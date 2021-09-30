Penn Series SMID Cap Growth Fund Buys Vail Resorts Inc, Workiva Inc, Core & Main Inc, Sells Zendesk Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, 10x Genomics Inc

- New Purchases: MTN, WK, CNM, AXNX, AMRC, STVN, EVCM, ARNA, ENPH, GXO, COOK, NVAX, ONON, NTLA, MTSI, SPCE,
- Added Positions: TNDM, NCNO, SHLS, MKSI, SF, ROLL, TFX, PCOR, NBIX, LEVI, SMAR, EVR, NOVT, AZEK, PLNT, WH, SITE, ESTC, MNDY, ALGM, BL, TTEK, ALLE,
- Reduced Positions: TECH, MOH, AZTA, GNRC, PKI, MDB, CSTL, BILL, DOCN, MPWR, FIVE, BAH, CIEN, ENTG, DT, GH, IEX, FRPT, DECK, TDY, AVLR, RPM, BEAM, RH, FND, J, POOL, CROX, ALNY, TTC, AVY, RPD, SMG, SAIL, FOUR, LSCC, FOXF, CFX, HALO, RGEN, ELAN, AGIO, TXRH, BC, VRNS, ARGX, YETI, ASH, GTLS, ALHC, QTRX, RARE, XM, SFIX, BMBL, EXEL, YMAB, NEOG, OTLY, LII, PACB, PII, RVLV, OLO, SWIM, XPO, CERT, BLI, TWST, AVIR, FIGS, ALLO,
- Sold Out: ZEN, TXG, HUBS, KTOS, HEI.A, NVRO, ZY, ALKT, CFLT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Penn Series SMID Cap Growth Fund
- Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 33,776 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
- Entegris Inc (ENTG) - 18,866 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
- PerkinElmer Inc (PKI) - 10,792 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.81%
- Novanta Inc (NOVT) - 11,502 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.09%
- MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI) - 11,659 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.89%
Penn Series SMID Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.28 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $308.42. The stock is now traded at around $338.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 3,354 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Workiva Inc (WK)
Penn Series SMID Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Workiva Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.04 and $154.12, with an estimated average price of $135.39. The stock is now traded at around $134.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 7,591 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Core & Main Inc (CNM)
Penn Series SMID Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Core & Main Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $30.1, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 29,512 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Axonics Inc (AXNX)
Penn Series SMID Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Axonics Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.21 and $78.66, with an estimated average price of $68.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 11,203 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ameresco Inc (AMRC)
Penn Series SMID Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Ameresco Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.43 and $72.13, with an estimated average price of $65.93. The stock is now traded at around $81.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 11,305 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Stevanato Group SPA (STVN)
Penn Series SMID Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Stevanato Group SPA. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $28.7, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $22.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 25,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)
Penn Series SMID Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 67.13%. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $129.4, with an estimated average price of $110.07. The stock is now traded at around $132.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 13,544 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ncino Inc (NCNO)
Penn Series SMID Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Ncino Inc by 70.04%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $78.14, with an estimated average price of $66.72. The stock is now traded at around $54.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 14,481 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)
Penn Series SMID Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc by 105.53%. The purchase prices were between $25.68 and $37.49, with an estimated average price of $31.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 23,852 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI)
Penn Series SMID Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in MKS Instruments Inc by 22.89%. The purchase prices were between $140.42 and $170.77, with an estimated average price of $153.66. The stock is now traded at around $161.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,659 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Stifel Financial Corp (SF)
Penn Series SMID Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Stifel Financial Corp by 20.89%. The purchase prices were between $61.25 and $70.78, with an estimated average price of $66.87. The stock is now traded at around $69.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 20,338 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Teleflex Inc (TFX)
Penn Series SMID Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $360.3 and $422.82, with an estimated average price of $389.82. The stock is now traded at around $321.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,433 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Penn Series SMID Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $115.3 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $129.39.Sold Out: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)
Penn Series SMID Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The sale prices were between $145.58 and $192.14, with an estimated average price of $172.18.Sold Out: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
Penn Series SMID Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $550.72 and $734.28, with an estimated average price of $644.36.Sold Out: Heico Corp (HEI.A)
Penn Series SMID Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $110.96 and $130.22, with an estimated average price of $119.34.Sold Out: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS)
Penn Series SMID Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $21.39 and $28.65, with an estimated average price of $24.77.Sold Out: Nevro Corp (NVRO)
Penn Series SMID Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Nevro Corp. The sale prices were between $101.99 and $166.36, with an estimated average price of $131.29.
Here is the complete portfolio of Penn Series SMID Cap Growth Fund.
1. Penn Series SMID Cap Growth Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Penn Series SMID Cap Growth Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Penn Series SMID Cap Growth Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Penn Series SMID Cap Growth Fund keeps buying
