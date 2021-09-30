Penn Series Small Cap Growth Fund Buys Core & Main Inc, Clear Secure Inc, Inotiv Inc, Sells Guidewire Software Inc, Alarm.com Holdings Inc, Standex International Corp

New Purchases: CNM, YOU, NOTV, PRTS,

CNM, YOU, NOTV, PRTS, Added Positions: ROG, EPIX, GTES,

ROG, EPIX, GTES, Reduced Positions: DSP,

DSP, Sold Out: GWRE, ALRM, SXI, FUL, RYTM, ACAD, ALKT, OLK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Core & Main Inc, Clear Secure Inc, Inotiv Inc, Rogers Corp, CarParts.com Inc, sells Guidewire Software Inc, Alarm.com Holdings Inc, Standex International Corp, H.B. Fuller Co, Viant Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Series Small Cap Growth Fund. As of 2021Q3, Penn Series Small Cap Growth Fund owns 116 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Penn Series Small Cap Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penn+series+small+cap+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Catalent Inc (CTLT) - 36,476 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. NICE Ltd (NICE) - 14,201 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 38,886 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 17,753 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) - 30,365 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio.

Penn Series Small Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Core & Main Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $30.1, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 54,621 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Small Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Clear Secure Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.2 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $46.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 17,590 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Small Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Inotiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.69 and $49.93, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $48.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 18,410 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Small Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in CarParts.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.61 and $19.93, with an estimated average price of $17.4. The stock is now traded at around $12.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,219 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Small Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Rogers Corp by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $213.82, with an estimated average price of $196.95. The stock is now traded at around $271.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,154 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Small Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in ESSA Pharma Inc by 90.58%. The purchase prices were between $7.76 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $15.99. The stock is now traded at around $11.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,729 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Small Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $108.15 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $115.55.

Penn Series Small Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Alarm.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $77.1 and $90.28, with an estimated average price of $82.79.

Penn Series Small Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Standex International Corp. The sale prices were between $87.39 and $101.4, with an estimated average price of $95.15.

Penn Series Small Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in H.B. Fuller Co. The sale prices were between $59.86 and $68.32, with an estimated average price of $64.82.

Penn Series Small Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $11.68 and $20.72, with an estimated average price of $15.32.

Penn Series Small Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $15.78 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $19.31.