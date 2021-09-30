Penn Series Flexibly Managed Fund Buys Alphabet Inc, Bank of America Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Sells American Electric Power Co Inc, Fiserv Inc, Danaher Corp

New Purchases: HOLX,

HOLX, Added Positions: GOOGL, BAC, PNC, KDP, MSFT, GE, ICE, YUM, AMZN, UNH, MCD, PEG, EIX, MAR, HLT, CMS,

GOOGL, BAC, PNC, KDP, MSFT, GE, ICE, YUM, AMZN, UNH, MCD, PEG, EIX, MAR, HLT, CMS, Reduced Positions: AEP, FISV, DHR, GPN, MMC, V, WCN, ROP, PKI, TMO, NI, GOOG, TDY, TEL, FB, FLT, IR, DTE, DUK, EXC, CRM, SO,

AEP, FISV, DHR, GPN, MMC, V, WCN, ROP, PKI, TMO, NI, GOOG, TDY, TEL, FB, FLT, IR, DTE, DUK, EXC, CRM, SO, Sold Out: AJG, NVST,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Bank of America Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, sells American Electric Power Co Inc, Fiserv Inc, Danaher Corp, Global Payments Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Series Flexibly Managed Fund. As of 2021Q3, Penn Series Flexibly Managed Fund owns 64 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Penn Series Flexibly Managed Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penn+series+flexibly+managed+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,324,786 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.17% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 88,854 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12% General Electric Co (GE) - 2,310,091 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.40% PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 1,094,592 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.21% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 62,209 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86%

Penn Series Flexibly Managed Fund initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.56 and $80.74, with an estimated average price of $74.96. The stock is now traded at around $74.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 281,684 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Flexibly Managed Fund added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 200.91%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2960.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 34,544 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Flexibly Managed Fund added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 92.08%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $44.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 2,798,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Flexibly Managed Fund added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 29.21%. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $200.2, with an estimated average price of $188.99. The stock is now traded at around $201.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,094,592 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Flexibly Managed Fund added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 69.43%. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $36.07, with an estimated average price of $34.97. The stock is now traded at around $35.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 2,059,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Flexibly Managed Fund added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 53.27%. The purchase prices were between $114.82 and $121.36, with an estimated average price of $118.73. The stock is now traded at around $135.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 562,224 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Flexibly Managed Fund added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 67.19%. The purchase prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61. The stock is now traded at around $264.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 77,408 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Flexibly Managed Fund sold out a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale prices were between $136.64 and $154.04, with an estimated average price of $143.08.

Penn Series Flexibly Managed Fund sold out a holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $39.75 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $42.21.