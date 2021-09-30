Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund Buys AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, Coursera Inc, Sells , Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC, MultiPlan Corp

- New Purchases: PWSC, ADGI, VERV, LAW, COOK, ERAS, PECO, STGW, CRBU, LFST, FLYW, FA, XMTR, IPSC, AVTE, BLFY, VINC, DAWN, GRPH, NUVL, GLUE, CVRX, ICVX, KRUS, INTA, ATCX, SNSE, CTKB, SNPO, INST, INST, CTOS, WEBR, NEXI, CYT, DNUT, SGHT, BHG, RPID, KLTR, JANX, CURV, BASE, MLNK, ANGN, LYEL, EVCM, FXLV, MXCT, EWCZ, TNYA, EBET, IMRX, TKNO, IAS, IMGO, AOMR, ABSI, ABOS, ZVIA, HOWL, ELYM, OMIC, TALS, CNVY, IKNA, VERA, OB, OMGA,
- Added Positions: AMC, DOCN, COUR, SANA, BFLY, PFGC, BIPC, ETWO, HYFM, PRCH, PHR, SEER, SKIN, MLKN, ARKO, MMAT, MGNI, NTLA, ROLL, CELH, OPCH, WSC, NSA, CRTX, APPS, EFSC, WK, TTEK, VTOL, ANAT, NOVT, ASO, CWK, TLS, DM, MSGE, APR, ALE, LILAK, DHT, HCSG, TXRH, PLMR, CEIX, MGEE, BXMT, TNET, OVV, VVNT, AGEN, RLJ, CVLT, ARI, SKT, M, BDC, FULC, PZZA, MTDR, NMRK, STRA, GOLF, KYMR, IIIV, ZWS, EAF, TBK, FI, ATRA, MAC, BRP, OMCL, XPEL, LOVE, BYSI, ENS, TWO, INSW, RLGY, PACB, HOPE, DOC, XPER, EME, COLB, PASG, COOP, TTMI, CCS, COKE, XONE, ZD, SUM, IIVI, SPNT, TRTN, RAPT, CARG, BHVN, SI, CRNX, GRC, SPRO, FATE, UPWK, SBRA, EPAY, EB, UIS, SKY, AEVA, FORM, KDMN, STMP, PGNY, ALLO, EGHT, USNA, MDP, KZR, LHCG, IBOC, FOCS, LXRX, AMRK, SPWR, MASS, ADC, AEIS, ISEE, DEN, KFRC, ATRC, VICR, RDNT, RMO, ACRE, BOMN, HCAT, PLBY, POLY, TWST, RMNI, CNMD, MGI, ORGO, NJR, AVA, MWA, TROX, NGM, PFS, USPH, SAIL, RAVN, PRIM, PI, KN, NGVT, NYMT, CHX, KDNY, JNCE, WSFS, AMRC, LTHM, KNTE, CCOI, PACK, INSM, GNK, CALM, EOSE, SPT, ENV, ARNC, YEXT, SHOO, ATHA, VGR, RPAY, EVC, KBR, RPD, POWI, PLYM, SONO, UEC, LNTH, PEBO, AAWW, UFS, VERU, MLAB, MOG.A, WCC, APG, BOOM, LPSN, NESR, TPB, NMIH, VCRA, CGEM, ORA, ORIC, DGII, SIGI, QTWO, POR, ADNT, SWTX, PRLB, KFY, YMAB, VLY, MRNS, BCPC, CLDX, VRNS, MNR, AEO, NKLA, CCCC, OPK, MIME, ITRI, ONB, SAVE, RADI, BJ, GDYN, DTIL, NRIX, SBCF, GATX, ALEC, CENTA, PRTS, CSOD, CMRE, LIVN, ABCB, SSTK, BCO, FC, PNM, PAVM, RCUS, PRK, AKR, CSWI, PING, SCWX, AXNX, UNIT, BLKB, INSP, TEX, MANT, SEAS, UMH, ALGS, VRE, EPRT, BEAM, MGTX, STAG, DVAX, RRR, OLMA, CENX, BKE, AAT, SWN, APEI, CDXS, ONTF, DIN, JELD, SELB, BPMC, LOB, SILK, PMT, GPRE, CMTL, GMRE, BANR, NKTX, SHO, CVA, MMS, SPSC, MMSI, VERI, CURO, MNKD, BNL, EOLS, LSCC, TRNO, STOK, HTLF, KRYS, OCDX, EXLS, PDCE, EBS, ARWR, REPL, UCBI, AERI, PGEN, HR, FCPT, FRG, SGH, SWX, FDMT, NEO, ICFI, GBX, HALO, FBC, CYTK, LMAT, PTSI, TGI, PCVX, ROIC, ASPN, SM, FFBC, NPO, CRSR, MCF, NUVB, FIZZ, VRNT, XENT, LNN, HSC, NEOG, KMT, SFIX, PTCT, EVER, GKOS, COHU, WBT, APLS, HELE, CNO, KAI, INOV, LE, CORT, NSP, EBC, VRRM, ESGC, INT, CNK, TGH, AQUA, SJI, PEB, FOLD, PRMW, KTOS, AMKR, GPI, WW, GVA, ODP, IBP, TGTX, SANM, WING, FOXF, KWR, GATO, SAFM, RPAI, HL, CMC, BCRX, AEL, MNTV, XHR, KW, DAN, HCC, GMS, VSTO, NVRO, IIPR, WERN, STAR, REZI, LXP, GNW, CVCO, UPLD, FCEL, IGT, WTS, SGRY, PTGX, MFA, NVTA, APPF, URBN, RLI, KNSL, IRDM, MED, IRT, AXSM,
- Reduced Positions: MPLN, CADE, CADE, STEM, WOR, DNOW, NBTB, RCM, SCS, STBA, MTOR, DRNA, OTTR, JYNT, CHEF, BUSE, MBI, KRA, ESGR, INVA, CBZ, PFC, TVTY, EPAC, HFWA, WRLD, GFF, ASIX, TRN, ATSG, CDMO, WETF, CAL, GDOT, ARCT, BVH, FRME, CXP, DEA, MAXR, KBH, NAVI, VRTS, OI,
- Sold Out: QTS, MIC, CORE, TBIO, SYKE, LMNX, KNL, CNST, USCR, CBB, ORBC, WTRE, REPX, MSGN, PFBI, FCBP, MDCA, DSSI,
- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) - 16,655 shares, 0.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.56%
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) - 2,200 shares, 0.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.00%
- Crocs Inc (CROX) - 2,000 shares, 0.30% of the total portfolio.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) - 4,424 shares, 0.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%
- Ovintiv Inc (OVV) - 8,500 shares, 0.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%
Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund initiated holding in PowerSchool Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Adagio Therapeutics Inc (ADGI)
Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund initiated holding in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.88 and $56.08, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $33.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Stagwell Inc (STGW)
Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund initiated holding in Stagwell Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.55 and $8.66, with an estimated average price of $7.27. The stock is now traded at around $8.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV)
Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund initiated holding in Verve Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $46 and $73.99, with an estimated average price of $58.89. The stock is now traded at around $32.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Erasca Inc (ERAS)
Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund initiated holding in Erasca Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $24.34, with an estimated average price of $20.69. The stock is now traded at around $13.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Xometry Inc (XMTR)
Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund initiated holding in Xometry Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $81.35, with an estimated average price of $69.33. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)
Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund added to a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc by 28.56%. The purchase prices were between $29.84 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,655 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)
Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund added to a holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.45 and $87.67, with an estimated average price of $61.9. The stock is now traded at around $84.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Coursera Inc (COUR)
Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund added to a holding in Coursera Inc by 375.00%. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $43.31, with an estimated average price of $37.71. The stock is now traded at around $25.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA)
Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund added to a holding in Sana Biotechnology Inc by 211.11%. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $25.88, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $17.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)
Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund added to a holding in Butterfly Network Inc by 391.67%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $11.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)
Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund added to a holding in Porch Group Inc by 316.67%. The purchase prices were between $15.22 and $22.88, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $16.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (QTS)
Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $77.23 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $77.64.Sold Out: Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC)
Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC. The sale prices were between $38.47 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $39.48.Sold Out: Sykes Enterprises Inc (SYKE)
Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund sold out a holding in Sykes Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $53.11 and $54, with an estimated average price of $53.65.Sold Out: (TBIO)
Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $27.64 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $34.42.Sold Out: (CORE)
Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $41.1 and $46, with an estimated average price of $43.34.Sold Out: (LMNX)
Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $36.76 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $36.88.
