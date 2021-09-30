Logo
Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund Buys AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, Coursera Inc, Sells , Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC, MultiPlan Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund (Current Portfolio) buys AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, Coursera Inc, Sana Biotechnology Inc, Butterfly Network Inc, sells , Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC, MultiPlan Corp, , Sykes Enterprises Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund. As of 2021Q3, Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund owns 2005 stocks with a total value of $95 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penn+series+small+cap+index+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund
  1. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) - 16,655 shares, 0.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.56%
  2. Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) - 2,200 shares, 0.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.00%
  3. Crocs Inc (CROX) - 2,000 shares, 0.30% of the total portfolio.
  4. Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) - 4,424 shares, 0.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%
  5. Ovintiv Inc (OVV) - 8,500 shares, 0.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%
New Purchase: PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC)

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund initiated holding in PowerSchool Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Adagio Therapeutics Inc (ADGI)

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund initiated holding in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.88 and $56.08, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $33.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Stagwell Inc (STGW)

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund initiated holding in Stagwell Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.55 and $8.66, with an estimated average price of $7.27. The stock is now traded at around $8.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV)

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund initiated holding in Verve Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $46 and $73.99, with an estimated average price of $58.89. The stock is now traded at around $32.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Erasca Inc (ERAS)

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund initiated holding in Erasca Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $24.34, with an estimated average price of $20.69. The stock is now traded at around $13.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Xometry Inc (XMTR)

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund initiated holding in Xometry Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $81.35, with an estimated average price of $69.33. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund added to a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc by 28.56%. The purchase prices were between $29.84 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,655 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund added to a holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.45 and $87.67, with an estimated average price of $61.9. The stock is now traded at around $84.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Coursera Inc (COUR)

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund added to a holding in Coursera Inc by 375.00%. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $43.31, with an estimated average price of $37.71. The stock is now traded at around $25.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA)

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund added to a holding in Sana Biotechnology Inc by 211.11%. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $25.88, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $17.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund added to a holding in Butterfly Network Inc by 391.67%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $11.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund added to a holding in Porch Group Inc by 316.67%. The purchase prices were between $15.22 and $22.88, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $16.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (QTS)

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $77.23 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $77.64.

Sold Out: Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC)

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC. The sale prices were between $38.47 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $39.48.

Sold Out: Sykes Enterprises Inc (SYKE)

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund sold out a holding in Sykes Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $53.11 and $54, with an estimated average price of $53.65.

Sold Out: (TBIO)

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $27.64 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $34.42.

Sold Out: (CORE)

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $41.1 and $46, with an estimated average price of $43.34.

Sold Out: (LMNX)

Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $36.76 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $36.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund. Also check out:

1. Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Penn Series Small Cap Index Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
