Penn Series Small Cap Growth Fund Buys Core & Main Inc, Clear Secure Inc, Inotiv Inc, Sells Guidewire Software Inc, Alarm.com Holdings Inc, Standex International Corp

- New Purchases: CNM, YOU, NOTV, PRTS,
- Added Positions: ROG, EPIX, GTES,
- Reduced Positions: DSP,
- Sold Out: GWRE, ALRM, SXI, FUL, RYTM, ACAD, ALKT, OLK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Penn Series Small Cap Growth Fund
- Catalent Inc (CTLT) - 36,476 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio.
- NICE Ltd (NICE) - 14,201 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio.
- Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 38,886 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio.
- LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 17,753 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio.
- Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) - 30,365 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio.
Penn Series Small Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Core & Main Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $30.1, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 54,621 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Clear Secure Inc (YOU)
Penn Series Small Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Clear Secure Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.2 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $46.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 17,590 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Inotiv Inc (NOTV)
Penn Series Small Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Inotiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.69 and $49.93, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $48.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 18,410 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CarParts.com Inc (PRTS)
Penn Series Small Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in CarParts.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.61 and $19.93, with an estimated average price of $17.4. The stock is now traded at around $12.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,219 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Rogers Corp (ROG)
Penn Series Small Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Rogers Corp by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $213.82, with an estimated average price of $196.95. The stock is now traded at around $271.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,154 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX)
Penn Series Small Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in ESSA Pharma Inc by 90.58%. The purchase prices were between $7.76 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $15.99. The stock is now traded at around $11.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,729 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)
Penn Series Small Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $108.15 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $115.55.Sold Out: Alarm.com Holdings Inc (ALRM)
Penn Series Small Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Alarm.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $77.1 and $90.28, with an estimated average price of $82.79.Sold Out: Standex International Corp (SXI)
Penn Series Small Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Standex International Corp. The sale prices were between $87.39 and $101.4, with an estimated average price of $95.15.Sold Out: H.B. Fuller Co (FUL)
Penn Series Small Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in H.B. Fuller Co. The sale prices were between $59.86 and $68.32, with an estimated average price of $64.82.Sold Out: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM)
Penn Series Small Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $11.68 and $20.72, with an estimated average price of $15.32.Sold Out: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)
Penn Series Small Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $15.78 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $19.31.
