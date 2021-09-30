Logo
Penn Series International Equity Fund Buys CAE Inc, Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV, NAVER Corp, Sells Unilever PLC, Unilever PLC, Budweiser Brewing Co APAC

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Penn Series International Equity Fund (Current Portfolio) buys CAE Inc, Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV, NAVER Corp, Kobe Bussan Co, Mondelez International Inc, sells Unilever PLC, Unilever PLC, Budweiser Brewing Co APAC, NetEase Inc, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Series International Equity Fund. As of 2021Q3, Penn Series International Equity Fund owns 37 stocks with a total value of $332 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Penn Series International Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penn+series+international+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Penn Series International Equity Fund
  1. Constellation Software Inc (CSU) - 11,554 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53%
  2. Eurofins Scientific SE (ERF) - 117,138 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53%
  3. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) - 280,679 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.61%
  4. Alcon Inc (ALC) - 174,753 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.69%
  5. Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO) - 1,733,064 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%
New Purchase: CAE Inc (CAE)

Penn Series International Equity Fund initiated holding in CAE Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.38 and $39.7, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $30.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 369,358 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (WALMEX)

Penn Series International Equity Fund initiated holding in Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $62.91 and $73.3, with an estimated average price of $68.56. The stock is now traded at around $73.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 2,674,285 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NAVER Corp (035420)

Penn Series International Equity Fund initiated holding in NAVER Corp. The purchase prices were between $387000 and $454000, with an estimated average price of $426515. The stock is now traded at around $395000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 27,525 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Kobe Bussan Co Ltd (3038)

Penn Series International Equity Fund initiated holding in Kobe Bussan Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3500 and $4605, with an estimated average price of $3996.59. The stock is now traded at around $4050.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 270,578 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Allegro.EU SA (ALE)

Penn Series International Equity Fund initiated holding in Allegro.EU SA. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $73.9, with an estimated average price of $66.86. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 231,253 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Penn Series International Equity Fund added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 92.89%. The purchase prices were between $58.18 and $65.23, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $62.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 136,839 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Teleperformance SE (TEP)

Penn Series International Equity Fund added to a holding in Teleperformance SE by 90.42%. The purchase prices were between $340.1 and $384.9, with an estimated average price of $362.28. The stock is now traded at around $375.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 20,516 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alcon Inc (ALC)

Penn Series International Equity Fund added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 31.69%. The purchase prices were between $63.04 and $80, with an estimated average price of $70.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 174,753 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Diageo PLC (DGE)

Penn Series International Equity Fund added to a holding in Diageo PLC by 37.65%. The purchase prices were between $34.34 and $36.36, with an estimated average price of $35.21. The stock is now traded at around $39.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 209,348 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UNA)

Penn Series International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $45.96 and $50.97, with an estimated average price of $48.05.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UNA)

Penn Series International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $45.96 and $50.97, with an estimated average price of $48.05.

Sold Out: Budweiser Brewing Co APAC Ltd (01876)

Penn Series International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Budweiser Brewing Co APAC Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.34 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Sold Out: NetEase Inc (09999)

Penn Series International Equity Fund sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $120 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $146.9.

Sold Out: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd (2502)

Penn Series International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $4896 and $5679, with an estimated average price of $5175.86.

Sold Out: Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC)

Penn Series International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $2414.8 and $2849.8, with an estimated average price of $2654.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of Penn Series International Equity Fund. Also check out:

1. Penn Series International Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Penn Series International Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Penn Series International Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Penn Series International Equity Fund keeps buying
