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $113.05 and $182.5, with an estimated average price of $161.96.

Sold Out: Bank of East Asia Ltd (00023)

Penn Series Developed International Index Fund sold out a holding in Bank of East Asia Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.12 and $14.22, with an estimated average price of $13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Penn Series Developed International Index Fund. Also check out:

1. Penn Series Developed International Index Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Penn Series Developed International Index Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Penn Series Developed International Index Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Penn Series Developed International Index Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider