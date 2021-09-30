Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund Buys BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Ovintiv Inc, Centennial Resource Development Inc, Sells CNX Resources Corp, EQT Corp, American Eagle Outfitters Inc

New Purchases: BJ, OVV, CDEV, SIG, CAR, IWN, EBC, ASO, TGNA, NEX, LBRT, MARA, CYTK, SOVO, MRSN,

BJ, OVV, CDEV, SIG, CAR, IWN, EBC, ASO, TGNA, NEX, LBRT, MARA, CYTK, SOVO, MRSN, Added Positions: SITC, SBRA, KN, PRMW, GT, UNF, CCS, KW, FUL, DLX, DBRG, VIAV, IRDM, CTRN, ALGT, EVC, HWC, TDS, CSTM, CNO, SM, NUVA, INO, COHU, ELY, WAFD, PACW, KMT, M, GDOT, RCII, ANF, RVMD, DY, JW.A, RHP, CNMD, MMSI, ARNA, ACA, BANR, MDRX, ALE, IRWD, WCC, RAMP, BLUE, MGY, IHRT,

SITC, SBRA, KN, PRMW, GT, UNF, CCS, KW, FUL, DLX, DBRG, VIAV, IRDM, CTRN, ALGT, EVC, HWC, TDS, CSTM, CNO, SM, NUVA, INO, COHU, ELY, WAFD, PACW, KMT, M, GDOT, RCII, ANF, RVMD, DY, JW.A, RHP, CNMD, MMSI, ARNA, ACA, BANR, MDRX, ALE, IRWD, WCC, RAMP, BLUE, MGY, IHRT, Reduced Positions: AEO, ADNT, PFGC, MTH, TROX, SSB, FLOW, OPCH, GWB, ZWS, AA, GTLS, PNFP, CPRI, CRNC, BRC, ARNC, ARCB, AR, OMI, CROX, UNFI, AMN, PRLB, CHX, VNOM, KRA, UFS, KBR, RRC, ROG, WHD, ZUMZ, THC, KAMN, ASGN, BLMN, IBP, UTZ, NXST, ITCI, ALKS, SF, CFX, SUM, FA, HLI, TNL, MNRL, PRI, TEX, HRI, RLI, BRP,

AEO, ADNT, PFGC, MTH, TROX, SSB, FLOW, OPCH, GWB, ZWS, AA, GTLS, PNFP, CPRI, CRNC, BRC, ARNC, ARCB, AR, OMI, CROX, UNFI, AMN, PRLB, CHX, VNOM, KRA, UFS, KBR, RRC, ROG, WHD, ZUMZ, THC, KAMN, ASGN, BLMN, IBP, UTZ, NXST, ITCI, ALKS, SF, CFX, SUM, FA, HLI, TNL, MNRL, PRI, TEX, HRI, RLI, BRP, Sold Out: CNX, EQT, MAXR, SKYW, MTDR, SAFM, LSI, NTCT, ATSG, CNK, RTLR, CWEN.A, POR, MNKD, BIG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Ovintiv Inc, Centennial Resource Development Inc, Signet Jewelers, Avis Budget Group Inc, sells CNX Resources Corp, EQT Corp, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Adient PLC, Maxar Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund. As of 2021Q3, Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund owns 223 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penn+series+small+cap+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS) - 36,669 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.14% Avient Corp (AVNT) - 49,456 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 17,109 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30% KBR Inc (KBR) - 43,397 shares, 0.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.02% Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 24,609 shares, 0.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11%

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $59.18, with an estimated average price of $53.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 22,289 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.64 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $27.7. The stock is now traded at around $34.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 35,501 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Centennial Resource Development Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.09 and $7.2, with an estimated average price of $5.47. The stock is now traded at around $6.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 153,357 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd. The purchase prices were between $61.73 and $85.4, with an estimated average price of $73.7. The stock is now traded at around $87.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,762 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.74 and $120.21, with an estimated average price of $88.06. The stock is now traded at around $243.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 6,502 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.26 and $166.63, with an estimated average price of $159.95. The stock is now traded at around $163.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,643 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in SITE Centers Corp by 93.43%. The purchase prices were between $14.19 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $15.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 84,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc by 87.42%. The purchase prices were between $14.72 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $13.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 81,202 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Knowles Corp by 176.13%. The purchase prices were between $18.44 and $20.29, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 30,855 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Primo Water Corp by 33.49%. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $16.85. The stock is now traded at around $17.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 83,348 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in UniFirst Corp by 57.78%. The purchase prices were between $210.63 and $230.62, with an estimated average price of $220.33. The stock is now traded at around $204.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,845 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 61.91%. The purchase prices were between $14.47 and $18.66, with an estimated average price of $16.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 44,348 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in CNX Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $10.58 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $12.11.

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in EQT Corp. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.4.

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.34 and $40.74, with an estimated average price of $32.23.

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Matador Resources Co. The sale prices were between $25.59 and $38.4, with an estimated average price of $30.72.

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in SkyWest Inc. The sale prices were between $37.18 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $43.56.

Penn Series Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The sale prices were between $181.06 and $196.67, with an estimated average price of $188.72.