Penn Series International Equity Fund Buys CAE Inc, Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV, NAVER Corp, Sells Unilever PLC, Unilever PLC, Budweiser Brewing Co APAC

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CAE Inc, Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV, NAVER Corp, Kobe Bussan Co, Mondelez International Inc, sells Unilever PLC, Unilever PLC, Budweiser Brewing Co APAC, NetEase Inc, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Series International Equity Fund. As of 2021Q3, Penn Series International Equity Fund owns 37 stocks with a total value of $332 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Constellation Software Inc (CSU) - 11,554 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53% Eurofins Scientific SE (ERF) - 117,138 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53% Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) - 280,679 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.61% Alcon Inc (ALC) - 174,753 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.69% Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO) - 1,733,064 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%

Penn Series International Equity Fund initiated holding in CAE Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.38 and $39.7, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $30.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 369,358 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series International Equity Fund initiated holding in Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $62.91 and $73.3, with an estimated average price of $68.56. The stock is now traded at around $73.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 2,674,285 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series International Equity Fund initiated holding in NAVER Corp. The purchase prices were between $387000 and $454000, with an estimated average price of $426515. The stock is now traded at around $395000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 27,525 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series International Equity Fund initiated holding in Kobe Bussan Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3500 and $4605, with an estimated average price of $3996.59. The stock is now traded at around $4050.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 270,578 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series International Equity Fund initiated holding in Allegro.EU SA. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $73.9, with an estimated average price of $66.86. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 231,253 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series International Equity Fund added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 92.89%. The purchase prices were between $58.18 and $65.23, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $62.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 136,839 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series International Equity Fund added to a holding in Teleperformance SE by 90.42%. The purchase prices were between $340.1 and $384.9, with an estimated average price of $362.28. The stock is now traded at around $375.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 20,516 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series International Equity Fund added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 31.69%. The purchase prices were between $63.04 and $80, with an estimated average price of $70.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 174,753 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series International Equity Fund added to a holding in Diageo PLC by 37.65%. The purchase prices were between $34.34 and $36.36, with an estimated average price of $35.21. The stock is now traded at around $39.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 209,348 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $45.96 and $50.97, with an estimated average price of $48.05.

Penn Series International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Budweiser Brewing Co APAC Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.34 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Penn Series International Equity Fund sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $120 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $146.9.

Penn Series International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $4896 and $5679, with an estimated average price of $5175.86.

Penn Series International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $2414.8 and $2849.8, with an estimated average price of $2654.61.