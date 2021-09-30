Logo
Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund Buys BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Ovintiv Inc, Centennial Resource Development Inc, Sells CNX Resources Corp, EQT Corp, American Eagle Outfitters Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund (Current Portfolio) buys BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Ovintiv Inc, Centennial Resource Development Inc, Signet Jewelers, Avis Budget Group Inc, sells CNX Resources Corp, EQT Corp, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Adient PLC, Maxar Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund. As of 2021Q3, Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund owns 223 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penn+series+small+cap+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund
  1. Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS) - 36,669 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.14%
  2. Avient Corp (AVNT) - 49,456 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
  3. WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 17,109 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
  4. KBR Inc (KBR) - 43,397 shares, 0.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.02%
  5. Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 24,609 shares, 0.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11%
New Purchase: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $59.18, with an estimated average price of $53.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 22,289 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.64 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $27.7. The stock is now traded at around $34.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 35,501 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV)

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Centennial Resource Development Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.09 and $7.2, with an estimated average price of $5.47. The stock is now traded at around $6.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 153,357 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG)

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd. The purchase prices were between $61.73 and $85.4, with an estimated average price of $73.7. The stock is now traded at around $87.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,762 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.74 and $120.21, with an estimated average price of $88.06. The stock is now traded at around $243.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 6,502 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.26 and $166.63, with an estimated average price of $159.95. The stock is now traded at around $163.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,643 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SITE Centers Corp (SITC)

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in SITE Centers Corp by 93.43%. The purchase prices were between $14.19 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $15.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 84,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc by 87.42%. The purchase prices were between $14.72 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $13.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 81,202 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Knowles Corp (KN)

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Knowles Corp by 176.13%. The purchase prices were between $18.44 and $20.29, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 30,855 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Primo Water Corp (PRMW)

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Primo Water Corp by 33.49%. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $16.85. The stock is now traded at around $17.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 83,348 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: UniFirst Corp (UNF)

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in UniFirst Corp by 57.78%. The purchase prices were between $210.63 and $230.62, with an estimated average price of $220.33. The stock is now traded at around $204.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,845 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 61.91%. The purchase prices were between $14.47 and $18.66, with an estimated average price of $16.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 44,348 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in CNX Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $10.58 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $12.11.

Sold Out: EQT Corp (EQT)

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in EQT Corp. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.4.

Sold Out: Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR)

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.34 and $40.74, with an estimated average price of $32.23.

Sold Out: Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Matador Resources Co. The sale prices were between $25.59 and $38.4, with an estimated average price of $30.72.

Sold Out: SkyWest Inc (SKYW)

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in SkyWest Inc. The sale prices were between $37.18 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $43.56.

Sold Out: Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The sale prices were between $181.06 and $196.67, with an estimated average price of $188.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund. Also check out:

1. Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund keeps buying
