Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund Buys AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, Coursera Inc, Sells , Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC, MultiPlan Corp

New Purchases: PWSC, ADGI, VERV, LAW, COOK, ERAS, PECO, STGW, CRBU, LFST, FLYW, FA, XMTR, IPSC, AVTE, BLFY, VINC, DAWN, GRPH, NUVL, GLUE, CVRX, ICVX, KRUS, INTA, ATCX, SNSE, CTKB, SNPO, INST, INST, CTOS, WEBR, NEXI, CYT, DNUT, SGHT, BHG, RPID, KLTR, JANX, CURV, BASE, MLNK, ANGN, LYEL, EVCM, FXLV, MXCT, EWCZ, TNYA, EBET, IMRX, TKNO, IAS, IMGO, AOMR, ABSI, ABOS, ZVIA, HOWL, ELYM, OMIC, TALS, CNVY, IKNA, VERA, OB, OMGA,

MPLN, CADE, CADE, STEM, WOR, DNOW, NBTB, RCM, SCS, STBA, MTOR, DRNA, OTTR, JYNT, CHEF, BUSE, MBI, KRA, ESGR, INVA, CBZ, PFC, TVTY, EPAC, HFWA, WRLD, GFF, ASIX, TRN, ATSG, CDMO, WETF, CAL, GDOT, ARCT, BVH, FRME, CXP, DEA, MAXR, KBH, NAVI, VRTS, OI, Sold Out: QTS, MIC, CORE, TBIO, SYKE, LMNX, KNL, CNST, USCR, CBB, ORBC, WTRE, REPX, MSGN, PFBI, FCBP, MDCA, DSSI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, Coursera Inc, Sana Biotechnology Inc, Butterfly Network Inc, sells , Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC, MultiPlan Corp, , Sykes Enterprises Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund. As of 2021Q3, Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund owns 2005 stocks with a total value of $95 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) - 16,655 shares, 0.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.56% Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) - 2,200 shares, 0.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.00% Crocs Inc (CROX) - 2,000 shares, 0.30% of the total portfolio. Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) - 4,424 shares, 0.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73% Ovintiv Inc (OVV) - 8,500 shares, 0.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund initiated holding in PowerSchool Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund initiated holding in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.88 and $56.08, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $33.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund initiated holding in Stagwell Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.55 and $8.66, with an estimated average price of $7.27. The stock is now traded at around $8.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund initiated holding in Verve Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $46 and $73.99, with an estimated average price of $58.89. The stock is now traded at around $32.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund initiated holding in Erasca Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $24.34, with an estimated average price of $20.69. The stock is now traded at around $13.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund initiated holding in Xometry Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $81.35, with an estimated average price of $69.33. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund added to a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc by 28.56%. The purchase prices were between $29.84 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,655 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund added to a holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.45 and $87.67, with an estimated average price of $61.9. The stock is now traded at around $84.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund added to a holding in Coursera Inc by 375.00%. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $43.31, with an estimated average price of $37.71. The stock is now traded at around $25.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund added to a holding in Sana Biotechnology Inc by 211.11%. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $25.88, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $17.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund added to a holding in Butterfly Network Inc by 391.67%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $11.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund added to a holding in Porch Group Inc by 316.67%. The purchase prices were between $15.22 and $22.88, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $16.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $77.23 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $77.64.

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC. The sale prices were between $38.47 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $39.48.

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund sold out a holding in Sykes Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $53.11 and $54, with an estimated average price of $53.65.

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $27.64 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $34.42.

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $41.1 and $46, with an estimated average price of $43.34.

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $36.76 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $36.88.